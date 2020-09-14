Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
  1. HOME
  2. Line-Up Mensile PS4 e Xbox One
  3. Notizie

Novità videogiochi: arrivano eFootball PES 2021 e Super Mario 3D All-Stars

Novità videogiochi: arrivano eFootball PES 2021 e Super Mario 3D All-Stars
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

Questa settimana vedrà il lancio di numerosi titoli molto attesi per tutte le principali piattaforme, tra i giochi in arrivo in particolare citiamo eFootball PES 2021 Season Update e Super Mario 3D All-Stars.

Il primo è la nuova edizione del celebre simulatore calcistico di Konami mentre la seconda è una raccolta che include i porting di Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine e Super Mario Galaxy.

Lunedì 14 settembre

  • Sausage Fest | PC
  • Pixel Art Mash-Up | PC
  • The Seven Keys Escape Room | PC
  • K’nife Fight | PC
  • Biscuitts 2 | PC
  • Space Castle | PC

Martedì 15 settembre

  • Vaporum Lockdown | PC, Mac
  • Spelunky 2 | PS4
  • eFootball PES 2021 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Fight Crab | Switch
  • BPM Bullets Per Minute | PC
  • TinyCrack | PC
  • Our Past | PC
  • Monochro | PC
  • Strike Buster Prototype | PC
  • Her Majesty’s Ship | Switch

Mercoledì 16 settembre

  • Active Neurons 2 | Xbox One
  • Johnny Rocket | Xbox One
  • HAAK | PC
  • Interstate Drifter 1999 | PC
  • Fury Knight | PC

Giovedì 17 settembre

  • Welcome to Elk | PC, Mac
  • Farm Manager 2020 | PC
  • Exp Parasite | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac
  • Dog Duty | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Vampire’s Fall: Origins | Xbox One, Switch
  • Moero Crystal H | Switch
  • Super Punch Patrol | Switch
  • Pacer | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Nevaeh | Switch, PC
  • The Dungeon of Naheulbeu: The Amulet of Chaos | PC
  • Battle Jacked | PC
  • Goodnight, Lily | PC
  • C.H.A.S.E.R | PC
  • Sokodice | PC, Mac
  • Atomicrops | PC
  • Cyber Patrol | PC
  • NUI | PC, Mac
  • Flying Soldiers | Switch
  • Endurance- Space Action | Switch
  • Drag Racing Rivals | Switch
  • Kingdom Rush Origins | Switch
  • Mini Motor Racing X | Switch

Venerdì 18 settembre

  • The Blobs Fight! | Xbox One
  • Gorsd | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • WWE 2K Battlegrounds | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • The Secret Order 8 Return to the Buried Kingdom | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Tamiku | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Friday the 13th Killer Puzzle | Xbox One
  • Crysis Remastered | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Biped | Xbox One
  • Harvest Moon Light of Hope | Xbox One
  • Commandos 2 HD Remaster | PS4, Xbox One
  • Georifters | Switch
  • Super Mario 3D All-Stars | Switch
  • Batu Ta Batu | PC
  • Until September | PC, Mac
  • Paddle Combat | PC
  • Doom & Destiny Worlds | PC
  • Journey of the Broken Circle | PC
  • Saboteur SiO | Switch

Le novità però non si esauriscono con i due giochi citati in apertura, questa settimana debutteranno infatti anche WWE 2K Battlegrounds e Crysis Remastered oltre al frenetico BPM Bullets per Minute. Avete già deciso cosa comprare? Fatecelo sapere nello spazio qui sotto dedicato ai commenti.

Quanto è interessante?
1
rubrica

PS4 e Xbox One: i giochi in uscita a settembre 2020

Altri contenuti per Line-Up Mensile PS4 e Xbox One

  1. Crash Bandicoot 4: ecco la folle pubblicità giapponese in live action!
  2. Fortnite e il caso Jarvis: dopo un anno di ban, è nuovamente bloccato da Epic Games