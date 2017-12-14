Nintendo eShop: Yooka-Laylee e Romancing SaGa 2 tra le novità della settimana

Di seguito vi elenchiamo tutte le novità della settimana disponibili sul Nintendo eShop, spaziando tra giochi, demo e DLC.
Nintendo Switch - Giochi
- Yooka-Laylee (Playtonic Games, €39.99)
- Poly Bridge (Dry Cactus Limited, €14.99)
- The End is Nigh (Nicalis, €14.99)
- Romancing SaGa 2 (Square Enix, €19.99 fino all'8 gennaio, normalmente €24.99)
- Mutant Mudds Collection (Atooi, €12.99)
- Pinball FX3 (Zen Studios, free-to-play)
- Stern Pinball Arcade (FarSight Studios, free-to-play)
- Gorogoa (Annapurna Interactive, €14.99)
- Bleed (Digerati, €14.99)
- One More Dungeon (Ratalaika Games, €7.99)
- Unepic (unepic fran, €9.99)
- Plantera Deluxe (Ratalaika Games, €4.99)
- Hiragana Pixel Party (Springloaded, €7.99)
- The Last Blade (Hamster, €6.99)
Nintendo Switch - Pre-Load
- Tiny Troopers Joint Ops XL (Wired Productions, €12.99)
Nintendo Switch - DLC
- Rocket League – Unlocked Event Crates x1 (Psyonix, €2.11)
- Rocket League – Unlocked Event Crates x5 (Psyonix, €8.45)
- Rocket League – Unlocked Event Crates x10 (Psyonix, €16.91)
- Rocket League – Unlocked Event Crates x20 (Psyonix, €33.83)
- Nights of Azure 2: Side story, Time Drifts Through the Moonlit Night (Koei Tecmo, €8.99)
- Shantae: Half-Genie Hero - Shantae: Friends to the End (WayForward, €7.99)
- Let's Sing 2018 - Song Pass (Koch Media, €19.99)
- Let's Sing 2018 - Chart Hits Song Pack (Koch Media, €4.99)
- Let's Sing 2018 - Best of 80's Song Pack (Koch Media, €4.99)
- Let's Sing 2018 - Party Classics Song Pack (Koch Media, €4.99)
- Let's Sing 2018 - Party Classics Vol. 2 Song Pack (Koch Media, €4.99)
- Let's Sing 2018 - Legendary Hits Song Pack (Koch Media, €4.99)
- Pinball FX3 - Zen Originals Season 1 Bundle (Zen Studios, €19.99)
- Pinball FX3 - Carnivals and Legends (Zen Studios, gratis fino al 18 Dicembre, dopo €6,99)
- Pinball FX3 - Zen Classics (Zen Studios, €9.99)
- Pinball FX3 - Core Collection (Zen Studios, €9.99)
- Pinball FX3 - Sci-Fi Pack (Zen Studios, €9.99)
- Pinball FX3 - Medieval Pack (Zen Studios, €4.99)
- Pinball FX3 - Iron & Steel Pack (Zen Studios, €4.99)
- Pinball FX3 - Universal Classics Pinball (Zen Studios, €9.99)
- Pinball FX3 - Aliens vs. Pinball (Zen Studios, €9.99)
- Pinball FX3 - Balls of Glory Pinball (Zen Studios, €9.99)
- Pinball FX3 - The Walking Dead (Zen Studios, €2.99)
- Pinball FX3 - Portal Pinball (Zen Studios, €2.99)
- Stern Pinball Arcade: Harley-Davidson / Third Edition (FarSight Studios, €4.23)
- Stern Pinball Arcade: AC/DC Premium (FarSight Studios, €8.48)
- Stern Pinball Arcade: Star Trek Vengeance Premium (FarSight Studios, €8.48)
- Stern Pinball Arcade: Mustang Premium "Boss" (FarSight Studios, €8.48)
- Stern Pinball Arcade: Phantom of the Opera (FarSight Studios, €4.23)
- Stern Pinball Arcade: Ghostbusters Premium (FarSight Studios, €8.48)
- Stern Pinball Arcade: Ripley's Believe it or Not (FarSight Studios, €4.23)
- Stern Pinball Arcade: Starship Troopers (FarSight Studios, €4.23)
- Stern Pinball Arcade: Last Action Hero (FarSight Studios, €4.23)
- Stern Pinball Arcade: High Roller Casino (FarSight Studios, €4.23)
- Stern Pinball Arcade: Add-on Pack 1 (FarSight Studios, €16.96)
- Stern Pinball Arcade: Add-on Pack 2 (FarSight Studios, €16.96)
Nintendo Switch - Demo
- Max: The Curse of Brotherhood (StageClearStudios, gratis)
New Nintendo 3DS - Giochi
- Blok Drop Chaos (Rcmadiax, €1.49)
Nintendo 3DS - DLC
- Culdcept Revolt - Lost Woods (NIS America, gratis)
Nintendo 3DS - Temi
- Kirby Copy Ability Global Poll (Nintendo, gratis)
- Zelda: Four Champions (Nintendo, €1.99)
- We are Fashion Friends! (Rainbow, €0.99)
- Maggie and Bianca glam rock (Rainbow, €0.99)
- GO.ZY. & LOVE (Rainbow, €1.99)
- Rose and Joy (Rainbow, €0.99)
- Rose and Astoria (Rainbow, €0.99)
- Fairytale mission! (Rainbow, €1.99)
- Stella, Bloom and Flora Tynix (Rainbow, €0.99)
Nintendo Wii U - Virtual Console
- Battle Lode Runner (Konami, €5.99)
- Bomberman '93 (Konami, €5.99)
- Lords of Thunder (Konami, €7.99)
Nintendo Wii U - DLC
- Shantae: Half-Genie Hero - Shantae: Friends to the End (WayForward, €6.79)
Come potete vedere, una settimana ricca di novità per tutte le console Nintendo. Su Switch, in particolare, è possibile mettere mano a nuovi titoli come Yooka-Laylee, Unepic, Poly Bridge, The End is Nigh e Romancing SaGa 2. Voi farete qualche acquisto sul Nintendo eShop questa settimana?
