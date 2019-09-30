Novità Giochi PS4: arrivano Destiny 2 Shadowkeep, Ghost Recon Breakpoint e Ghostbusters
Come ogni lunedì è arrivato il momento di scoprire quali nuovi giochi PS4 arriveranno sugli scaffali dei negozi (fisici e digitali) durante i prossimi sette giorni. Una settimana non ricchissima a livello quantitativo ma che vede l'uscita di due titoli attesissimo come Destiny 2 Ombre dal Profondo e Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint.
Da segnalare anche l'arrivo di Ghostbusters The Video Game Remastered e Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2, quest'ultimo disponibile da tempo in Giappone e finalmente localizzato per il mercato occidentale.
- Destiny 2 Ombre dal Profondo - 1 ottobre
- Carly and the Reaperman Escape from the Underworld - 1 ottobre
- Ghostbusters The Video Game Remastered - 1 ottobre
- Legrand Legacy Tale of the Fatebounds - 1 ottobre
- Ling A Road Alone - 1 ottobre
- Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2 - 2 ottobre
- No Way Out A Dead Realm Tale - 2 ottobre
- Northgard - 2 ottobre
- One Night Stand - 2 ottobre
- ReadySet Heroes - 3 ottobre
- Tic-Tac-Letters By Powgi - 3 ottobre
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint - 4 ottobre
- Yu-No A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World - 4 ottobre
Da segnalare anche la disponibilità di una serie di produzioni minori ma non meno interessanti come Northgard, Ling A Road Alone, Legrand Legacy Tale of the Fatebounds e Yu-No A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World.
