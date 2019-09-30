Nintendo Switch giochi: Super Crate Box e Sniper Elite 3 tra le novità della settimana

Le nuove uscite Nintendo Switch della settimana appena iniziata sono certamente numerose e includono sia titoli indipendenti che produzioni AA e AAA in versione rimasterizzata, un buon passatempo in attesa dei botti di metà e fine mese con l'arrivo di The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt, Little Town Hero e Luigi's Mansion 3.

Lunedì 30 settembre

Chop Is Dish

Martedì 1 ottobre

YU-NO A Girl Who Chants Love At The Bound Of This World

80 Days

Sniper Elite III Ultimate Edition

Lanternium

Super Crate Box

Mercoledì 2 ottobre

Spooky Ghost Dot Com

Giovedì 3 ottobre

Candleman

Fault Milestone One

CASE Animatronics

Galaxy Champions TV

Cubixx

Tic-Tac-Letters by POWGI

Hexagroove: Tactical DJ

Venerdì 5 ottobre

Ghostbusters The Video Game Remastered

Rimelands Hammer Of Thor

The Tiny Bang Story

One Night Stand

Beats Runner

CROSSNIQ+

Sabato 5 ottobre

Double Switch 25th Anniversary Edtion

Da segnalare in particolare l'arrivo di Sniper Elite III Ultimate Edition e Ghostbusters The Video Game Remastered, notevole anche il parco titolo indie con The Tiny Bang Story, One Night Stand, Beats Runner e Fault Milestone One.