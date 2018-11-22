Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Nintendo eShop: Warframe e Nidhogg 2 fra le novità della settimana

Nintendo eShop: Warframe e Nidhogg 2 fra le novità della settimana
Come ogni giovedì, Nintendo ha aggiornato il proprio eShop con tanti nuovi contenuti per Switch, 3DS e Wii U. Fra le novità più interessanti, vi segnaliamo Warframe, Nidhogg 2 e Youtuber's Life: OMG Edition.

Switch – Giochi

  • ACA NeoGeo King of the Monsters 2 – €6.99
  • Adventures of Bertram Fiddle Episode 2 – €7.99
  • Animal Hunter Z – €7.99 fino al 29 novembre; prezzo di listino €9.99
  • ATV Drift & Tricks – €34.99
  • Bendy and the Ink Machine – €29.99
  • Cattails – €14.99
  • Crimson Keep – €15.99 fino al 6 dicembre; prezzo di listino €19.99
  • Dexteritrip – €5.03 fino al 29 novembre; prezzo di listino €6.99
  • Energy Cycle Edge – €4.24 fino al 5 dicembre; prezzo di listino €4.99
  • Frag doch mal… die Maus! – €9.99
  • Gnomes Garden – €4.99
  • Hyperide: Vector Raid – €3.99
  • Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Super Burger Time – €7.99
  • Julie’s Sweets – €9.99
  • Kuso – €4.49
  • Marenian Tavern Story – €19.99
  • Moto Racer 4 – €34.99
  • Ms. Splosion Man – €14.99
  • Nidhogg 2 – €14.99
  • Nightshade – €47.99
  • Panda Hero – €29.99
  • Party Hard – €14.99
  • Party Hard Pack – €17.99
  • Peace, Death! Complete Edition – €4.99
  • Please, Don’t Touch Anything – €9.99
  • Screencheat: Unplugged – €8.99 fino al 28 novembre; prezzo di listino €11.99
  • Starman – €7.99
  • Stermburg – €4.99
  • Storm Boy – €5.99
  • Stump – €1.99 (available November 23)
  • Switch Pre-Orders
  • Waku Waku Sweets – €29.99 fino al 12 dicembre; prezzo di listino €39.99
  • Warframe – free-to-play
  • Word Sudoku by POWGI – €7.99
  • Youtubers Life: OMG Edition – €29.99
  • Zeus Quest Remastered – €8.99

Switch - DLC

  • LEGO DC Super-Villains – LEGO DC TV Series Super Heroes Character Pack – €1.99
  • LEGO DC Super-Villains – LEGO DC TV Series Super-Villains Character Pack – €1.99
  • LEGO DC Super-Villains – LEGO DC Super-Villains Justice League Dark Character Pack – €1.99
  • Valkyria Chronicles 4 – The Two Valkyria – €4.99
  • Warframe: 75 Platinum – €4.49
  • Warframe: 170 Platinum – €8.99
  • Warframe: 370 Platinum – €17.99
  • Warframe: 1000 Platinum + Rare Mod – €49.99
  • Warframe: 2100 Platinum + Dual Rare Mods – €99.99
  • Warframe: 3210 Platinum + Triple Rare Mods – €129.99
  • Warframe: Chroma Prime Accesories Pack – €54.99
  • Warframe: Chroma Prima Access Pack – €69.99
  • Warframe Starter Pack – €19.99
  • Warframe: Prime Vault – Mag Prime – €36.99
  • Warframe: Prime Vault – Mag Prime Accessories – €17.77
  • Warframe: Prime Vault – Nova Prime Pack – €36.66
  • Warframe: Prime Vault – Nova Prime accessories – €17.77
  • Warframe: Prime Vault – Magnetic Mayhem Dual Pack – €54.99
  • Party Hard: High Crimes – €4.99

Switch - Demo

  • Energy Cycle Edge
  • Desktop Soccer
  • Forgotton Anne

3DS - Giochi

  • Japanese Rail Sim 3D 5 types of trains – €14.99
  • RTO 2 – €9.99

New 3DS - DLC

  • Minecraft – Steampunk Texture Pack – €2.99
  • Minecraft – Strangers – Biome Settlers 3 – €1.99
  • Minecraft – Moana Character Pack – €2.99
  • Minecraft – Power Rangers Skin Pack – €2.99
  • Minecraft – Magic: The Gathering Skin Pack – €2.99
  • Minecraft – Halloween Costume Skin Pack – €1.99
  • Minecraft – Festive Mash-Up – €5.99

3DS - Temi

  • Hello Kitty loves candies – €0.99
  • Hello Kitty is a lovely fox – €0.99
  • Hello Kitty in a pretty dress – €0.99
  • Hello Kitty is so cute and nice – €0.99
  • SmileyWorld Space 01 – €1.49
  • SmileyWorld Space 02 – €1.49
  • SmileyWorld Space 03 – €1.49
  • SmileyWorld Space 04 – €1.49
  • Crollors Blue Crumble – €1.99
  • Crollors Green Crumble – €1.99
  • Crollors Yellow Crumble – €1.99
  • DJ Bear – €1.99
  • DJ Cat 2 – €1.99
  • Japan Dream – €1.99
  • Zen – €1.99
  • Music Pack #12 – €4.99
  • Music Pack #13 – €3.99
  • Music Pack #14 – €4.99
  • Jump with Jurassic Cubs – €0.99
  • Jurassic Cubs in the kitchen – €0.99
  • Autumn with Nichus – €1.49
  • Jurassic Cubs 3pack – €2.49

Wii U - Demo

  • Just Dance 2019

Wii U Download

  • Insect Planet TD – €1.99

Vi segnaliamo, inoltre, che sull'eShop di Nintendo sono cominciate le Cyberofferte: in occasione del Black Friday 2018, la Grande N propone un gran numero di giochi in saldo, con sconti fino al 75% sui prezzi di listino.

