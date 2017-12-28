Nintendo eShop: SteamWorld Heist e Guns, Gore & Cannoli tra le novità della settimana

Puntuale come ogni settimana, ileuropeo si è aggiornato con tante novità per tutti i possessori di. Tra i nuovi giochi segnaliamo SteamWorld Heist Ultimate Edition

Di seguito vi elenchiamo i nuovi giochi e le demo della settimana disponibili sul Nintendo eShop:

Nintendo Switch - Giochi

SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition (Image & Form)

Arcade Archives VS. Super Mario Bros. (Hamster)

Guns, Gore & Cannoli (Crazy Monkey)

Woodle Tree Adventures (ChubbyPixel)

The King of Fighters '96 (Hamster)

Nintendo Switch - Demo

Mighty Gunvolt Burst (Inti Creates)

Nintendo 3DS - Giochi

Style Savvy: Styling Star (Nintendo)

Nintendo 3DS - Demo

Mighty Gunvolt Burst (Inti Creates)

Una settimana abbastanza tranquilla, con alcune uscite interessanti su Nintendo Switch come SteamWorld Heist Ultimate Edition, Guns, Gore & Cannoli e The King of Fighters '96. Gli utenti 3DS, invece, potranno scaricare gratuitamente la demo di Mighty Gunvolt Burst per Nintendo 3DS.