Nintendo eShop: Yooka-Laylee e Romancing SaGa 2 tra le novità della settimana

Puntuale come sempre, ileuropeo si è aggiornato con tante novità per tutti i possessori di Switch, 3DS e Wii U. Tra i titoli di maggior spicco segnaliamo Yooka-Laylee, Poly Bridge e Romancing SaGa 2.

Di seguito vi elenchiamo tutte le novità della settimana disponibili sul Nintendo eShop, spaziando tra giochi, demo e DLC.

Nintendo Switch - Giochi

Yooka-Laylee (Playtonic Games, €39.99)

Poly Bridge (Dry Cactus Limited, €14.99)

The End is Nigh (Nicalis, €14.99)

Romancing SaGa 2 (Square Enix, €19.99 fino all'8 gennaio, normalmente €24.99)

Mutant Mudds Collection (Atooi, €12.99)

Pinball FX3 (Zen Studios, free-to-play)

Stern Pinball Arcade (FarSight Studios, free-to-play)

Gorogoa (Annapurna Interactive, €14.99)

Bleed (Digerati, €14.99)

One More Dungeon (Ratalaika Games, €7.99)

Unepic (unepic fran, €9.99)

Plantera Deluxe (Ratalaika Games, €4.99)

Hiragana Pixel Party (Springloaded, €7.99)

The Last Blade (Hamster, €6.99)

Nintendo Switch - Pre-Load

Tiny Troopers Joint Ops XL (Wired Productions, €12.99)

Nintendo Switch - DLC

Rocket League – Unlocked Event Crates x1 (Psyonix, €2.11)

Rocket League – Unlocked Event Crates x5 (Psyonix, €8.45)

Rocket League – Unlocked Event Crates x10 (Psyonix, €16.91)

Rocket League – Unlocked Event Crates x20 (Psyonix, €33.83)

Nights of Azure 2: Side story, Time Drifts Through the Moonlit Night (Koei Tecmo, €8.99)

Shantae: Half-Genie Hero - Shantae: Friends to the End (WayForward, €7.99)

Let's Sing 2018 - Song Pass (Koch Media, €19.99)

Let's Sing 2018 - Chart Hits Song Pack (Koch Media, €4.99)

Let's Sing 2018 - Best of 80's Song Pack (Koch Media, €4.99)

Let's Sing 2018 - Party Classics Song Pack (Koch Media, €4.99)

Let's Sing 2018 - Party Classics Vol. 2 Song Pack (Koch Media, €4.99)

Let's Sing 2018 - Legendary Hits Song Pack (Koch Media, €4.99)

Pinball FX3 - Zen Originals Season 1 Bundle (Zen Studios, €19.99)

Pinball FX3 - Carnivals and Legends (Zen Studios, gratis fino al 18 Dicembre, dopo €6,99)

Pinball FX3 - Zen Classics (Zen Studios, €9.99)

Pinball FX3 - Core Collection (Zen Studios, €9.99)

Pinball FX3 - Sci-Fi Pack (Zen Studios, €9.99)

Pinball FX3 - Medieval Pack (Zen Studios, €4.99)

Pinball FX3 - Iron & Steel Pack (Zen Studios, €4.99)

Pinball FX3 - Universal Classics Pinball (Zen Studios, €9.99)

Pinball FX3 - Aliens vs. Pinball (Zen Studios, €9.99)

Pinball FX3 - Balls of Glory Pinball (Zen Studios, €9.99)

Pinball FX3 - The Walking Dead (Zen Studios, €2.99)

Pinball FX3 - Portal Pinball (Zen Studios, €2.99)

Stern Pinball Arcade: Harley-Davidson / Third Edition (FarSight Studios, €4.23)

Stern Pinball Arcade: AC/DC Premium (FarSight Studios, €8.48)

Stern Pinball Arcade: Star Trek Vengeance Premium (FarSight Studios, €8.48)

Stern Pinball Arcade: Mustang Premium "Boss" (FarSight Studios, €8.48)

Stern Pinball Arcade: Phantom of the Opera (FarSight Studios, €4.23)

Stern Pinball Arcade: Ghostbusters Premium (FarSight Studios, €8.48)

Stern Pinball Arcade: Ripley's Believe it or Not (FarSight Studios, €4.23)

Stern Pinball Arcade: Starship Troopers (FarSight Studios, €4.23)

Stern Pinball Arcade: Last Action Hero (FarSight Studios, €4.23)

Stern Pinball Arcade: High Roller Casino (FarSight Studios, €4.23)

Stern Pinball Arcade: Add-on Pack 1 (FarSight Studios, €16.96)

Stern Pinball Arcade: Add-on Pack 2 (FarSight Studios, €16.96)

Nintendo Switch - Demo

Max: The Curse of Brotherhood (StageClearStudios, gratis)

New Nintendo 3DS - Giochi

Blok Drop Chaos (Rcmadiax, €1.49)

Nintendo 3DS - DLC

Culdcept Revolt - Lost Woods (NIS America, gratis)

Nintendo 3DS - Temi

Kirby Copy Ability Global Poll (Nintendo, gratis)

Zelda: Four Champions (Nintendo, €1.99)

We are Fashion Friends! (Rainbow, €0.99)

Maggie and Bianca glam rock (Rainbow, €0.99)

GO.ZY. & LOVE (Rainbow, €1.99)

Rose and Joy (Rainbow, €0.99)

Rose and Astoria (Rainbow, €0.99)

Fairytale mission! (Rainbow, €1.99)

Stella, Bloom and Flora Tynix (Rainbow, €0.99)

Nintendo Wii U - Virtual Console

Battle Lode Runner (Konami, €5.99)

Bomberman '93 (Konami, €5.99)

Lords of Thunder (Konami, €7.99)

Nintendo Wii U - DLC

Shantae: Half-Genie Hero - Shantae: Friends to the End (WayForward, €6.79)

Come potete vedere, una settimana ricca di novità per tutte le console Nintendo. Su Switch, in particolare, è possibile mettere mano a nuovi titoli come Yooka-Laylee, Unepic, Poly Bridge, The End is Nigh e Romancing SaGa 2. Voi farete qualche acquisto sul Nintendo eShop questa settimana?