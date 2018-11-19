Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Nintendo Switch e i giochi in offerta per il Black Friday 2018

Dopo Xbox e PlayStation, all'appello mancava solamente Nintendo: su Amazon.it sono state lanciate oggi le prime offerte del Black Friday su Switch e giochi First Party come Splatoon 2, Super Mario Party, Mario Tennis Aces e The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild.

Nintendo Switch in offerta

  • Nintendo Switch Blu/Rosso Neon + Mario Tennis Aces + T-Shirt + Stickers - €359.99
  • Nintendo Switch Blu/Rosso Neon + Super Mario Odyssey + T-Shirt + Stickers - €359,99

Giochi Switch a sconto

Su Everyeye.it potete tenere sempre sotto controllo le offerte Black Friday per videogiochi e console Nintendo, PlayStation e Xbox, per tutta la settimana Amazon.it e i principali rivenditori (Media World, Euronics, Unieuro, GameStop) proporranno interessanti offerte fino al Black Friday (23 novembre) e in seguito per Black Weekend (24 e 25 novembre) e Cyber Monday (26 novembre).
Acquista Nintendo Switch su Amazon.it, in offerta nelle due varianti con Joy-Con grigi e blu/rosso neon.

