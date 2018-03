Nintendo Switch: l'aggiornamento 5.0.0 nasconde riferimenti a un nuovo modello?

Interesting fact: Tegra systems are code-named after Marvel characters. TK1 was "Logan", TX1 was "Erista" and now T214 SoC's name "Mariko" comes from Mariko Yashida, Wolverine's lover. Whether this symbolizes Nvidia and Nintendo's scorching "romance" remains to be seen. ;) — Mike Heskin (@hexkyz) 19 marzo 2018

5.0.0 included hw bringup for a new SoC called Mariko. nvidia calls it t214 (it's a fork of tegra X1), it has a custom nintendo bootrom, new key material, new pmic (and new pcb!). however it will probably look identical from outside ;) @hexkyz — plutoo (@qlutoo) 18 marzo 2018