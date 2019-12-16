Nuove uscite videogiochi: Untitled Goose Game arriva su PlayStation 4 e Xbox

La settimana appena iniziata non è in verità ricchissima di nuove uscite, siamo ormai in pieno periodo festivo e le pubblicazioni rallentano in attesa della ripresa della stagione a gennaio 2020. Tuttavia non manca qualche sorpresa.

Da citare Untitled Goose Game, uno dei fenomeni di questo fine 2019 arriva su PlayStation 4 e Xbox One dopo aver riscosso un notevole successo su PC e Nintendo Switch, piattaforme per le quali ha debuttato lo scorso mese di settembre.

Lunedì 16 dicembre

Travel Mosaics A Paris Tour | Switch

Treasure Rangers | PS4

Ground War | PC

Sapper | PC

Mahjong Gold | PC

Bomber Fox | PC

Slippery Sausage | PC, Mac

Martedì 17 dicembre

Untitled Goose Game | PS4, Xbox One

Tamashii | PS4

XenoRaptor | PS4

Demons With Shotguns | PS4

Wattam | PS4, PC

Straimium Immortaly | PS4

Demon Pit | PS4

Rift Keeper | Switch

Merge Towers | PC

Woodle Tree 2 Deluxe+ | PC, Mac

Bloody Trains | PC

Potata Chapter One | PC

Sin Chess | PC

Mercoledì 18 dicembre

Super Korotama | PC, Mac

Sweater? OK! The Dilogy | PC

Tip Of The Spear Task Force Elite | PC

Fight Of Animals | PC

Giovedì 19 dicembre

Gunvolt Chronicles Luminous Avenger iX | Xbox One

Dual Brain Vol. 1 Calculation | Switch

KUUKIYOMI Consdier It! | Switch

JDM Racing | Switch

Mirror | Switch

Melbits World | Switch

Bayala The Game | PS4, Switch

Regions Of Ruin | PS4

PuPaiPo Space Deluxe | PC

Moves | PC

The Good Time Garden | PC

Hexon | PC

Elf Manor | PC

Venerdì 20 novembre

Cold Silence | Xbox One

Aery | Xbox One

60 Parsecs! | Switch

Farabel | Switch

Dreamball | PS4

Soccer Pinball | PS4

The Inner Friend | PS4

Unit 4 | PS4

Future Pool | PC

One-Eyed Lee And The Dinner Party | PC

Oh, Jeez, Oh No, My Rabbits Are Gone! | PC

OK Boomer | PC

The Sword | PC

Necro Wars | PC

Tra le altre uscite, Wattam (nuovo gioco dell'autore di Katamari Damacy), The Sword, Future Pool, Unit 4 per PlayStation 4, Hexon, Super Korotama e Ground War.