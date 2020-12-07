Nuove uscite videogiochi: arrivano Cyberpunk 2077 e DOOM Eternal per Switch
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di
Davide Leoni
Inizia una nuova settimana e come di consueto è arrivato il momento di dare uno sguardo alle principali uscite e novità videogiochi dei prossimi sette giorni. E' la settimana di Cyberpunk 2077, dopo una lunga attesa il gioco di CD Projekt RED si prepara a uscire su PC, PS4, Xbox One e Google Stadia.
Lunedì 7 dicembre
- Drawn to Life Two Realms | Switch, PC
- Slapshot Rebound | PC
Martedì 8 dicembre
- Monster Sanctuary | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- Destiny 2 | PS5, Xbox Series X
- Doom Eternal | Switch
- Swords of Gargantua | PS4
- Call of the Sea | Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC
- Temtem | PS5
- Lofi Ping Pong | Switch
- Heroes of Loot | Switch
Mercoledì 9 dicembre
- Do Not Feed The Monkeys | Xbox One
- I AI | Xbox One
- Unto the End | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Ghostrunner | Switch
Giovedì 11 dicembre
- Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia | PS4
- Cyberpunk 2077 | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia
- PixelJunk Eden 2 | Switch
- Orwell’s Animal Farm | PC
- Accidental Queens Collection | Switch
- Evolution Board Game | Switch
- Tanuki Justice | Switch
- OctaFight | Switch
- Alt-Frequencies | Switch
Venerdì 11 dicembre
- Panzer Dragoon Remake | Xbox One
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure | PC
- Medal of Honor Above and Beyond | VR
- My Hidden Things | Xbox One
- SiNKR 2 | Xbox One
- Cybercrush 2069 | PC
- Warplanes WW1 Sky Aces | Switch
- Autumn’s Journey | Switch
- Splashy Cube | Switch
- Persian Nights 2 The Moonlight Veil | Switch
In arrivo anche DOOM Eternal per Nintendo Switch, Puyo Puyo Tetris 2, Medal of Honor Above and Beyond per Oculus e Ghostrunner per Nintendo Switch, oltre all'aggiornamento next-gen per Destiny 2 Oltre La Luce.
Altri contenuti per PS5 Nuovi Giochi
7.8
7.5
PS5 Nuovi Giochi
Contenuti più Letti
- PS5 quando tornerà disponibile, arriveranno nuove scorte prima di Natale?
- 17 commentiPlayStation Store sconti di fine anno: i migliori giochi a meno di 5 euro
- 9 commentiRegali di Natale 2020: Nintendo Switch, migliori offerte console e giochi
- 25 commentiFIFA 21 Next Gen Recensione PS5: la nuova generazione dei giochi di calcio
- Quanti capitoli avrà il remake di Final Fantasy 7?
- 15 commentiFortnite: Kratos di God of War arriva su Xbox. Microsoft e Sony ci scherzano su
- 13 commentiPS5, neppure Babbo Natale riesce a trovarne una! La video parodia del SNL
- 34 commentiCyberpunk 2077 e valutazioni: molti recensori non hanno ancora ricevuto il gioco
- In che anno è ambientato Horizon Zero Dawn per PS4 e PC?
- 13 commentiPS Plus: ecco quanto valgono tutti i giochi PS4 e PS5 regalati nel 2020