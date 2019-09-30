Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Nintendo Switch giochi: Super Crate Box e Sniper Elite 3 tra le novità della settimana

Le nuove uscite Nintendo Switch della settimana appena iniziata sono certamente numerose e includono sia titoli indipendenti che produzioni AA e AAA in versione rimasterizzata, un buon passatempo in attesa dei botti di metà e fine mese con l'arrivo di The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt, Little Town Hero e Luigi's Mansion 3.

Lunedì 30 settembre

  • Chop Is Dish

Martedì 1 ottobre

  • YU-NO A Girl Who Chants Love At The Bound Of This World
  • 80 Days
  • Sniper Elite III Ultimate Edition
  • Lanternium
  • Super Crate Box

Mercoledì 2 ottobre

  • Spooky Ghost Dot Com

Giovedì 3 ottobre

  • Candleman
  • Fault Milestone One
  • CASE Animatronics
  • Galaxy Champions TV
  • Cubixx
  • Tic-Tac-Letters by POWGI
  • Hexagroove: Tactical DJ

Venerdì 5 ottobre

  • Ghostbusters The Video Game Remastered
  • Rimelands Hammer Of Thor
  • The Tiny Bang Story
  • One Night Stand
  • Beats Runner
  • CROSSNIQ+

Sabato 5 ottobre

  • Double Switch 25th Anniversary Edtion

Da segnalare in particolare l'arrivo di Sniper Elite III Ultimate Edition e Ghostbusters The Video Game Remastered, notevole anche il parco titolo indie con The Tiny Bang Story, One Night Stand, Beats Runner e Fault Milestone One.

