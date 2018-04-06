Nintendo eShop: Spartan, Samurai Shodown 3 e Zombillie tra le novità della settimana

Come ogni settimana, il Nintendo eShop si aggiorna con tante novità per Switch, tra cui Urban Trial Playground, Samurai Shodown III, Ninja Kid e Zombillie. Di seguito tutte le nuove uscite, tra giochi completi, DLC e preordini.

Novità Nintendo Switch

Urban Trial Playground (Tate Multimedia, €19.99 / £17.99)

Spartan (Sinister Cyclops, €10.99 / £9.89)

D/Generation (West Coast, €9.99 / £9.99) Genoqs leading researcher, Derrida, and is oblivious to the danger until the doors lock behind him.

Samurai Shodown III (HAMSTER, €6.99 / £6.29)

Arcade Archives Ninja-Kid (HAMSTER, €6.99 / £6.29)

Octocopter: Double or Squids (TACS Games , €2.99 / £2.69)

Sally's Law (POLARIS-X, €9.99 / £8.99)

Super Rocket Shootout (Plug In Digital, €9.99 / £8.99)

Zombillie (Forever Entertainment, €4.99 / £4.49)

Membrane (Perfect Hat Games, €7.99 / £7.19)

DLC

A. O.T. 2: Biological Research Scout Mission (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) - €0.99 / £0.89

A.O.T. 2: Additional Episode: "White Out" (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) - €0.99 / £0.89

A.O.T. 2: Additional Episode: "Proof of Expertise" (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) - €0.99 / £0.89

A.O.T. 2: Additional Reiner Costume: "American Football Outfit" (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) - €3.49 / £3.19

A.O.T. 2: Additional Bertholdt Costume: "Pajama Outfit" (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) - €3.49 / £3.19

A.O.T. 2: Additional Annie Costume: "Motorcycle Outfit" (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) - €3.49 / £3.19

A.O.T. 2: Additional Ymir Costume: "Pirate Outfit" (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) - €3.49 / £3.19

LEGO Worlds: Showcase Collection Pack 1 (WB Games) - Gratis

Pinball FX3 - Bethesda Pinball (ZEN Studios) - €10.99 / £9.89

Chess Ultra X Purling London Olivia Pilling Art Chess (Ripstone Publishing) - €9.99 / £7.99

Chess Ultra X Purling London Nette Robinson Art Chess (Ripstone Publishing) - €9.99 / £7.99

Chess Ultra X Purling London Mr. Jiver Art Chess (Ripstone Publishing) - €9.99 / £7.99

Chess Ultra X Purling London Bold Chess (Ripstone Publishing) - €9.99 / £7.99

Pic-a-Pix Deluxe - Classic 04 (Lightwood Games) - €2.99 / £2.99

Atelier Lydie & Suelle: Atelier Series BGM Pack (KOEI TECMO) - Gratis

Atelier Lydie & Suelle: GUST Titles BGM Pack (KOEI TECMO) - Gratis

Preordini

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze (Nintendo, €59.99 / £49.99)

Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition (Nintendo, €59.99 / £49.99)

#Breakforcist Battle (Lucid Sheep Games, €7.99 / £6.99)

12 orbits (Roman Uhlig, €1.99 / £1.75)

Nessuna nuova uscita per Nintendo 3DS, i titoli per Switch elencati sopra sono già disponibili per il download, ad eccezione dei preordini, i quali saranno sbloccati all'uscita dei rispettivi titoli.