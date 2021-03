NPD USA: PS5 incassa a velocità record, è la console venduta più rapidamente di sempre

Il gioco più venduto del mese è stato il nuovo arrivato Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury , seguito dall'inossidabile Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War e da un'altra new entry, Persona 5 Strikers . Ottima performance al debutto anche per Little Nightmares 2 , che ha agguantato la sesta posizione (in tutto il mondo ha già piazzato un milione di copie ).

Feb 2021 US NPD THREAD - February 2021 consumer spending across video game hardware, content and accessories reached a February record $4.6B, 35 percent higher when compared to a year ago. Year-to-date spending totaled $9.3B, 39 percent higher than the same period in 2020. pic.twitter.com/uLO9dphLmE — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) March 12, 2021

US NPD HW - PlayStation 5 ranked as the 2nd best-selling hardware platform in February in both unit and dollar sales. PlayStation 5 is currently the fastest selling hardware platform in U.S. history (total dollar sales after 4 months in market). — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) March 12, 2021

US NPD HW - Nintendo Switch was the best-selling hardware platform in both units and dollars in February. Unit and dollar sales of Nintendo Switch hardware in February were the highest for any hardware platform in a February month since the Nintendo Wii in Feburary 2009. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) March 12, 2021