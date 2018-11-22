Nintendo eShop: Warframe e Nidhogg 2 fra le novità della settimana

Come ogni giovedì, Nintendo ha aggiornato il proprio eShop con tanti nuovi contenuti per Switch, 3DS e Wii U. Fra le novità più interessanti, vi segnaliamo Warframe, Nidhogg 2 e Youtuber's Life: OMG Edition.
Switch – Giochi
- ACA NeoGeo King of the Monsters 2 – €6.99
- Adventures of Bertram Fiddle Episode 2 – €7.99
- Animal Hunter Z – €7.99 fino al 29 novembre; prezzo di listino €9.99
- ATV Drift & Tricks – €34.99
- Bendy and the Ink Machine – €29.99
- Cattails – €14.99
- Crimson Keep – €15.99 fino al 6 dicembre; prezzo di listino €19.99
- Dexteritrip – €5.03 fino al 29 novembre; prezzo di listino €6.99
- Energy Cycle Edge – €4.24 fino al 5 dicembre; prezzo di listino €4.99
- Frag doch mal… die Maus! – €9.99
- Gnomes Garden – €4.99
- Hyperide: Vector Raid – €3.99
- Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Super Burger Time – €7.99
- Julie’s Sweets – €9.99
- Kuso – €4.49
- Marenian Tavern Story – €19.99
- Moto Racer 4 – €34.99
- Ms. Splosion Man – €14.99
- Nidhogg 2 – €14.99
- Nightshade – €47.99
- Panda Hero – €29.99
- Party Hard – €14.99
- Party Hard Pack – €17.99
- Peace, Death! Complete Edition – €4.99
- Please, Don’t Touch Anything – €9.99
- Screencheat: Unplugged – €8.99 fino al 28 novembre; prezzo di listino €11.99
- Starman – €7.99
- Stermburg – €4.99
- Storm Boy – €5.99
- Stump – €1.99 (available November 23)
- Switch Pre-Orders
- Waku Waku Sweets – €29.99 fino al 12 dicembre; prezzo di listino €39.99
- Warframe – free-to-play
- Word Sudoku by POWGI – €7.99
- Youtubers Life: OMG Edition – €29.99
- Zeus Quest Remastered – €8.99
Switch - DLC
- LEGO DC Super-Villains – LEGO DC TV Series Super Heroes Character Pack – €1.99
- LEGO DC Super-Villains – LEGO DC TV Series Super-Villains Character Pack – €1.99
- LEGO DC Super-Villains – LEGO DC Super-Villains Justice League Dark Character Pack – €1.99
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 – The Two Valkyria – €4.99
- Warframe: 75 Platinum – €4.49
- Warframe: 170 Platinum – €8.99
- Warframe: 370 Platinum – €17.99
- Warframe: 1000 Platinum + Rare Mod – €49.99
- Warframe: 2100 Platinum + Dual Rare Mods – €99.99
- Warframe: 3210 Platinum + Triple Rare Mods – €129.99
- Warframe: Chroma Prime Accesories Pack – €54.99
- Warframe: Chroma Prima Access Pack – €69.99
- Warframe Starter Pack – €19.99
- Warframe: Prime Vault – Mag Prime – €36.99
- Warframe: Prime Vault – Mag Prime Accessories – €17.77
- Warframe: Prime Vault – Nova Prime Pack – €36.66
- Warframe: Prime Vault – Nova Prime accessories – €17.77
- Warframe: Prime Vault – Magnetic Mayhem Dual Pack – €54.99
- Party Hard: High Crimes – €4.99
Switch - Demo
- Energy Cycle Edge
- Desktop Soccer
- Forgotton Anne
3DS - Giochi
- Japanese Rail Sim 3D 5 types of trains – €14.99
- RTO 2 – €9.99
New 3DS - DLC
- Minecraft – Steampunk Texture Pack – €2.99
- Minecraft – Strangers – Biome Settlers 3 – €1.99
- Minecraft – Moana Character Pack – €2.99
- Minecraft – Power Rangers Skin Pack – €2.99
- Minecraft – Magic: The Gathering Skin Pack – €2.99
- Minecraft – Halloween Costume Skin Pack – €1.99
- Minecraft – Festive Mash-Up – €5.99
3DS - Temi
- Hello Kitty loves candies – €0.99
- Hello Kitty is a lovely fox – €0.99
- Hello Kitty in a pretty dress – €0.99
- Hello Kitty is so cute and nice – €0.99
- SmileyWorld Space 01 – €1.49
- SmileyWorld Space 02 – €1.49
- SmileyWorld Space 03 – €1.49
- SmileyWorld Space 04 – €1.49
- Crollors Blue Crumble – €1.99
- Crollors Green Crumble – €1.99
- Crollors Yellow Crumble – €1.99
- DJ Bear – €1.99
- DJ Cat 2 – €1.99
- Japan Dream – €1.99
- Zen – €1.99
- Music Pack #12 – €4.99
- Music Pack #13 – €3.99
- Music Pack #14 – €4.99
- Jump with Jurassic Cubs – €0.99
- Jurassic Cubs in the kitchen – €0.99
- Autumn with Nichus – €1.49
- Jurassic Cubs 3pack – €2.49
Wii U - Demo
- Just Dance 2019
Wii U Download
- Insect Planet TD – €1.99
Vi segnaliamo, inoltre, che sull'eShop di Nintendo sono cominciate le Cyberofferte: in occasione del Black Friday 2018, la Grande N propone un gran numero di giochi in saldo, con sconti fino al 75% sui prezzi di listino.