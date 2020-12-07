Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Nuove uscite videogiochi: arrivano Cyberpunk 2077 e DOOM Eternal per Switch

Inizia una nuova settimana e come di consueto è arrivato il momento di dare uno sguardo alle principali uscite e novità videogiochi dei prossimi sette giorni. E' la settimana di Cyberpunk 2077, dopo una lunga attesa il gioco di CD Projekt RED si prepara a uscire su PC, PS4, Xbox One e Google Stadia.

Lunedì 7 dicembre

  • Drawn to Life Two Realms | Switch, PC
  • Slapshot Rebound | PC

Martedì 8 dicembre

  • Monster Sanctuary | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
  • Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
  • Destiny 2 | PS5, Xbox Series X
  • Doom Eternal | Switch
  • Swords of Gargantua | PS4
  • Call of the Sea | Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC
  • Temtem | PS5
  • Lofi Ping Pong | Switch
  • Heroes of Loot | Switch

Mercoledì 9 dicembre

  • Do Not Feed The Monkeys | Xbox One
  • I AI | Xbox One
  • Unto the End | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Ghostrunner | Switch

Giovedì 11 dicembre

  • Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia | PS4
  • Cyberpunk 2077 | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia
  • PixelJunk Eden 2 | Switch
  • Orwell’s Animal Farm | PC
  • Accidental Queens Collection | Switch
  • Evolution Board Game | Switch
  • Tanuki Justice | Switch
  • OctaFight | Switch
  • Alt-Frequencies | Switch

Venerdì 11 dicembre

  • Panzer Dragoon Remake | Xbox One
  • Alba: A Wildlife Adventure | PC
  • Medal of Honor Above and Beyond | VR
  • My Hidden Things | Xbox One
  • SiNKR 2 | Xbox One
  • Cybercrush 2069 | PC
  • Warplanes WW1 Sky Aces | Switch
  • Autumn’s Journey | Switch
  • Splashy Cube | Switch
  • Persian Nights 2 The Moonlight Veil | Switch

In arrivo anche DOOM Eternal per Nintendo Switch, Puyo Puyo Tetris 2, Medal of Honor Above and Beyond per Oculus e Ghostrunner per Nintendo Switch, oltre all'aggiornamento next-gen per Destiny 2 Oltre La Luce.

