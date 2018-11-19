Nintendo Switch e i giochi in offerta per il Black Friday 2018

Dopo Xbox e PlayStation, all'appello mancava solamente Nintendo: su Amazon.it sono state lanciate oggi le prime offerte del Black Friday su Switch e giochi First Party come Splatoon 2, Super Mario Party, Mario Tennis Aces e The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild.

Nintendo Switch in offerta

Nintendo Switch Blu/Rosso Neon + Mario Tennis Aces + T-Shirt + Stickers - €359.99

Nintendo Switch Blu/Rosso Neon + Super Mario Odyssey + T-Shirt + Stickers - €359,99

Giochi Switch a sconto