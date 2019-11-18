Nuove uscite PS4, Xbox One, PC e Switch: arrivano Shenmue 3 e Football Manager 2020

La settimana appena iniziata vedrà il lancio di due titoli molto attesi, ovvero Shenmue 3 e Football Manager 2020, entrambi in uscita domani, martedì 19 novembre. Ma questi non sono ovviamente gli unici due giochi in arrivo...

Da segnalare anche l'arrivo dei giochi di lancio di Google Stadia tra cui Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Mortal Kombat 11, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, NBA 2K20 e Glyt, quest'ultimo in esclusiva assoluta.

Lunedì 18 novembre

Railroad Corporation - PC

Bloo Kid 2 - Switch

Santa Tracker - PC

Dinodrifters - PC

Oil Mogul - PC

Paul’s World - PC

Space Shapes - PC

Martedì 19 novembre

Munchkin Quacked Quest - PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Football Manager 2020 - PC

Golem - PS4

Shenmue III - PS4, PC

Glyt - Stadia

The Unicorn Princes - Switch

Narcos Rise Of The Cartel - PS4, PC

WRC 8 - Switch

Zumba Burn It Up! - Switch

Garfield Kart Furious Racing - Switch

Diamonds - PC

Bolf PC

Forbidden Love With The Ghost Girl - PC

Mercoledì 20 novembre

Still There - Switch, PC

Children Of Morta - Switch

Bouncy Bob 2 - Switch

Pixels Can Fight - PC

Golf Around! - PC

Adam Robot World - PC

Unlock The King - PC, Mac

Forgotten Hill Disillusion - PC

Uncharted Ocean - PC

Linked Mask - PC

Hermes Rescue Mission - PC

Hexadrift - PC, Mac

Giovedì 21 novembre

Black Future '88 - Switch, PC

Deemo Reborn - PS4

Asterix & Obelix XXL 3: The Crystal Menhir - PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

Farmer's Dynasty - PS4, Xbox One

Narcos Rise Of The Cartel - Switch

Thief Of Thieves Season One - Switch

G.R.E.E.N The Life Algorithm - Switch

SoccerDie Cosmic Cup - Switch

Strike Force War On Terror - Switch

The Touryst - Switch

Coffee Rush - PC

Hide And Secret The Lost World - PC

Colorgird - PC, Mac

Guntastic - PC, Mac

Typing Of The Undead - PC, Mac

The Yellow King - PC

Deep, In The Forest - PC

Mountain Rescue Simulator - PS4

Venerdì 22 novembre

Narcos Rise Of The Cartel - Xbox One

Lost Ember - PS4, Xbox One, PC

Debris - PS4

Sniper Ghost Warriors Contracts - PS4, Xbox One, PC

Civilization VI - PS4, Xbox One

Tiny Gladiators - Switch

Marbelous Animals - Switch

Kings Of Lorn The Fall Of Ebris - PC

G.R.E.E.N: The Life Algorithm - PC

Fear The Dark Unkown - PC

My Haunted Doll - PC

Beat.School: DJ Simulator - PC

Brass Brigade - PC

Stretch - PS4

Dopo le grandi uscite della settimana scorsa (tra cui Pokemon Spada e Scudo e Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order) si diradano i lanci dei grandi AAA e AA anche se c'è ancora spazio per qualche sorpresa come Civilization VI su Xbox One e PS4 e Sniper Ghost Warriors Contracts.