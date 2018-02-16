Nintendo Switch: più titoli da 9 su Metacritic nel primo anno rispetto a PS4 e Xbox One

Di seguito, trovate la comparazione diretta fra i risultati ottenuti dalle piattaforme:
Wii U
- Super Mario 3D World: 93
- Rayman Legends: 92
- The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD: 90
PS4
- Grand Theft Auto V: 97
- The Last of Us Remastered: 96
- Flower: 91
- Diablo 3: Ultimate Evil: 90
- Rayman Legends: 90
- Fez: 90
Xbox One
- Grand Theft Auto V: 97
Nintendo Switch
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: 97
- Super Mario Odyssey: 97
- Celeste: 93
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: 92
- Bayonetta 2: 91
- Shovel Knight Treasure Trove: 91
- SteamWorld Heist Ultimate Edition: 90
Come potete notare, nella classifica relativa a Switch troviamo diversi multipiattaforma e port della scorsa generazione, ma il risultato ottenuto dall'ibrida della casa di Kyoto rimane comunque ragguardevole.
