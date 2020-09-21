Novità videogiochi: Serious Sam 4 e Mafia Definitive Edition in arrivo questa settimana

La settimana iniziata non è particolarmente ricca di grandi uscite AAA tuttavia non mancano alcune sorprese tra remastered, sequel molto attesi e produzioni indipendenti di buon livello.

Da segnalare in particolare l'uscita di Tennis World Tour 2, Serious Sam 4 e Mafia Definitive Edition, di seguito la lista completa delle novità in arrivo.

21 settembre

Tales of Eventale | PC

Ironseed 25th Anniversary Edition | PC, Mac

California Games II | PC

Ducktopia | PC, Mac

Fred3ric | PC

Songs of Syx | PC, Mac

22 settembre

Tennis World Tour 2 | PS4, Xbox One

Pendragon | PC

Rebel Galaxy Outlaw | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

13 Sentinels Aegis Rim | PS4

Pandora Chains of Chaos | PC

Sly Slime | PC

Anamnesis | PC, Mac

The Girl of Glass | A Summer Bird’s Tale | PC

Gravity Mummy | PC

Exploaris Vermis Story | PC

Way in the Stars | PC

23 settembre

Unrailed | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Castlestorm II | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

The Drone Racing League Simulator | Xbox One

Rage Jump | PC

Mina & Michi | PC

Plastic Rebellion | PC

Art of Rally | PC, Mac

The Imagined Leviathan | PC, Mac

Twin Breaker A Sacred Symbols Adventure | Switch

Orbt XL | Switch

24 settembre

Little Big Workshop | Xbox One

Ginga Force | PS4

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition | Switch, PC

Tears of Avia | Xbox One, PC, Mac

Going Under | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Embracelet | PC

Serious Sam 4 | PC, Stadia

Dungreed | PS4, Switch

Tennis World Tour 2 | PC

BioEntity | PC, Mac

The Chess Variants Club | PC, Mac

Super Monk War Z | PC

Alluris | Switch

Rivals of Aether | Switch

Breakpoint | Switch

Retro Classix Collection #1: Data East | Switch

Secrets of Me | Switch

Micro Pico Racers | Switch

My Diggy Dog 2 | Switch

25 settembre

Panzer Dragoon Remake | PC

Jet Set Knights | Switch

Port Royale 4 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Mafia Definitive Edition | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Nexomon Extinction | Xbox One

Shotgun Farmers | Xbox One

Realm of Alters | PC, Mac

Sainthum | PC, Mac

Car Driving School Simulator | Switch

Arrivano anche Port Royal 4, Panzer Dragoon Remake per PC e RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition per PC e Nintendo Switch. Avete già deciso cosa comprare?