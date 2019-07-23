Nuovi Deals with Gold e Super Saldi prolungati di una settimana su Xbox Store

Major Nelson ha annunciato che gli sconti Xbox Super Game Sale non termineranno oggi come inizialmente previsto, la promozione è stata prolungata di una settimana andrà avanti fino al 29 luglio. In contemporanea sono stati svelati i nuovi Deals with Gold per Xbox One e Xbox 360.

Le nuove offerte della settimana andranno avanti fino al 29 luglio 2019 e coinvolgono titoli come RAGE 2, Forza Horizon 4, Red Dead Redemption 2, Call of Duty Black Ops 4, The Division 2, NieR Automata, Fortnite Salva il Mondo, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Fallout 76 e GTA V.

Sconti Xbox One

RAGE 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 20% / 30% Xbox Super Game Sale

Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% / 50% Xbox Super Game Sale

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 40% / 50% Xbox Super Game Sale

Gang Beasts Xbox One Game 20% / 30% Xbox Super Game Sale

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Spectre Rising Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40%

FIFA 19 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% / 70% Xbox Super Game Sale

Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 30% / 40% Xbox Super Game Sale

Mortal Kombat 11 Xbox One X Enhanced 17% / 25% Xbox Super Game Sale

Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition Xbox One Game 50% / 50% Xbox Super Game Sale

NBA 2K19 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% / 70% Xbox Super Game Sale

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Xbox One X Enhanced 40% / 50% Xbox Super Game Sale

NieR Automata Become as Gods Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 33%

Fortnite: Save the World – Standard Founders Pack Add-On 40%

Apex Legends Founder’s Pack Add-On 25% / 33% Xbox Super Game Sale

Fallout 76 Standard Edition Xbox One Game 40% / 50% Xbox Super Game Sale

The Sims 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% / 67% Xbox Super Game Sale

Devil May Cry 5 Xbox One X Enhanced 30% / 40% Xbox Super Game Sale

ARK: Survival Evolved Xbox Game Pass 67% / 67% Xbox Super Game Sale

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50%

DayZ Xbox One X Enhanced 20% / 30% Xbox Super Game Sale

Overwatch: Legendary Edition Xbox One Game 60% / 67% Xbox Super Game Sale

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition Xbox One Game 40%

Assassin’s Creed Origins Xbox One X Enhanced 60% / 67% Xbox Super Game Sale

State of Decay 2 Xbox Game Pass 50% / 50% Xbox Super Game Sale

Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds Xbox Game Pass 50% / 50% Xbox Super Game Sale

Battlefield V Xbox One X Enhanced 50% / 60% Xbox Super Game Sale

Hitman 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% / 60% Xbox Super Game Sale

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 40% / 50% Xbox Super Game Sale

Jump Force Xbox One X Enhanced 40% / 50% Xbox Super Game Sale

Metro Exodus Xbox Game Pass 45% / 45% Xbox Super Game Sale

Far Cry New Dawn Xbox One X Enhanced 40% / 50% Xbox Super Game Sale

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Xbox One X Enhanced 60%

Resident Evil 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 30% / 40% Xbox Super Game Sale

The Elder Scrolls Online Xbox Game Pass 50% / 50% Xbox Super Game Sale

Monster Hunter: World Xbox Game Pass 60% / 60% Xbox Super Game Sale

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Xbox Game Pass 60% / 60% Xbox Super Game Sale

Rocket League Xbox Game Pass 50% / 50% Xbox Super Game Sale

Surviving Mars Xbox Game Pass 67% / 67% Xbox Super Game Sale

Just Cause 4 – Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 60% / 60% Xbox Super Game Sale

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection Xbox Game Pass 75% / 75% Xbox Super Game Sale

Gears of War 4 Xbox Game Pass 67% / 67% Xbox Super Game Sale

Dark Souls: Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 30% / 40% Xbox Super Game Sale

Cuphead Xbox Play Anywhere 20% / 20% Xbox Super Game Sale

Hello Neighbor Xbox Game Pass 50% / 50% Xbox Super Game Sale

Rare Replay Xbox Game Pass 50% / 50% Xbox Super Game Sale

Jurassic World Evolution Xbox One X Enhanced 40% / 50% Xbox Super Game Sale

Mass Effect Andromeda Standard Recruit Edition Xbox One Game 60%

Portal Knights Xbox One X Enhanced 50% / 60% Xbox Super Game Sale

Outer Wilds Xbox Game Pass 20% / 20% Xbox Super Game Sale

Watch Dogs 2 Xbox One Game 70% / 80% Xbox Super Game Sale

Portal Knights – Lobot Box Add-On 25% / 35% Xbox Super Game Sale

Portal Knights – Emoji Box Add-On 25% / 35% Xbox Super Game Sale

Portal Knights – Bibot Box Add-On 25% / 35% Xbox Super Game Sale

Assetto Corsa – DLC Season Pass Add-On 30% / 40% Xbox Super Game Sale

Assetto Corsa – Ferrari 70th Anniversary DLC Add-On 30% / 40% Xbox Super Game Sale

Assetto Corsa – Ready To Race DLC Add-On 30% / 40% Xbox Super Game Sale

Virginia Xbox One Game 50% / 60% Xbox Super Game Sale

How To Survive: Storm Warning Edition Xbox One Game 67% / 75% Xbox Super Game Sale

How to Survive 2 Xbox One Game 40% / 50% Xbox Super Game Sale

Pixel Piracy Xbox One Game 70% / 80% Xbox Super Game Sale

Terraria Xbox Game Pass 70% / 70% Xbox Super Game Sale

Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 60% / 70% Xbox Super Game Sale

Assetto Corsa Xbox One Game 40% / 50% Xbox Super Game Sale

Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 40% / 50% Xbox Super Game Sale

ABZÛ Xbox Game Pass 50% / 50% Xbox Super Game Sale

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Xbox Game Pass 70% / 70% Xbox Super Game Sale

Laser League Xbox One Game 60% / 60% Xbox Super Game Sale

Crackdown 3 Xbox Game Pass 50% / 50% Xbox Super Game Sale

Disneyland Adventures Xbox Game Pass 35% / 35% Xbox Super Game Sale

Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure Xbox Game Pass 35% / 35% Xbox Super Game Sale

Zoo Tycoon Ultimate Animal Collection Xbox Game Pass 35% / 35% Xbox Super Game Sale

Super Lucky’s Tale Xbox Play Anywhere 35% / 35% Xbox Super Game Sale

Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 75% / 75% Xbox Super Game Sale

Ori And The Blind Forest: Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% / 50% Xbox Super Game Sale

Quantum Break Xbox Game Pass 75% / 75% Xbox Super Game Sale

ReCore Definitive Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 40% / 40% Xbox Super Game Sale

Ryse: Legendary Edition Xbox Game Pass 67% / 75% Xbox Super Game Sale

ScreamRide Xbox Game Pass 75% / 75% Xbox Super Game Sale

Sunset Overdrive Xbox Game Pass 50% / 50% Xbox Super Game Sale

Sunset Overdrive Deluxe Edition Xbox Game Pass 40% / 50% Xbox Super Game Sale

Batman: Return to Arkham Xbox Game Pass 50% / 50% Xbox Super Game Sale

Lego Marvel Collection Xbox One Game 30% / 40% Xbox Super Game Sale

Batman: Arkham Collection Xbox Game Pass 60% / 70% Xbox Super Game Sale

Hitman HD Enhanced Collection Xbox One Game 60% / 70% Xbox Super Game Sale

Injustice 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 30% / 40% Xbox Super Game Sale

Mortal Kombat X Xbox One Game 30% / 30% Xbox Super Game Sale

LEGO Harry Potter Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 40% / 50% Xbox Super Game Sale

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Xbox One Game 40% / 50% Xbox Super Game Sale

Cars 3: Driven to Win Xbox One Game 50% / 60% Xbox Super Game Sale

Scribblenauts Showdown Xbox One Game 40% / 50% Xbox Super Game Sale

Scribblenauts Mega Pack Xbox One Game 50% / 60% Xbox Super Game Sale

Mad Max Xbox One Game 40% / 50% Xbox Super Game Sale

Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 5% / 15% Xbox Super Game Sale

BioShock: The Collection Xbox One Game 67% / 75% Xbox Super Game Sale

Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% / 50% Xbox Super Game Sale

Carnival Games Xbox One Game 67% / 75% Xbox Super Game Sale

Mafia III Xbox One X Enhanced 67% / 75% Xbox Super Game Sale

Offerte Xbox 360

Age of Booty Backward Compatible 65% / 75% Xbox Super Game Sale

Aliens vs Predator Backward Compatible 50% / 60% Xbox Super Game Sale

Aliens: Colonial Marines Games On Demand 50% / 60% Xbox Super Game Sale

Alone in the Dark Games On Demand 70% / 80% Xbox Super Game Sale

Altered Beast Backward Compatible 40% / 50% Xbox Super Game Sale

Assassin’s Creed Backward Compatible 50% / 60% Xbox Super Game Sale

Assassin’s Creed III Backward Compatible 40% / 50% Xbox Super Game Sale

Asura’s Wrath Backward Compatible 65% / 75% Xbox Super Game Sale

Avatar: The Last Air Bender: The Burning Earth Games On Demand 85% DWG

Battlefield 3 Backward Compatible 65% / 75% Xbox Super Game Sale

Battlestations: Midway Backward Compatible 65% / 75% Xbox Super Game Sale

Battlestations: Pacific Backward Compatible 65% / 75% Xbox Super Game Sale

Bayonetta Backward Compatible 50% / 60% Xbox Super Game Sale

Beyond Good & Evil HD Backward Compatible 57% / 67% Xbox Super Game Sale

Bionic Commando: Rearmed Games On Demand 65% / 75% Xbox Super Game Sale

BioShock Backward Compatible 50% / 60% Xbox Super Game Sale

BioShock 2 Backward Compatible 50% / 60% Xbox Super Game Sale

BioShock Infinite Backward Compatible 60% / 70% Xbox Super Game Sale

Blue Dragon Backward Compatible 65% / 75% Xbox Super Game Sale

Borderlands Backward Compatible 50% / 60% Xbox Super Game Sale

Borderlands 2 Backward Compatible 50% / 60% Xbox Super Game Sale

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel Games On Demand 60% / 70% Xbox Super Game Sale

Bully Scholarship Edition Backward Compatible 50% / 60% Xbox Super Game Sale

Call of Duty 2 Backward Compatible 15% / 25% Xbox Super Game Sale

Call of Duty 3 Backward Compatible 15% / 25% Xbox Super Game Sale

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Backward Compatible 15% / 25% Xbox Super Game Sale

Call of Duty: Black Ops Backward Compatible 40% / 50% Xbox Super Game Sale

Call of Duty: Black Ops II Backward Compatible 57% / 67% Xbox Super Game Sale

Call of Duty: Black Ops II Season Pass Add-On 50% / 60% Xbox Super Game Sale

Cars 2: The Video Game Backward Compatible 67% DWG

Catherine Backward Compatible 70% / 80% Xbox Super Game Sale

Comix Zone Backward Compatible 40% / 50% Xbox Super Game Sale

Condemned Backward Compatible 65% / 75% Xbox Super Game Sale

Crazy Taxi Backward Compatible 65% / 75% Xbox Super Game Sale

Dark Void Backward Compatible 65% / 75% Xbox Super Game Sale

Darksiders II Backward Compatible 75% / 85% Xbox Super Game Sale

Questi sono solo alcuni dei giochi Xbox One e Xbox 360 in offerta ora su Xbox Store per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold, gli sconti come detto andranno avanti fino al 29 luglio.