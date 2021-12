Nintendo Switch si aggiorna, quali sono le novità del firmware 13.2.0?

[Nintendo Switch System Update] Version 13.2.0 is out. Official patch notes state “stability”. The “nim” component (responsible for communicating with N servers among other things) and the overlay applet (shows notifications in top left) were updated. Probably just bug fixes. https://t.co/t3hR4p6mJS

It seems that Nintendo added support for CADPA, a new Chinese rating system, to the software startup screen (the black screen w/ Nintendo and Switch logos) for Chinese-region games. The rating icon will appear in the lower left corner. pic.twitter.com/r4Xqkxmmkv