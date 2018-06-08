Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
E3 2018
E3 2018

Tutte le notizie dalla fiera videoludica n.1 al mondo
Nintendo eShop: Sushi Striker e The Banner Saga 2 tra le novità della settimana

di

Anche questa settimana il Nintendo eShop si aggiorna con novità per Switch e 3DS: tra le uscite più rilevanti segnaliamo Sushi Striker The Way of Sushido, The Banner Saga 2, Shaq Fu A Legend Reborn e l'apertura dei preordini di Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate.

Nintendo Switch

  • Happy Birthdays - €39.99
  • Sushi Striker The Way of Sushido - €49.9
  • The Banner Saga 2 - €14.99
  • Shaq Fu A Legend Reborn
  • The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker - €10.39
  • GRIDD Retroenhanced - €11.99
  • Shape of the World - €14.99
  • Them Bombs! - €7.99
  • A Magical High School Girl - €13.00
  • ACA NeoGeo Riding Hero - €6.99
  • Iro Hero - €12.99
  • Samurai Defender: Ninja Warfare - €7.99
  • Legendary Eleven - €8.99
  • One Strike - €4.99
  • Otto - €4.99
  • Parallel - €9.99
  • Harvest Moon Light of Hope Special Edition - €35.99 (Preordine)
  • Harvest Moon Light of Hope Special Edition Bundle - €40.49 (Preordine)
  • Grab the Bottle - €4.49 (Preordine)
  • Monster Hunter Generations - €59.99 (Preordine)
  • Lost in Harmony - €6.99 (Preordine)
  • All-Star Fruit Racing - €39.99 (Preordine)
  • Neverout - €5.99 (Preordine)
  • Baobabs Mausoleum (Demo)
  • Semispheres (Demo)

Nintendo 3DS

  • Sushi Striker The Way of Sushido - €39.99

Sconti eShop: Nintendo Switch

  • Saturday Morning RPG - €7.19
  • The Sexy Brutale - €9.99
  • Resident Evil Revelations 2 - €17.99
  • Tachyon Project - €6.99
  • The Jackbox Party Pack 3 - €16.79
  • Wanderjahr TryAgainOrWalkAway - €8.49
  • Wulverblade - €11.38
  • Jurassic Pinball - €1.79
  • Nuclien - €0.85
  • Hiragana Pixel Party - €6.79
  • Ultra Hyperball - €2.99
  • Gem Smashers - €9.99
  • Sine Mora EX - €14.99
  • This is the Police - €14.99
  • Aegis Defenders - €15.99
  • AeternoBlade - €12.7
  • Bulb Boy - €3.99
  • Mulaka - €16.98
  • Nine Parchments - €9.99
  • Pic-a-Pix Deluxe - €6.39
  • Regalia Of Men and Monarchs Royal Edition - €24.99
  • Resident Evil Revelations - €14.99

La sezione sconti invece vede per protagonisti titoli come Mulaka, Sine Mora EX, Jurassic Pinball, Wulverblade, Resident Evil Revelations e The Sexy Brutale.

