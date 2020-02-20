Nintendo Switch domina la classifica giapponese della settimana del 10 febbraio
Davide Leoni
Famitsu ha pubblicato la classifica dei giochi e degli hardware più venduti in Giappone nella settimana del 10 febbraio: Hatsune Miku Project Diva MegaMix è stato il gioco più venduto con 53.000 copie fisiche, sul fronte console domina Nintendo Switch.
Pokemon Spada e Scudo continuano a registrare vendite importanti (seppur in calo rispetto alle precedenti settimane), discreto successo anche per Granblue Fantasy Versu che si avvicina al traguardo delle 100.000 copie vendute. In Top 10 trovano spazio anche Minecraft per Nintendo Switch, Ring Fit Adventure, Brain Training, Super Smash Bros Ultimate, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Death end re;Quest 2 e Yakuza Like a Dragon.
Classifica Software Giappone
- [NSW] Hatsune Miku Project Diva MegaMix (Sega, 02/13/20) – 53,606
- [NSW] Pokemon Spada e Scudo – 24,534 (3,427,385)
- [PS4] Granblue Fantasy Versus (Limited Edition Included) – 12,165 (98,413)
- [NSW] Minecraft Nintendo Switch Edition (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 11,275 (1,263,898)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 10,238 (686,144)
- [NSW] Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training (Nintendo, 12/27/19) – 9,367 (151,548)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 9,155 (3,561,812)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,548 (2,773,951)
- [PS4] Death end re;Quest 2 (Compile Heart, 02/13/20) – 7,003
- [PS4] Yakuza Like a Dragon (Sega, 01/17/20) – 6,844 (235,303)
- [PS4] Street Fighter V Champion Edition (Capcom, 02/14/20) – 6,587
- [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 6,130 (1,342,407)
- [PS4] Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (Bandai Namco, 01/17/20) – 5,241 (142,173)
- [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 5,144 (3,316,892)
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 4,628 (1,521,100)
- [NSW] Luigi's Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 4,560 (599,257)
- [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 4,229 (855,987)
- [NSW] Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (Sega, 11/01/19) – 3,694 (271,911)
- [NSW] Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version (Bandai Namco, 07/25/19) – 3,524 (393,054)
- [NSW] New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe (01/11/19) – 3,202 (781,014)
- [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S Definitive Edition (Square Enix, 09/27/19) – 2,589 (487,981)
- [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin Drum ‘n’ Fun (Bandai Namco, 07/19/18) – 2,121 (445,326)
- [NSW] Pokemon Let’s Go, Pikachu!/Let’s Go, Eevee! (Nintendo, 11/16/18) – 2,074 (1,701,325)
- [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 2,062 (2,070,726)
- [PS4] 13 Sentinels Aegis Rim (Atlus, 11/28/19) – 1,921 (67,496)
- [NSW] Fire Emblem Three Houses (Nintendo, 07/26/19) – 1,826 (289,042)
- [PS4] Monster Hunter World Iceborne Master Edition (Capcom, 09/06/19) – 1,809 (434,121)
- [PS4] Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV (Koei Tecmo, 01/17/20) – 1,776 (33,644)
- [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition – 1,688 (19,927)
- [NSW] Story of Seasons Friends of Mineral Town (Marvelous, 10/17/19) – 1,559 (135,061)
Classifica Hardware Giappone
- Switch – 63,443 (10,850,558)
- Switch Lite – 16,869 (1,354,641)
- PlayStation 4 – 4,912 (7,306,541)
- PlayStation 4 Pro – 2,920 (1,441,081)
- New Nintendo 2DS XL (including 2DS) – 712 (1,698,053)
- New Nintendo 3DS XL – 45 (5,886,377)
- Xbox One X – 22 (18,937)
- Xbox One S – 19 (92,831)
Nintendo Switch e Switch Lite raggiungono quota 80.000 pezzi venduti mentre l'accoppiata PS4 e PS4 PRO non riesce a raggiungere le 10.000 unità. Fanalino di coda per Xbox One X e One S con 22 e 19 console vendute durante l'ultima settimana.
