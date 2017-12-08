Everyeye.it

Nintendo eShop: WWE 2K18 e The Sexy Brutale tra le novità di questa settimana

Il Nintendo eShop europeo si aggiorna anche oggi con tantissime novità per tutti i giocatori in possesso delle console della casa di Kyoto. Degna di nota l'uscita di titoli come WWW 2K18, che si è fatto attendere un po', The Sexy Brutale degli sviluppatori di Rime, e il preordine di Yooka-Laylee. Scopriamo assieme tutti i dettagli.Nintendo Switch | Novità
  • WWE 2K18 (2K Games, €69.99 / £54.99)
  • WWE 2K18 Digital Deluxe (2K Games, €89.99 / £79.99)
  • The Sexy Brutale (Tequila Works, €19.99 / £17.99)
  • Dimension Drive (2Awesome Studio, €12.99 / £11.99)
  • Nine Parchments (Frozenbyte, €19.99 / £17.99)
  • Caveman Warriors (Jandusoft, €9.74 / £8.76 fino al 28 dicembre, poi €12.99 / £11.69)
  • Teslagrad (Rain Games, €13.49/ £12.14 fino al 28 dicembre, poi €14.99 / £13.49)
  • Vostok Inc (Wired Productions, €14.99 / £12.99)
  • Human: Fall Flat (Curve Digital, €14.99 / £14.99)
  • Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Overdrive (MAGES, €7.99 / £7.00)
  • Embers of Mirrim (Creative Bytes, €16.99 / £15.29)
  • Gunbird (Zerodiv, €6.99 / £6.99)
  • Tennis in the Face (10tons, €4.99 / £4.49)
  • Riptide GP: Renegade (Vector Unit, €9.99 / £9.99)
  • Slain: Back From Hell (Digerati, €19.99 / £17.99)
  • Yōdanji (KEMCO, €4.99 / £4.49)
  • Top Hunter: Roddy & Cathy (HAMSTER, €6.99 / £6.29)
  • Yooka-Laylee (Team17, €39.99 / £34.99) Preload/Preorder
  • Mutant Mudds Collection (Atooi, €12.99 / £10.99) Preload/Preorder
Nintendo Switch | DLC
  • WWE 2K18 Season Pass (2K Games, €29.99 / £24.99)
  • WWE 2K18 Accelerator (2K Games, €4.99 / £3.99)
  • WWE 2K18 Cena (Nuff) Pack (2K Games, €7.99 / £6.79)
  • WWE 2K18 MyPLAYER Kick Start (2K Games, €9.99 / £7.99)
  • WWE 2K18 Kurt Angle Pack (2K Games, gratis fino al 28 dicembre, poi €4,99 / £3,99)
Nintendo Switch | Sconti
  • Sparkle 2 Evo (Forever Entertainment, €3.99 / £3.59 se possiedi una copia Switch di Violett, altrimenti €4.99 / £4.49)
  • Violett (Forever Entertainment, €7.99 / £7.19 se possiedi una copia Switch di Sparkle 2 Evo, altrimenti €9.99 / £8.99)
  • The Jackbox Party Pack 2 (Jackbox Games, €14.79 / £13.29 fin al 14 dicembre, normalmente €20.99 / £18.99)
Nintendo Switch | Demo
  • Lost Sphear (Square Enix, free)
  • Embers of Mirrim (Creative Bytes, free)
Nintendo 3DS | Novità
  • Squareboy vs Bullies: Arena Edition (Ratalaika Games, €4.99 / £4.99)
  • Japanese Rail Sim 3D Travel of Steam (Sonic Powered Co., €14.99 / £13.49)
New Nintendo 3DS | Novità
  • Christmas Night Archery (Petite Games, €1.99 / £1.79)
Nintendo Wii U | Virtual Console
  • Bomberman Panic Bomber (Konami, €7.99 / £7.19)
  • Salamander (Konami, €5.99 / £5.39)
Cosa ne pensate delle novità di questa settimana? Acquisterete qualcosa?
