Nintendo eShop: Sushi Striker e The Banner Saga 2 tra le novità della settimana

Anche questa settimana il Nintendo eShop si aggiorna con novità per Switch e 3DS: tra le uscite più rilevanti segnaliamo Sushi Striker The Way of Sushido, The Banner Saga 2, Shaq Fu A Legend Reborn e l'apertura dei preordini di Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate.
Nintendo Switch
- Happy Birthdays - €39.99
- Sushi Striker The Way of Sushido - €49.9
- The Banner Saga 2 - €14.99
- Shaq Fu A Legend Reborn
- The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker - €10.39
- GRIDD Retroenhanced - €11.99
- Shape of the World - €14.99
- Them Bombs! - €7.99
- A Magical High School Girl - €13.00
- ACA NeoGeo Riding Hero - €6.99
- Iro Hero - €12.99
- Samurai Defender: Ninja Warfare - €7.99
- Legendary Eleven - €8.99
- One Strike - €4.99
- Otto - €4.99
- Parallel - €9.99
- Harvest Moon Light of Hope Special Edition - €35.99 (Preordine)
- Harvest Moon Light of Hope Special Edition Bundle - €40.49 (Preordine)
- Grab the Bottle - €4.49 (Preordine)
- Monster Hunter Generations - €59.99 (Preordine)
- Lost in Harmony - €6.99 (Preordine)
- All-Star Fruit Racing - €39.99 (Preordine)
- Neverout - €5.99 (Preordine)
- Baobabs Mausoleum (Demo)
- Semispheres (Demo)
Nintendo 3DS
- Sushi Striker The Way of Sushido - €39.99
Sconti eShop: Nintendo Switch
- Saturday Morning RPG - €7.19
- The Sexy Brutale - €9.99
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 - €17.99
- Tachyon Project - €6.99
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3 - €16.79
- Wanderjahr TryAgainOrWalkAway - €8.49
- Wulverblade - €11.38
- Jurassic Pinball - €1.79
- Nuclien - €0.85
- Hiragana Pixel Party - €6.79
- Ultra Hyperball - €2.99
- Gem Smashers - €9.99
- Sine Mora EX - €14.99
- This is the Police - €14.99
- Aegis Defenders - €15.99
- AeternoBlade - €12.7
- Bulb Boy - €3.99
- Mulaka - €16.98
- Nine Parchments - €9.99
- Pic-a-Pix Deluxe - €6.39
- Regalia Of Men and Monarchs Royal Edition - €24.99
- Resident Evil Revelations - €14.99
La sezione sconti invece vede per protagonisti titoli come Mulaka, Sine Mora EX, Jurassic Pinball, Wulverblade, Resident Evil Revelations e The Sexy Brutale.