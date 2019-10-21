Novità PS4: arrivano MediEvil, COD Modern Warfare e The Outer Worlds
di
Davide Leoni
La settimana appena iniziata si prospetta ricchissima di nuove uscite PS4: la console Sony si prepara ad accogliere titoli del calibro di Call of Duty Modern Warfare, MediEvil Remake e The Outer Worlds, solamente per citarne alcuni.
La lista completa è ben più nutrita e include anche Battle Planet Judgment Day, Cat Quest II, Horror Stories, Bonfire per PlayStation VR e WWE 2K20.
- Battle Planet Judgement Day - 21 ottobre 2019
- Beholder 2 - 21 ottobre 2019
- Bonfire PS VR - 21 ottobre 2019
- The Outer Worlds - 22 ottobre 2019
- PBA Pro Bowling - 22 ottobre 2019
- Minotaur Arcade Vol. 1 PSVR - 22 ottobre 2019
- Raging Loop - 22 ottobre 2019
- Robox - 22 ottobre 2019
- Eastshade - 23 ottobre 2019
- Let's Sing Country - 23 ottobre 2019
- Lonely Mountains Downhill - 23 ottobre 2019
- Lornsword Winter Chronicle - 23 ottobre 2019
- Horror Stories - 23 ottobre 2019
- Street Outlaws The List - 24 ottobre 2019
- WWE 2K20 - 24 ottobre 2019
- Yoga Master - 24 ottobre 2019
- The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel III - 25 ottobre 2019
- MediEvil - 25 ottobre 2019
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare - 25 ottobre 2019
- Cat Quest II - 25 ottobre 2019
- Dark Devotion - 25 ottobre 2019
- Deep Space Adventure - 25 ottobre 2019
- Door Kickers Action Squad - 25 ottobre 2019
Una settimana all'insegna delle nuove uscite di alto livello con una selezione di giochi AAA, AA, remake, remaster, giochi indipendenti ed esperienze in Realtà Virtuale per tutti i gusti.
