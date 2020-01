Nintendo, l'insider Sabi: rumor su Zelda Breath of the Wild 2, Direct, W101 e 'pneumatici'

Botw2 taking longer than anticipated back during e3 2019, so it doesn’t seem to be this year’s holiday release, which adds more credence to the major title I was referencing on a tweet the other day. Neither are set in stone yet so take some salt. The more likely one has.. tires

By the way



About those Wii U ports



I’m not sure which exactly is gonna be in this very close direct, I just know some ports are on the way. I’d expect at least one of them, though. Maybe some other people know that, as I do know some people know specific reveals already