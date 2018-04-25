Nintendo Labo debutta in cima alla classifica giapponese, davanti a God of War

Media Create ha diffuso i dati di vendita giapponesi relativi all'ultima settimana (periodo compreso fra il 16 e il 22 aprile): in prima posizione troviamo Nintendo Labo, seguito al secondo posto dal nuovo God of War per PlayStation 4.
Di seguito elenchiamo i 20 giochi più venduti in Giappone dal 16 al 22 aprile (ricordiamo che nel conteggio di Media Create rientrano solo le copie retail):
- Nintendo Labo: Variety Kit – Switch – 90,410/Nuovo
- God of War – PS4 – 46,091/Nuovo
- Nintendo Labo: Robot Kit – Switch – 28,629/Nuovo
- Kirby Star Allies – Switch – 17,381/433,488
- Splatoon 2 – Switch – 16,617/2,248,923
- The Snack World: TreJarers – Switch – 15,847/51,502
- Metal Max Xeno – PS4 – 15,044/Nuovo
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Switch – 11,393/1,484,644
- Metal Max Xeno – PS Vita – 8,355/Nuovo
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Switch – 6,895/961,427
- Super Mario Odyssey – Switch – 6,491/1,697,522
- Far Cry 5 – PS4 – 6,280/122,958
- Cities Skylines PlayStation 4 Edition – PS4 – 5,750/17,116
- Pokémon Ultra Sun/Ultra Moon – 3DS – 3,569/1,618,478
- Death end Re;Quest – PS4 – 3,348/18,651
- Portal Knights – Switch – 3,226/Nuovo
- Neo Atlas 1469 – Switch – 3,176/Nuovo
- Monster Hunter World – PS4 – 3,103/2,006,158
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Advanced Edition – PS4 – 2,896/41,872
- Detective Pikachu – 3DS – 2,817/71,209
A seguire, invece, le vendite hardware:
- Nintendo Switch – 34,165
- PlayStation 4 Pro – 8,967
- PlayStation 4 – 4,480
- New Nintendo 2DS XL – 4,191
- PlayStation Vita – 2,892
- New Nintendo 3DS XL – 2,842
- Nintendo 2DS – 439
- Xbox One – 59
- Xbox One X – 57
Come possiamo vedere, il solo Variety Kit di Nintendo Labo è riuscito a piazzare oltre 90 mila unità, e questo senza contare le altre 28 mila vendute dal Robot Kit. Il nuovo God of War per PS4, a sua volta al debutto anche in Giappone, si è piazzato invece in seconda posizione con oltre 46 mila copie.