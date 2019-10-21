Novità PS4: arrivano MediEvil, COD Modern Warfare e The Outer Worlds

La settimana appena iniziata si prospetta ricchissima di nuove uscite PS4: la console Sony si prepara ad accogliere titoli del calibro di Call of Duty Modern Warfare, MediEvil Remake e The Outer Worlds, solamente per citarne alcuni.

La lista completa è ben più nutrita e include anche Battle Planet Judgment Day, Cat Quest II, Horror Stories, Bonfire per PlayStation VR e WWE 2K20.

Giochi PS4 Novità

Battle Planet Judgement Day - 21 ottobre 2019

Beholder 2 - 21 ottobre 2019

Bonfire PS VR - 21 ottobre 2019

The Outer Worlds - 22 ottobre 2019

PBA Pro Bowling - 22 ottobre 2019

Minotaur Arcade Vol. 1 PSVR - 22 ottobre 2019

Raging Loop - 22 ottobre 2019

Robox - 22 ottobre 2019

Eastshade - 23 ottobre 2019

Let's Sing Country - 23 ottobre 2019

Lonely Mountains Downhill - 23 ottobre 2019

Lornsword Winter Chronicle - 23 ottobre 2019

Horror Stories - 23 ottobre 2019

Street Outlaws The List - 24 ottobre 2019

WWE 2K20 - 24 ottobre 2019

Yoga Master - 24 ottobre 2019

The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel III - 25 ottobre 2019

MediEvil - 25 ottobre 2019

Call of Duty Modern Warfare - 25 ottobre 2019

Cat Quest II - 25 ottobre 2019

Dark Devotion - 25 ottobre 2019

Deep Space Adventure - 25 ottobre 2019

Door Kickers Action Squad - 25 ottobre 2019

Una settimana all'insegna delle nuove uscite di alto livello con una selezione di giochi AAA, AA, remake, remaster, giochi indipendenti ed esperienze in Realtà Virtuale per tutti i gusti.