Nuove uscite giochi: arrivano GRIS per PS4, Monster Jam Steel Titans e Pine

Come da tradizione, la fine di novembre non riserva mai grandissime novità per quanto riguarda le uscite videogiochi. I grandi publisher hanno ormai sparato le loro cartucce migliori e la stagione dei grandi AAA può dirsi conclusa fino all'inizio del prossimo anno, tuttavia non mancano alcune sorprese.

Da segnalare ad esempio l'arrivo dei primi quattro episodi di Five Nights At Freddy's su Nintendo Switch e di GRIS su PlayStation 4. Di prossima pubblicazione anche Brain in Retro, Rescue Tale, Helm Realm, Tides Of Existence, Pine e Toy Robot.

Lunedì 25 novembre

Brain In Retro PS4

Rescue Tale Switch

ID-EGO PC

NUVAVULT PC, Mac

Helm Realm PC

Arrow PC

6.0 PC

Tides Of Existence PC

Unlit PC

Martedì 26 novembre

Gas Guzzlers Extreme PS4

Pine Switch

GRIS PS4

Monster Jam Steel Titans Switch

Chameleon Switch

End Of Realms PC

Toy Robot PC, Mac

Death Park PC

Mercoledì 27 novembre

SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays PC

Gemstone Keeper Switch

Real Heroes Firefighter Switch

Widget Satchel Switch, PC

Golazo! Football League PS4

Soccer, Tactics & Glory PS4

Story Of A Gladiator PS4, Switch, PC

The Dis-United States Of America PC

Rock Simulator PC

War Of The Roses PC

unitied PC, Mac

Robin Hood Country Heroes PC

Giovedì 28 novembre

Trover Saves The Universe Switch

The Nightfall PS4, Switch

Professional Farmer American Dream Switch

Skelittle A Giant Party! Switch

Amazing Brick Breaker Switch

One-Way Ticket Switch

Electronic Super Joy Switch

Decay Of Logos Switch

Nyan Cat Lost In Space Switch

Knowledge Trainer Switch

Kissed By The Baddest Bidder Switch

Family Tennis SP Switch

Indie Gems Bundle Explosions Edition Switch

Lab Runner X PC, Mac

Corridor Crusaders PC

Roah PC

G-Robocorp PC, Mac

Venerdì 29 novembre

Weakless Xbox One, PC

Where The Water Tastes Like Wine PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Blaster Master Zero 2 PC

Five Nights At Freddy’s Switch, PS4

Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 Switch

Five Nights At Freddy’s 3 Switch

Five Nights At Freddy’s 4 Switch

Deathtrap Dungeon Trilogy Switch

Foxy Land PS4, Switch

Happy Animals Bowling Switch

Strike Force Kitty Switch

Nexomon PC, Mac

Displace PC

Cumulus PC

Dangerous Blasters PC

Bunny Sudoku PC

Tra le altre novità della settimana citiamo Trover Saves The Universe per Nintendo Switch e SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays per PC. Piuttosto vasta la selezione di produzioni indipendenti mentre, come segnalato in apertura, mancano invece i grandi giochi AAA per tutte le piattaforme.