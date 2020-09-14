Novità videogiochi: arrivano eFootball PES 2021 e Super Mario 3D All-Stars
Davide Leoni
Questa settimana vedrà il lancio di numerosi titoli molto attesi per tutte le principali piattaforme, tra i giochi in arrivo in particolare citiamo eFootball PES 2021 Season Update e Super Mario 3D All-Stars.
Il primo è la nuova edizione del celebre simulatore calcistico di Konami mentre la seconda è una raccolta che include i porting di Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine e Super Mario Galaxy.
Lunedì 14 settembre
- Sausage Fest | PC
- Pixel Art Mash-Up | PC
- The Seven Keys Escape Room | PC
- K’nife Fight | PC
- Biscuitts 2 | PC
- Space Castle | PC
Martedì 15 settembre
- Vaporum Lockdown | PC, Mac
- Spelunky 2 | PS4
- eFootball PES 2021 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Fight Crab | Switch
- BPM Bullets Per Minute | PC
- TinyCrack | PC
- Our Past | PC
- Monochro | PC
- Strike Buster Prototype | PC
- Her Majesty’s Ship | Switch
Mercoledì 16 settembre
- Active Neurons 2 | Xbox One
- Johnny Rocket | Xbox One
- HAAK | PC
- Interstate Drifter 1999 | PC
- Fury Knight | PC
Giovedì 17 settembre
- Welcome to Elk | PC, Mac
- Farm Manager 2020 | PC
- Exp Parasite | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac
- Dog Duty | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Vampire’s Fall: Origins | Xbox One, Switch
- Moero Crystal H | Switch
- Super Punch Patrol | Switch
- Pacer | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Nevaeh | Switch, PC
- The Dungeon of Naheulbeu: The Amulet of Chaos | PC
- Battle Jacked | PC
- Goodnight, Lily | PC
- C.H.A.S.E.R | PC
- Sokodice | PC, Mac
- Atomicrops | PC
- Cyber Patrol | PC
- NUI | PC, Mac
- Flying Soldiers | Switch
- Endurance- Space Action | Switch
- Drag Racing Rivals | Switch
- Kingdom Rush Origins | Switch
- Mini Motor Racing X | Switch
Venerdì 18 settembre
- The Blobs Fight! | Xbox One
- Gorsd | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- The Secret Order 8 Return to the Buried Kingdom | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Tamiku | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Friday the 13th Killer Puzzle | Xbox One
- Crysis Remastered | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Biped | Xbox One
- Harvest Moon Light of Hope | Xbox One
- Commandos 2 HD Remaster | PS4, Xbox One
- Georifters | Switch
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars | Switch
- Batu Ta Batu | PC
- Until September | PC, Mac
- Paddle Combat | PC
- Doom & Destiny Worlds | PC
- Journey of the Broken Circle | PC
- Saboteur SiO | Switch
Le novità però non si esauriscono con i due giochi citati in apertura, questa settimana debutteranno infatti anche WWE 2K Battlegrounds e Crysis Remastered oltre al frenetico BPM Bullets per Minute. Avete già deciso cosa comprare? Fatecelo sapere nello spazio qui sotto dedicato ai commenti.
