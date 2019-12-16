Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Nuove uscite videogiochi: Untitled Goose Game arriva su PlayStation 4 e Xbox

Nuove uscite videogiochi: Untitled Goose Game arriva su PlayStation 4 e Xbox
La settimana appena iniziata non è in verità ricchissima di nuove uscite, siamo ormai in pieno periodo festivo e le pubblicazioni rallentano in attesa della ripresa della stagione a gennaio 2020. Tuttavia non manca qualche sorpresa.

Da citare Untitled Goose Game, uno dei fenomeni di questo fine 2019 arriva su PlayStation 4 e Xbox One dopo aver riscosso un notevole successo su PC e Nintendo Switch, piattaforme per le quali ha debuttato lo scorso mese di settembre.

Lunedì 16 dicembre

  • Travel Mosaics A Paris Tour | Switch
  • Treasure Rangers | PS4
  • Ground War | PC
  • Sapper | PC
  • Mahjong Gold | PC
  • Bomber Fox | PC
  • Slippery Sausage | PC, Mac

Martedì 17 dicembre

  • Untitled Goose Game | PS4, Xbox One
  • Tamashii | PS4
  • XenoRaptor | PS4
  • Demons With Shotguns | PS4
  • Wattam | PS4, PC
  • Straimium Immortaly | PS4
  • Demon Pit | PS4
  • Rift Keeper | Switch
  • Merge Towers | PC
  • Woodle Tree 2 Deluxe+ | PC, Mac
  • Bloody Trains | PC
  • Potata Chapter One | PC
  • Sin Chess | PC

Mercoledì 18 dicembre

  • Super Korotama | PC, Mac
  • Sweater? OK! The Dilogy | PC
  • Tip Of The Spear Task Force Elite | PC
  • Fight Of Animals | PC

Giovedì 19 dicembre

  • Gunvolt Chronicles Luminous Avenger iX | Xbox One
  • Dual Brain Vol. 1 Calculation | Switch
  • KUUKIYOMI Consdier It! | Switch
  • JDM Racing | Switch
  • Mirror | Switch
  • Melbits World | Switch
  • Bayala The Game | PS4, Switch
  • Regions Of Ruin | PS4
  • PuPaiPo Space Deluxe | PC
  • Moves | PC
  • The Good Time Garden | PC
  • Hexon | PC
  • Elf Manor | PC

Venerdì 20 novembre

  • Cold Silence | Xbox One
  • Aery | Xbox One
  • 60 Parsecs! | Switch
  • Farabel | Switch
  • Dreamball | PS4
  • Soccer Pinball | PS4
  • The Inner Friend | PS4
  • Unit 4 | PS4
  • Future Pool | PC
  • One-Eyed Lee And The Dinner Party | PC
  • Oh, Jeez, Oh No, My Rabbits Are Gone! | PC
  • OK Boomer | PC
  • The Sword | PC
  • Necro Wars | PC

Tra le altre uscite, Wattam (nuovo gioco dell'autore di Katamari Damacy), The Sword, Future Pool, Unit 4 per PlayStation 4, Hexon, Super Korotama e Ground War.

Novità videogiochi dicembre 2019 per PlayStation 4 e Xbox One

