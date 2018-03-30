Nintendo porterà Wolfenstein 2 e Dark Souls per Switch al PAX East di Boston

ha annunciato oggi la line-up per il PAX East 2018 che si terrà a Boston dal 5 all'8 aprile. La casa di Kyoto porterà alla fiera le versioni Switch di titoli come

La line-up di giochi per Switch include Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze, Hyrule Warriors Definitive Edition, Sushi Strike The Way of Sushido, Dark Souls Remastered, Wolfenstein II The New Colossus, Travis Strikes Again No More Heroes, SNK Heroines Tag Team Frenzy e Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy.

Presente anche uno spazio dedicato ai giochi indipendenti (Nindies), tra cui troviamo Just Shapes & Beats, Dead Cells, Lumines Remastered, The Messenger, Garage, Runner3, West of Loathing e Next Up Hero. Infine, il booth Nintendo sarà attrezzato per ospitare sfide di Splatoon 2, Super Mario Odyssey e Speedrun di Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze.