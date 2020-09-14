Novità videogiochi: arrivano eFootball PES 2021 e Super Mario 3D All-Stars

Questa settimana vedrà il lancio di numerosi titoli molto attesi per tutte le principali piattaforme, tra i giochi in arrivo in particolare citiamo eFootball PES 2021 Season Update e Super Mario 3D All-Stars.

Il primo è la nuova edizione del celebre simulatore calcistico di Konami mentre la seconda è una raccolta che include i porting di Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine e Super Mario Galaxy.

Lunedì 14 settembre

Sausage Fest | PC

Pixel Art Mash-Up | PC

The Seven Keys Escape Room | PC

K’nife Fight | PC

Biscuitts 2 | PC

Space Castle | PC

Martedì 15 settembre

Vaporum Lockdown | PC, Mac

Spelunky 2 | PS4

eFootball PES 2021 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Fight Crab | Switch

BPM Bullets Per Minute | PC

TinyCrack | PC

Our Past | PC

Monochro | PC

Strike Buster Prototype | PC

Her Majesty’s Ship | Switch

Mercoledì 16 settembre

Active Neurons 2 | Xbox One

Johnny Rocket | Xbox One

HAAK | PC

Interstate Drifter 1999 | PC

Fury Knight | PC

Giovedì 17 settembre

Welcome to Elk | PC, Mac

Farm Manager 2020 | PC

Exp Parasite | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac

Dog Duty | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Vampire’s Fall: Origins | Xbox One, Switch

Moero Crystal H | Switch

Super Punch Patrol | Switch

Pacer | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Nevaeh | Switch, PC

The Dungeon of Naheulbeu: The Amulet of Chaos | PC

Battle Jacked | PC

Goodnight, Lily | PC

C.H.A.S.E.R | PC

Sokodice | PC, Mac

Atomicrops | PC

Cyber Patrol | PC

NUI | PC, Mac

Flying Soldiers | Switch

Endurance- Space Action | Switch

Drag Racing Rivals | Switch

Kingdom Rush Origins | Switch

Mini Motor Racing X | Switch

Venerdì 18 settembre

The Blobs Fight! | Xbox One

Gorsd | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

WWE 2K Battlegrounds | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

The Secret Order 8 Return to the Buried Kingdom | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Tamiku | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Friday the 13th Killer Puzzle | Xbox One

Crysis Remastered | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Biped | Xbox One

Harvest Moon Light of Hope | Xbox One

Commandos 2 HD Remaster | PS4, Xbox One

Georifters | Switch

Super Mario 3D All-Stars | Switch

Batu Ta Batu | PC

Until September | PC, Mac

Paddle Combat | PC

Doom & Destiny Worlds | PC

Journey of the Broken Circle | PC

Saboteur SiO | Switch

Le novità però non si esauriscono con i due giochi citati in apertura, questa settimana debutteranno infatti anche WWE 2K Battlegrounds e Crysis Remastered oltre al frenetico BPM Bullets per Minute. Avete già deciso cosa comprare? Fatecelo sapere nello spazio qui sotto dedicato ai commenti.