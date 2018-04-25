Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
  Nintendo Labo debutta in cima alla classifica giapponese, davanti a God of War

di
Media Create ha diffuso i dati di vendita giapponesi relativi all'ultima settimana (periodo compreso fra il 16 e il 22 aprile): in prima posizione troviamo Nintendo Labo, seguito al secondo posto dal nuovo God of War per PlayStation 4.

Di seguito elenchiamo i 20 giochi più venduti in Giappone dal 16 al 22 aprile (ricordiamo che nel conteggio di Media Create rientrano solo le copie retail):

  1. Nintendo Labo: Variety Kit – Switch – 90,410/Nuovo
  2. God of War – PS4 – 46,091/Nuovo
  3. Nintendo Labo: Robot Kit – Switch – 28,629/Nuovo
  4. Kirby Star Allies – Switch – 17,381/433,488
  5. Splatoon 2 – Switch – 16,617/2,248,923
  6. The Snack World: TreJarers – Switch – 15,847/51,502
  7. Metal Max Xeno – PS4 – 15,044/Nuovo
  8. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Switch – 11,393/1,484,644
  9. Metal Max Xeno – PS Vita – 8,355/Nuovo
  10. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Switch – 6,895/961,427
  11. Super Mario Odyssey – Switch – 6,491/1,697,522
  12. Far Cry 5 – PS4 – 6,280/122,958
  13. Cities Skylines PlayStation 4 Edition – PS4 – 5,750/17,116
  14. Pokémon Ultra Sun/Ultra Moon – 3DS – 3,569/1,618,478
  15. Death end Re;Quest – PS4 – 3,348/18,651
  16. Portal Knights – Switch – 3,226/Nuovo
  17. Neo Atlas 1469 – Switch – 3,176/Nuovo
  18. Monster Hunter World – PS4 – 3,103/2,006,158
  19. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Advanced Edition – PS4 – 2,896/41,872
  20. Detective Pikachu – 3DS – 2,817/71,209

A seguire, invece, le vendite hardware:

  1. Nintendo Switch – 34,165
  2. PlayStation 4 Pro – 8,967
  3. PlayStation 4 – 4,480
  4. New Nintendo 2DS XL – 4,191
  5. PlayStation Vita – 2,892
  6. New Nintendo 3DS XL – 2,842
  7. Nintendo 2DS – 439
  8. Xbox One – 59
  9. Xbox One X – 57

Come possiamo vedere, il solo Variety Kit di Nintendo Labo è riuscito a piazzare oltre 90 mila unità, e questo senza contare le altre 28 mila vendute dal Robot Kit. Il nuovo God of War per PS4, a sua volta al debutto anche in Giappone, si è piazzato invece in seconda posizione con oltre 46 mila copie.

