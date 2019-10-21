Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
  1. HOME
  2. PlayStation 4
  3. Notizie

Novità PS4: arrivano MediEvil, COD Modern Warfare e The Outer Worlds

Novità PS4: arrivano MediEvil, COD Modern Warfare e The Outer Worlds
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

La settimana appena iniziata si prospetta ricchissima di nuove uscite PS4: la console Sony si prepara ad accogliere titoli del calibro di Call of Duty Modern Warfare, MediEvil Remake e The Outer Worlds, solamente per citarne alcuni.

La lista completa è ben più nutrita e include anche Battle Planet Judgment Day, Cat Quest II, Horror Stories, Bonfire per PlayStation VR e WWE 2K20.

Giochi PS4 Novità

  • Battle Planet Judgement Day - 21 ottobre 2019
  • Beholder 2 - 21 ottobre 2019
  • Bonfire PS VR - 21 ottobre 2019
  • The Outer Worlds - 22 ottobre 2019
  • PBA Pro Bowling - 22 ottobre 2019
  • Minotaur Arcade Vol. 1 PSVR - 22 ottobre 2019
  • Raging Loop - 22 ottobre 2019
  • Robox - 22 ottobre 2019
  • Eastshade - 23 ottobre 2019
  • Let's Sing Country - 23 ottobre 2019
  • Lonely Mountains Downhill - 23 ottobre 2019
  • Lornsword Winter Chronicle - 23 ottobre 2019
  • Horror Stories - 23 ottobre 2019
  • Street Outlaws The List - 24 ottobre 2019
  • WWE 2K20 - 24 ottobre 2019
  • Yoga Master - 24 ottobre 2019
  • The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel III - 25 ottobre 2019
  • MediEvil - 25 ottobre 2019
  • Call of Duty Modern Warfare - 25 ottobre 2019
  • Cat Quest II - 25 ottobre 2019
  • Dark Devotion - 25 ottobre 2019
  • Deep Space Adventure - 25 ottobre 2019
  • Door Kickers Action Squad - 25 ottobre 2019

Una settimana all'insegna delle nuove uscite di alto livello con una selezione di giochi AAA, AA, remake, remaster, giochi indipendenti ed esperienze in Realtà Virtuale per tutti i gusti.

Quanto è interessante?
5
speciale

PlayStation Productions: il futuro dei tie-in tra film, serie e videogiochi

Altri contenuti per PlayStation 4

  1. Overwatch 2 avrà un sistema di progressione e una componente PvE?
  2. PlayStation Store: ultime ore per approfittare delle Offerte del Weekend