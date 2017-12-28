Everyeye.it

Nintendo eShop: SteamWorld Heist e Guns, Gore & Cannoli tra le novità della settimana

Puntuale come ogni settimana, il Nintendo eShop europeo si è aggiornato con tante novità per tutti i possessori di Switch, 3DS e Wii U. Tra i nuovi giochi segnaliamo SteamWorld Heist Ultimate Edition e Guns, Gore & Cannoli.

Di seguito vi elenchiamo i nuovi giochi e le demo della settimana disponibili sul Nintendo eShop:

Nintendo Switch - Giochi

  • SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition (Image & Form)
  • Arcade Archives VS. Super Mario Bros. (Hamster)
  • Guns, Gore & Cannoli (Crazy Monkey)
  • Woodle Tree Adventures (ChubbyPixel)
  • The King of Fighters '96 (Hamster)

Nintendo Switch - Demo

  • Mighty Gunvolt Burst (Inti Creates)

Nintendo 3DS - Giochi

  • Style Savvy: Styling Star (Nintendo)

Nintendo 3DS - Demo

  • Mighty Gunvolt Burst (Inti Creates)

Una settimana abbastanza tranquilla, con alcune uscite interessanti su Nintendo Switch come SteamWorld Heist Ultimate Edition, Guns, Gore & Cannoli e The King of Fighters '96. Gli utenti 3DS, invece, potranno scaricare gratuitamente la demo di Mighty Gunvolt Burst per Nintendo 3DS.

