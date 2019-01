Nintendo Switch Online: nuovi indizi sull'arrivo dei giochi SNES

Existing language descriptions as of Jan 16th. This is very likely our SNES launch lineup. Mario All-Stars is an outlier because it has an Italian description, but no other non-JP language. pic.twitter.com/Ffxi7B04dL

More importantly, the SNES descriptions are still in the latest NES Online update, and some of them are actually in English now. Thanks @itssimontime for providing the goods. pic.twitter.com/K5HZmT8aKe