PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
RapidNade di nuovo sui campi di battaglia di PUBG
  Nintendo Switch: più titoli da 9 su Metacritic nel primo anno rispetto a PS4 e Xbox One

Nintendo Switch: più titoli da 9 su Metacritic nel primo anno rispetto a PS4 e Xbox One

di
Un recente studio condotto dall'utente ResetEra Phantom Thief ha svelato che Nintendo Switch, sin dal lancio avvenuto lo scorso marzo, ha collezionato più titoli da 9 o più su Metacritic rispetto a quanto fatto da PlayStation 4, Xbox One e Wii U nei loro primi rispettivi 12 mesi.

Di seguito, trovate la comparazione diretta fra i risultati ottenuti dalle piattaforme:

Wii U

  1. Super Mario 3D World: 93
  2. Rayman Legends: 92
  3. The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD: 90

PS4

  1. Grand Theft Auto V: 97
  2. The Last of Us Remastered: 96
  3. Flower: 91
  4. Diablo 3: Ultimate Evil: 90
  5. Rayman Legends: 90
  6. Fez: 90

Xbox One

  1. Grand Theft Auto V: 97

Nintendo Switch

  1. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: 97
  2. Super Mario Odyssey: 97
  3. Celeste: 93
  4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: 92
  5. Bayonetta 2: 91
  6. Shovel Knight Treasure Trove: 91
  7. SteamWorld Heist Ultimate Edition: 90

Come potete notare, nella classifica relativa a Switch troviamo diversi multipiattaforma e port della scorsa generazione, ma il risultato ottenuto dall'ibrida della casa di Kyoto rimane comunque ragguardevole.

