Nintendo Switch: una lista con tutti i giochi in arrivo in Europa entro il 2018

La lista è riportata di seguito:
Novembre 2017
- Syberia 2 (Microids) - Novembre 30, 2017
Dicembre 2017
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Nintendo) - Dicembre 1, 2017
- Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack (Nighthawk Interactive) - Dicembre 1, 2017
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 (WBIE) - Dicembre 1, 2017
- Gear.Club Unlimited (Microids) - Dicembre 1, 2017
- Super Putty Squad (System 3 Software Ltd.) - Dicembre 1, 2017
- Stern Pinball Arcade (System 3 Software Ltd.) - Dicembre 1, 2017
- This is the Police (THQ Nordic) - Dicembre 5, 2017
- Ostwind - Das Spiel (EuroVideo Medien) - Dicembre 7, 2017
- Superbeat Xonic Ex (Rising Star Games) - Dicembre 8, 2017
2017
- WWE 2K18 (2K Sports)
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar (THQ Nordic)
Gennaio 2018
- Lost Sphear (Square Enix) - Gennaio 23, 2018
- Axiom Verge (Badland Games) - Gennaio 26, 2018
Febbraio 2018
- Portal Knights (505 Games) - Febbraio 9, 2018
- Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame (Milestone) - Febbraio 13, 2018
- The Longest Five Minutes (NIS Europe) - Febbraio 16, 2018
- Vegas Party (Fun Box Media) - Febbraio 22, 2018
- Chicken Range (Fun Box Media) - Febbraio 23, 2018
Marzo 2018
- Penny-Punching Princess (NIS Europe) - Marzo 23, 2018
- Atelier Lydie & Suelle (Tecmo Koei) - Marzo 30, 2018
- Attack on Titan 2 (Tecmo Koei)
2018
- Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap (Headup Games) - Q1 2018
- Ginger: Beyond the Crystal (Badland Games) - Aprile 20, 2018
- Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo) - Primavera 2018
- Dragon Quest Builders (Nintendo) - Primavera 2018
- Constructor Plus (System 3 Software Ltd.)
- Fire Emblem (Nintendo)
- Yoshi (Nintendo)
- Starlink (Ubisoft)
- Payday 2 (Starbreeze)
- Wolfenstein II (Bethesda)
- project OCTOPATH TRAVELER (Nintendo)
- Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition (PQube)
- Overcooked Special Edition (Team17)
- Tennis World Tour (BigBen Interactive)
- Syberia 3 (Microids)
- Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Mojang/Nintendo)
- Rocket League (WBIE)
TBA
- Metroid Prime 4 (Nintendo)
- Pokemon (Nintendo)
- Cave Story+ (Headup Games)
- Steep (Ubisoft)
- Syberia 1+2 Limited Edition (Microids)
- Aragami: Director's Cut (Merge Games)
- Soldam: Drop, Connect, Erase (Dispatch Games)
- Tiny Troopers Joint Ops (Wired Productions)
- Vostok Inc (Wired Productions)
Secondo diversi rumor, inoltre, pare che la casa di Kyoto potrebbe fornire nuove informazioni su Metroid Prime 4 in occasione di un Nintendo Direct programmato per gennaio 2018. Per conoscere tutte le altre novità, invece, potete consultare la nostra rubrica con le notizie più importanti della settimana appena trascorsa.
FONTE: Mynintendonews
