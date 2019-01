Nintendo Switch: ottime vendite a dicembre in USA, sarà la console più venduta del 2019?

Early NPD (US) reports (leaks) suggest that the Nintendo Switch not only was the best selling console in December, but outsold both PS4 and Xbox One combined!



‘Benji’ (reputable sales insider) predicts #NintendoSwitch sold over 2 mil units, X1 around 1 mil & PS4 less than 1 mil. pic.twitter.com/wfSuVf6e7Y