Nuove uscite giochi: arrivano GRIS per PS4, Monster Jam Steel Titans e Pine
Davide Leoni
Come da tradizione, la fine di novembre non riserva mai grandissime novità per quanto riguarda le uscite videogiochi. I grandi publisher hanno ormai sparato le loro cartucce migliori e la stagione dei grandi AAA può dirsi conclusa fino all'inizio del prossimo anno, tuttavia non mancano alcune sorprese.
Da segnalare ad esempio l'arrivo dei primi quattro episodi di Five Nights At Freddy's su Nintendo Switch e di GRIS su PlayStation 4. Di prossima pubblicazione anche Brain in Retro, Rescue Tale, Helm Realm, Tides Of Existence, Pine e Toy Robot.
Lunedì 25 novembre
- Brain In Retro PS4
- Rescue Tale Switch
- ID-EGO PC
- NUVAVULT PC, Mac
- Helm Realm PC
- Arrow PC
- 6.0 PC
- Tides Of Existence PC
- Unlit PC
Martedì 26 novembre
- Gas Guzzlers Extreme PS4
- Pine Switch
- GRIS PS4
- Monster Jam Steel Titans Switch
- Chameleon Switch
- End Of Realms PC
- Toy Robot PC, Mac
- Death Park PC
Mercoledì 27 novembre
- SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays PC
- Gemstone Keeper Switch
- Real Heroes Firefighter Switch
- Widget Satchel Switch, PC
- Golazo! Football League PS4
- Soccer, Tactics & Glory PS4
- Story Of A Gladiator PS4, Switch, PC
- The Dis-United States Of America PC
- Rock Simulator PC
- War Of The Roses PC
- unitied PC, Mac
- Robin Hood Country Heroes PC
Giovedì 28 novembre
- Trover Saves The Universe Switch
- The Nightfall PS4, Switch
- Professional Farmer American Dream Switch
- Skelittle A Giant Party! Switch
- Amazing Brick Breaker Switch
- One-Way Ticket Switch
- Electronic Super Joy Switch
- Decay Of Logos Switch
- Nyan Cat Lost In Space Switch
- Knowledge Trainer Switch
- Kissed By The Baddest Bidder Switch
- Family Tennis SP Switch
- Indie Gems Bundle Explosions Edition Switch
- Lab Runner X PC, Mac
- Corridor Crusaders PC
- Roah PC
- G-Robocorp PC, Mac
Venerdì 29 novembre
- Weakless Xbox One, PC
- Where The Water Tastes Like Wine PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Blaster Master Zero 2 PC
- Five Nights At Freddy’s Switch, PS4
- Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 Switch
- Five Nights At Freddy’s 3 Switch
- Five Nights At Freddy’s 4 Switch
- Deathtrap Dungeon Trilogy Switch
- Foxy Land PS4, Switch
- Happy Animals Bowling Switch
- Strike Force Kitty Switch
- Nexomon PC, Mac
- Displace PC
- Cumulus PC
- Dangerous Blasters PC
- Bunny Sudoku PC
Tra le altre novità della settimana citiamo Trover Saves The Universe per Nintendo Switch e SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays per PC. Piuttosto vasta la selezione di produzioni indipendenti mentre, come segnalato in apertura, mancano invece i grandi giochi AAA per tutte le piattaforme.
