Novità videogiochi: Serious Sam 4 e Mafia Definitive Edition in arrivo questa settimana
Davide Leoni
La settimana iniziata non è particolarmente ricca di grandi uscite AAA tuttavia non mancano alcune sorprese tra remastered, sequel molto attesi e produzioni indipendenti di buon livello.
Da segnalare in particolare l'uscita di Tennis World Tour 2, Serious Sam 4 e Mafia Definitive Edition, di seguito la lista completa delle novità in arrivo.
21 settembre
- Tales of Eventale | PC
- Ironseed 25th Anniversary Edition | PC, Mac
- California Games II | PC
- Ducktopia | PC, Mac
- Fred3ric | PC
- Songs of Syx | PC, Mac
22 settembre
- Tennis World Tour 2 | PS4, Xbox One
- Pendragon | PC
- Rebel Galaxy Outlaw | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- 13 Sentinels Aegis Rim | PS4
- Pandora Chains of Chaos | PC
- Sly Slime | PC
- Anamnesis | PC, Mac
- The Girl of Glass | A Summer Bird’s Tale | PC
- Gravity Mummy | PC
- Exploaris Vermis Story | PC
- Way in the Stars | PC
23 settembre
- Unrailed | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Castlestorm II | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- The Drone Racing League Simulator | Xbox One
- Rage Jump | PC
- Mina & Michi | PC
- Plastic Rebellion | PC
- Art of Rally | PC, Mac
- The Imagined Leviathan | PC, Mac
- Twin Breaker A Sacred Symbols Adventure | Switch
- Orbt XL | Switch
24 settembre
- Little Big Workshop | Xbox One
- Ginga Force | PS4
- RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition | Switch, PC
- Tears of Avia | Xbox One, PC, Mac
- Going Under | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Embracelet | PC
- Serious Sam 4 | PC, Stadia
- Dungreed | PS4, Switch
- Tennis World Tour 2 | PC
- BioEntity | PC, Mac
- The Chess Variants Club | PC, Mac
- Super Monk War Z | PC
- Alluris | Switch
- Rivals of Aether | Switch
- Breakpoint | Switch
- Retro Classix Collection #1: Data East | Switch
- Secrets of Me | Switch
- Micro Pico Racers | Switch
- My Diggy Dog 2 | Switch
25 settembre
- Panzer Dragoon Remake | PC
- Jet Set Knights | Switch
- Port Royale 4 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Mafia Definitive Edition | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Nexomon Extinction | Xbox One
- Shotgun Farmers | Xbox One
- Realm of Alters | PC, Mac
- Sainthum | PC, Mac
- Car Driving School Simulator | Switch
Arrivano anche Port Royal 4, Panzer Dragoon Remake per PC e RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition per PC e Nintendo Switch. Avete già deciso cosa comprare?
