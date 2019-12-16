Nuove uscite videogiochi: Untitled Goose Game arriva su PlayStation 4 e Xbox
di
Davide Leoni
La settimana appena iniziata non è in verità ricchissima di nuove uscite, siamo ormai in pieno periodo festivo e le pubblicazioni rallentano in attesa della ripresa della stagione a gennaio 2020. Tuttavia non manca qualche sorpresa.
Da citare Untitled Goose Game, uno dei fenomeni di questo fine 2019 arriva su PlayStation 4 e Xbox One dopo aver riscosso un notevole successo su PC e Nintendo Switch, piattaforme per le quali ha debuttato lo scorso mese di settembre.
Lunedì 16 dicembre
- Travel Mosaics A Paris Tour | Switch
- Treasure Rangers | PS4
- Ground War | PC
- Sapper | PC
- Mahjong Gold | PC
- Bomber Fox | PC
- Slippery Sausage | PC, Mac
Martedì 17 dicembre
- Untitled Goose Game | PS4, Xbox One
- Tamashii | PS4
- XenoRaptor | PS4
- Demons With Shotguns | PS4
- Wattam | PS4, PC
- Straimium Immortaly | PS4
- Demon Pit | PS4
- Rift Keeper | Switch
- Merge Towers | PC
- Woodle Tree 2 Deluxe+ | PC, Mac
- Bloody Trains | PC
- Potata Chapter One | PC
- Sin Chess | PC
Mercoledì 18 dicembre
- Super Korotama | PC, Mac
- Sweater? OK! The Dilogy | PC
- Tip Of The Spear Task Force Elite | PC
- Fight Of Animals | PC
Giovedì 19 dicembre
- Gunvolt Chronicles Luminous Avenger iX | Xbox One
- Dual Brain Vol. 1 Calculation | Switch
- KUUKIYOMI Consdier It! | Switch
- JDM Racing | Switch
- Mirror | Switch
- Melbits World | Switch
- Bayala The Game | PS4, Switch
- Regions Of Ruin | PS4
- PuPaiPo Space Deluxe | PC
- Moves | PC
- The Good Time Garden | PC
- Hexon | PC
- Elf Manor | PC
Venerdì 20 novembre
- Cold Silence | Xbox One
- Aery | Xbox One
- 60 Parsecs! | Switch
- Farabel | Switch
- Dreamball | PS4
- Soccer Pinball | PS4
- The Inner Friend | PS4
- Unit 4 | PS4
- Future Pool | PC
- One-Eyed Lee And The Dinner Party | PC
- Oh, Jeez, Oh No, My Rabbits Are Gone! | PC
- OK Boomer | PC
- The Sword | PC
- Necro Wars | PC
Tra le altre uscite, Wattam (nuovo gioco dell'autore di Katamari Damacy), The Sword, Future Pool, Unit 4 per PlayStation 4, Hexon, Super Korotama e Ground War.
