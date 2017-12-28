Nintendo eShop: SteamWorld Heist e Guns, Gore & Cannoli tra le novità della settimana

Di seguito vi elenchiamo i nuovi giochi e le demo della settimana disponibili sul Nintendo eShop:
Nintendo Switch - Giochi
- SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition (Image & Form)
- Arcade Archives VS. Super Mario Bros. (Hamster)
- Guns, Gore & Cannoli (Crazy Monkey)
- Woodle Tree Adventures (ChubbyPixel)
- The King of Fighters '96 (Hamster)
Nintendo Switch - Demo
- Mighty Gunvolt Burst (Inti Creates)
Nintendo 3DS - Giochi
- Style Savvy: Styling Star (Nintendo)
Nintendo 3DS - Demo
- Mighty Gunvolt Burst (Inti Creates)
Una settimana abbastanza tranquilla, con alcune uscite interessanti su Nintendo Switch come SteamWorld Heist Ultimate Edition, Guns, Gore & Cannoli e The King of Fighters '96. Gli utenti 3DS, invece, potranno scaricare gratuitamente la demo di Mighty Gunvolt Burst per Nintendo 3DS.
