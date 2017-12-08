Nintendo eShop: WWE 2K18 e The Sexy Brutale tra le novità di questa settimana

- WWE 2K18 (2K Games, €69.99 / £54.99)
- WWE 2K18 Digital Deluxe (2K Games, €89.99 / £79.99)
- The Sexy Brutale (Tequila Works, €19.99 / £17.99)
- Dimension Drive (2Awesome Studio, €12.99 / £11.99)
- Nine Parchments (Frozenbyte, €19.99 / £17.99)
- Caveman Warriors (Jandusoft, €9.74 / £8.76 fino al 28 dicembre, poi €12.99 / £11.69)
- Teslagrad (Rain Games, €13.49/ £12.14 fino al 28 dicembre, poi €14.99 / £13.49)
- Vostok Inc (Wired Productions, €14.99 / £12.99)
- Human: Fall Flat (Curve Digital, €14.99 / £14.99)
- Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Overdrive (MAGES, €7.99 / £7.00)
- Embers of Mirrim (Creative Bytes, €16.99 / £15.29)
- Gunbird (Zerodiv, €6.99 / £6.99)
- Tennis in the Face (10tons, €4.99 / £4.49)
- Riptide GP: Renegade (Vector Unit, €9.99 / £9.99)
- Slain: Back From Hell (Digerati, €19.99 / £17.99)
- Yōdanji (KEMCO, €4.99 / £4.49)
- Top Hunter: Roddy & Cathy (HAMSTER, €6.99 / £6.29)
- Yooka-Laylee (Team17, €39.99 / £34.99) Preload/Preorder
- Mutant Mudds Collection (Atooi, €12.99 / £10.99) Preload/Preorder
- WWE 2K18 Season Pass (2K Games, €29.99 / £24.99)
- WWE 2K18 Accelerator (2K Games, €4.99 / £3.99)
- WWE 2K18 Cena (Nuff) Pack (2K Games, €7.99 / £6.79)
- WWE 2K18 MyPLAYER Kick Start (2K Games, €9.99 / £7.99)
- WWE 2K18 Kurt Angle Pack (2K Games, gratis fino al 28 dicembre, poi €4,99 / £3,99)
- Sparkle 2 Evo (Forever Entertainment, €3.99 / £3.59 se possiedi una copia Switch di Violett, altrimenti €4.99 / £4.49)
- Violett (Forever Entertainment, €7.99 / £7.19 se possiedi una copia Switch di Sparkle 2 Evo, altrimenti €9.99 / £8.99)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 2 (Jackbox Games, €14.79 / £13.29 fin al 14 dicembre, normalmente €20.99 / £18.99)
- Lost Sphear (Square Enix, free)
- Embers of Mirrim (Creative Bytes, free)
- Squareboy vs Bullies: Arena Edition (Ratalaika Games, €4.99 / £4.99)
- Japanese Rail Sim 3D Travel of Steam (Sonic Powered Co., €14.99 / £13.49)
- Christmas Night Archery (Petite Games, €1.99 / £1.79)
- Bomberman Panic Bomber (Konami, €7.99 / £7.19)
- Salamander (Konami, €5.99 / £5.39)
