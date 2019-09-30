Nintendo Switch giochi: Super Crate Box e Sniper Elite 3 tra le novità della settimana
Davide Leoni
Le nuove uscite Nintendo Switch della settimana appena iniziata sono certamente numerose e includono sia titoli indipendenti che produzioni AA e AAA in versione rimasterizzata, un buon passatempo in attesa dei botti di metà e fine mese con l'arrivo di The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt, Little Town Hero e Luigi's Mansion 3.
Lunedì 30 settembre
- Chop Is Dish
Martedì 1 ottobre
- YU-NO A Girl Who Chants Love At The Bound Of This World
- 80 Days
- Sniper Elite III Ultimate Edition
- Lanternium
- Super Crate Box
Mercoledì 2 ottobre
- Spooky Ghost Dot Com
Giovedì 3 ottobre
- Candleman
- Fault Milestone One
- CASE Animatronics
- Galaxy Champions TV
- Cubixx
- Tic-Tac-Letters by POWGI
- Hexagroove: Tactical DJ
Venerdì 5 ottobre
- Ghostbusters The Video Game Remastered
- Rimelands Hammer Of Thor
- The Tiny Bang Story
- One Night Stand
- Beats Runner
- CROSSNIQ+
Sabato 5 ottobre
- Double Switch 25th Anniversary Edtion
Da segnalare in particolare l'arrivo di Sniper Elite III Ultimate Edition e Ghostbusters The Video Game Remastered, notevole anche il parco titolo indie con The Tiny Bang Story, One Night Stand, Beats Runner e Fault Milestone One.
Altri contenuti per Nintendo Switch
- Mario Kart Racing Wheel: svelato il volante per Switch con licenza ufficiale
- Nintendo sarà alla Games Week 2019: tutti i giochi Switch e le attività
- Nintendo Difference: riscopriamo le emozioni del multiplayer locale con Nintendo Switch
- Ori and the Blind Forest e il ritorno di Darksiders in uscita su Switch questa settimana
- Nintendo Indie World Summit: terza edizione a Milano il 25 settembre
Nintendo Switch
Rainbow Six SiegeSponsored
news Rainbow Six Siege: i Morning Stars annunciano il team femminile, già vittorioso in Europa
news Rainbow Six Siege: Set Operatore di Caveira gratis per gli abbonati Twitch Prime
Contenuti più Letti
- 7 commentiSconti PlayStation Store: cinque giochi in offerta a meno di 20 euro
- 1 commentiPokémon GO: ondata di ban immotivati per i posseposori di smartphone Xiaomi
- 5 commentiLa carriera di FIFA 20 è piena di bug: quando arriverà la patch correttiva?
- 18 commentiBully 2 e GTA 6: nuovi leak da Rockstar India su mappa, meteo dinamico e Ray Tracing
- 24 commentiProject XCloud: svelati i requisiti di banda per lo streaming da Xbox One
- 31 commentiDemon's Souls: l'annuncio della Remaster su PS4 era atteso durante lo State of Play?
- 1 commentiApex Legends: la Stagione 3 introdurrà le Stanze sbloccabili piene di Loot Leggendario
- 42 commentiGiochi in uscita su Nintendo Switch: tutte le novità di ottobre 2019
- Fortnite: un leak svela i nuovi contenuti a tema Halloween
- 4 commentiFromSoftware e Dark Souls: il team emozionato dall'omaggio di una giovanissima fan!