Death Stranding
Death Stranding

Visita la pagina dedicata al prossimo gioco di Hideo Kojima
Novità Giochi PS4: arrivano Destiny 2 Shadowkeep, Ghost Recon Breakpoint e Ghostbusters

Come ogni lunedì è arrivato il momento di scoprire quali nuovi giochi PS4 arriveranno sugli scaffali dei negozi (fisici e digitali) durante i prossimi sette giorni. Una settimana non ricchissima a livello quantitativo ma che vede l'uscita di due titoli attesissimo come Destiny 2 Ombre dal Profondo e Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

Da segnalare anche l'arrivo di Ghostbusters The Video Game Remastered e Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2, quest'ultimo disponibile da tempo in Giappone e finalmente localizzato per il mercato occidentale.

  • Destiny 2 Ombre dal Profondo - 1 ottobre
  • Carly and the Reaperman Escape from the Underworld - 1 ottobre
  • Ghostbusters The Video Game Remastered - 1 ottobre
  • Legrand Legacy Tale of the Fatebounds - 1 ottobre
  • Ling A Road Alone - 1 ottobre
  • Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2 - 2 ottobre
  • No Way Out A Dead Realm Tale - 2 ottobre
  • Northgard - 2 ottobre
  • One Night Stand - 2 ottobre
  • ReadySet Heroes - 3 ottobre
  • Tic-Tac-Letters By Powgi - 3 ottobre
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint - 4 ottobre
  • Yu-No A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World - 4 ottobre

Da segnalare anche la disponibilità di una serie di produzioni minori ma non meno interessanti come Northgard, Ling A Road Alone, Legrand Legacy Tale of the Fatebounds e Yu-No A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World.

