Novità videogiochi: Serious Sam 4 e Mafia Definitive Edition in arrivo questa settimana

La settimana iniziata non è particolarmente ricca di grandi uscite AAA tuttavia non mancano alcune sorprese tra remastered, sequel molto attesi e produzioni indipendenti di buon livello.

Da segnalare in particolare l'uscita di Tennis World Tour 2, Serious Sam 4 e Mafia Definitive Edition, di seguito la lista completa delle novità in arrivo.

21 settembre

  • Tales of Eventale | PC
  • Ironseed 25th Anniversary Edition | PC, Mac
  • California Games II | PC
  • Ducktopia | PC, Mac
  • Fred3ric | PC
  • Songs of Syx | PC, Mac

22 settembre

  • Tennis World Tour 2 | PS4, Xbox One
  • Pendragon | PC
  • Rebel Galaxy Outlaw | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • 13 Sentinels Aegis Rim | PS4
  • Pandora Chains of Chaos | PC
  • Sly Slime | PC
  • Anamnesis | PC, Mac
  • The Girl of Glass | A Summer Bird’s Tale | PC
  • Gravity Mummy | PC
  • Exploaris Vermis Story | PC
  • Way in the Stars | PC

23 settembre

  • Unrailed | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Castlestorm II | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • The Drone Racing League Simulator | Xbox One
  • Rage Jump | PC
  • Mina & Michi | PC
  • Plastic Rebellion | PC
  • Art of Rally | PC, Mac
  • The Imagined Leviathan | PC, Mac
  • Twin Breaker A Sacred Symbols Adventure | Switch
  • Orbt XL | Switch

24 settembre

  • Little Big Workshop | Xbox One
  • Ginga Force | PS4
  • RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition | Switch, PC
  • Tears of Avia | Xbox One, PC, Mac
  • Going Under | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Embracelet | PC
  • Serious Sam 4 | PC, Stadia
  • Dungreed | PS4, Switch
  • Tennis World Tour 2 | PC
  • BioEntity | PC, Mac
  • The Chess Variants Club | PC, Mac
  • Super Monk War Z | PC
  • Alluris | Switch
  • Rivals of Aether | Switch
  • Breakpoint | Switch
  • Retro Classix Collection #1: Data East | Switch
  • Secrets of Me | Switch
  • Micro Pico Racers | Switch
  • My Diggy Dog 2 | Switch

25 settembre

  • Panzer Dragoon Remake | PC
  • Jet Set Knights | Switch
  • Port Royale 4 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Mafia Definitive Edition | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Nexomon Extinction | Xbox One
  • Shotgun Farmers | Xbox One
  • Realm of Alters | PC, Mac
  • Sainthum | PC, Mac
  • Car Driving School Simulator | Switch

Arrivano anche Port Royal 4, Panzer Dragoon Remake per PC e RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition per PC e Nintendo Switch. Avete già deciso cosa comprare?

