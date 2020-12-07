Nuove uscite videogiochi: arrivano Cyberpunk 2077 e DOOM Eternal per Switch

Inizia una nuova settimana e come di consueto è arrivato il momento di dare uno sguardo alle principali uscite e novità videogiochi dei prossimi sette giorni. E' la settimana di Cyberpunk 2077, dopo una lunga attesa il gioco di CD Projekt RED si prepara a uscire su PC, PS4, Xbox One e Google Stadia.

Lunedì 7 dicembre

Drawn to Life Two Realms | Switch, PC

Slapshot Rebound | PC

Martedì 8 dicembre

Monster Sanctuary | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch

Destiny 2 | PS5, Xbox Series X

Doom Eternal | Switch

Swords of Gargantua | PS4

Call of the Sea | Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC

Temtem | PS5

Lofi Ping Pong | Switch

Heroes of Loot | Switch

Mercoledì 9 dicembre

Do Not Feed The Monkeys | Xbox One

I AI | Xbox One

Unto the End | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Ghostrunner | Switch

Giovedì 11 dicembre

Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia | PS4

Cyberpunk 2077 | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia

PixelJunk Eden 2 | Switch

Orwell’s Animal Farm | PC

Accidental Queens Collection | Switch

Evolution Board Game | Switch

Tanuki Justice | Switch

OctaFight | Switch

Alt-Frequencies | Switch

Venerdì 11 dicembre

Panzer Dragoon Remake | Xbox One

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure | PC

Medal of Honor Above and Beyond | VR

My Hidden Things | Xbox One

SiNKR 2 | Xbox One

Cybercrush 2069 | PC

Warplanes WW1 Sky Aces | Switch

Autumn’s Journey | Switch

Splashy Cube | Switch

Persian Nights 2 The Moonlight Veil | Switch

In arrivo anche DOOM Eternal per Nintendo Switch, Puyo Puyo Tetris 2, Medal of Honor Above and Beyond per Oculus e Ghostrunner per Nintendo Switch, oltre all'aggiornamento next-gen per Destiny 2 Oltre La Luce.