Nintendo Switch: una lista con tutti i giochi in arrivo in Europa entro il 2018

Un utente di ResetEra ha pubblicato una lista con tutti i giochi in uscita sunel territorio europeo. L'elenco include i titoli che dovrebbero arrivare sulla console ibridaentro il 2018.

La lista è riportata di seguito:

Novembre 2017

Syberia 2 (Microids) - Novembre 30, 2017

Dicembre 2017

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Nintendo) - Dicembre 1, 2017

Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack (Nighthawk Interactive) - Dicembre 1, 2017

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 (WBIE) - Dicembre 1, 2017

Gear.Club Unlimited (Microids) - Dicembre 1, 2017

Super Putty Squad (System 3 Software Ltd.) - Dicembre 1, 2017

Stern Pinball Arcade (System 3 Software Ltd.) - Dicembre 1, 2017

This is the Police (THQ Nordic) - Dicembre 5, 2017

Ostwind - Das Spiel (EuroVideo Medien) - Dicembre 7, 2017

Superbeat Xonic Ex (Rising Star Games) - Dicembre 8, 2017

2017

WWE 2K18 (2K Sports)

Battle Chasers: Nightwar (THQ Nordic)



Gennaio 2018

Lost Sphear (Square Enix) - Gennaio 23, 2018

Axiom Verge (Badland Games) - Gennaio 26, 2018

Febbraio 2018

Portal Knights (505 Games) - Febbraio 9, 2018

Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame (Milestone) - Febbraio 13, 2018

The Longest Five Minutes (NIS Europe) - Febbraio 16, 2018

Vegas Party (Fun Box Media) - Febbraio 22, 2018

Chicken Range (Fun Box Media) - Febbraio 23, 2018

Marzo 2018

Penny-Punching Princess (NIS Europe) - Marzo 23, 2018

Atelier Lydie & Suelle (Tecmo Koei) - Marzo 30, 2018

Attack on Titan 2 (Tecmo Koei)

2018

Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap (Headup Games) - Q1 2018

Ginger: Beyond the Crystal (Badland Games) - Aprile 20, 2018

Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo) - Primavera 2018

Dragon Quest Builders (Nintendo) - Primavera 2018

Constructor Plus (System 3 Software Ltd.)

Fire Emblem (Nintendo)

Yoshi (Nintendo)

Starlink (Ubisoft)

Payday 2 (Starbreeze)

Wolfenstein II (Bethesda)

project OCTOPATH TRAVELER (Nintendo)

Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition (PQube)

Overcooked Special Edition (Team17)

Tennis World Tour (BigBen Interactive)

Syberia 3 (Microids)

Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Mojang/Nintendo)

Rocket League (WBIE)



TBA

Metroid Prime 4 (Nintendo)

Pokemon (Nintendo)

Cave Story+ (Headup Games)

Steep (Ubisoft)

Syberia 1+2 Limited Edition (Microids)

Aragami: Director's Cut (Merge Games)

Soldam: Drop, Connect, Erase (Dispatch Games)

Tiny Troopers Joint Ops (Wired Productions)

Vostok Inc (Wired Productions)

Secondo diversi rumor, inoltre, pare che la casa di Kyoto potrebbe fornire nuove informazioni su Metroid Prime 4 in occasione di un Nintendo Direct programmato per gennaio 2018. Per conoscere tutte le altre novità, invece, potete consultare la nostra rubrica con le notizie più importanti della settimana appena trascorsa.