Nuove uscite PS4, Xbox One, PC e Switch: arrivano Shenmue 3 e Football Manager 2020
Davide Leoni
La settimana appena iniziata vedrà il lancio di due titoli molto attesi, ovvero Shenmue 3 e Football Manager 2020, entrambi in uscita domani, martedì 19 novembre. Ma questi non sono ovviamente gli unici due giochi in arrivo...
Da segnalare anche l'arrivo dei giochi di lancio di Google Stadia tra cui Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Mortal Kombat 11, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, NBA 2K20 e Glyt, quest'ultimo in esclusiva assoluta.
Lunedì 18 novembre
- Railroad Corporation - PC
- Bloo Kid 2 - Switch
- Santa Tracker - PC
- Dinodrifters - PC
- Oil Mogul - PC
- Paul’s World - PC
- Space Shapes - PC
Martedì 19 novembre
- Munchkin Quacked Quest - PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Football Manager 2020 - PC
- Golem - PS4
- Shenmue III - PS4, PC
- Glyt - Stadia
- The Unicorn Princes - Switch
- Narcos Rise Of The Cartel - PS4, PC
- WRC 8 - Switch
- Zumba Burn It Up! - Switch
- Garfield Kart Furious Racing - Switch
- Diamonds - PC
- Bolf PC
- Forbidden Love With The Ghost Girl - PC
Mercoledì 20 novembre
- Still There - Switch, PC
- Children Of Morta - Switch
- Bouncy Bob 2 - Switch
- Pixels Can Fight - PC
- Golf Around! - PC
- Adam Robot World - PC
- Unlock The King - PC, Mac
- Forgotten Hill Disillusion - PC
- Uncharted Ocean - PC
- Linked Mask - PC
- Hermes Rescue Mission - PC
- Hexadrift - PC, Mac
Giovedì 21 novembre
- Black Future '88 - Switch, PC
- Deemo Reborn - PS4
- Asterix & Obelix XXL 3: The Crystal Menhir - PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- Farmer's Dynasty - PS4, Xbox One
- Narcos Rise Of The Cartel - Switch
- Thief Of Thieves Season One - Switch
- G.R.E.E.N The Life Algorithm - Switch
- SoccerDie Cosmic Cup - Switch
- Strike Force War On Terror - Switch
- The Touryst - Switch
- Coffee Rush - PC
- Hide And Secret The Lost World - PC
- Colorgird - PC, Mac
- Guntastic - PC, Mac
- Typing Of The Undead - PC, Mac
- The Yellow King - PC
- Deep, In The Forest - PC
- Mountain Rescue Simulator - PS4
Venerdì 22 novembre
- Narcos Rise Of The Cartel - Xbox One
- Lost Ember - PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Debris - PS4
- Sniper Ghost Warriors Contracts - PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Civilization VI - PS4, Xbox One
- Tiny Gladiators - Switch
- Marbelous Animals - Switch
- Kings Of Lorn The Fall Of Ebris - PC
- G.R.E.E.N: The Life Algorithm - PC
- Fear The Dark Unkown - PC
- My Haunted Doll - PC
- Beat.School: DJ Simulator - PC
- Brass Brigade - PC
- Stretch - PS4
Dopo le grandi uscite della settimana scorsa (tra cui Pokemon Spada e Scudo e Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order) si diradano i lanci dei grandi AAA e AA anche se c'è ancora spazio per qualche sorpresa come Civilization VI su Xbox One e PS4 e Sniper Ghost Warriors Contracts.
