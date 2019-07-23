Nuovi Deals with Gold e Super Saldi prolungati di una settimana su Xbox Store
Davide Leoni
Major Nelson ha annunciato che gli sconti Xbox Super Game Sale non termineranno oggi come inizialmente previsto, la promozione è stata prolungata di una settimana andrà avanti fino al 29 luglio. In contemporanea sono stati svelati i nuovi Deals with Gold per Xbox One e Xbox 360.
Le nuove offerte della settimana andranno avanti fino al 29 luglio 2019 e coinvolgono titoli come RAGE 2, Forza Horizon 4, Red Dead Redemption 2, Call of Duty Black Ops 4, The Division 2, NieR Automata, Fortnite Salva il Mondo, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Fallout 76 e GTA V.
Sconti Xbox One
- RAGE 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 20% / 30% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% / 50% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 40% / 50% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Gang Beasts Xbox One Game 20% / 30% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Spectre Rising Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40%
- FIFA 19 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% / 70% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 30% / 40% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 Xbox One X Enhanced 17% / 25% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition Xbox One Game 50% / 50% Xbox Super Game Sale
- NBA 2K19 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% / 70% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Xbox One X Enhanced 40% / 50% Xbox Super Game Sale
- NieR Automata Become as Gods Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 33%
- Fortnite: Save the World – Standard Founders Pack Add-On 40%
- Apex Legends Founder’s Pack Add-On 25% / 33% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Fallout 76 Standard Edition Xbox One Game 40% / 50% Xbox Super Game Sale
- The Sims 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% / 67% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Devil May Cry 5 Xbox One X Enhanced 30% / 40% Xbox Super Game Sale
- ARK: Survival Evolved Xbox Game Pass 67% / 67% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50%
- DayZ Xbox One X Enhanced 20% / 30% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Overwatch: Legendary Edition Xbox One Game 60% / 67% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition Xbox One Game 40%
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Xbox One X Enhanced 60% / 67% Xbox Super Game Sale
- State of Decay 2 Xbox Game Pass 50% / 50% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds Xbox Game Pass 50% / 50% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Battlefield V Xbox One X Enhanced 50% / 60% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Hitman 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% / 60% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 40% / 50% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Jump Force Xbox One X Enhanced 40% / 50% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Metro Exodus Xbox Game Pass 45% / 45% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Far Cry New Dawn Xbox One X Enhanced 40% / 50% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Xbox One X Enhanced 60%
- Resident Evil 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 30% / 40% Xbox Super Game Sale
- The Elder Scrolls Online Xbox Game Pass 50% / 50% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Monster Hunter: World Xbox Game Pass 60% / 60% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Xbox Game Pass 60% / 60% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Rocket League Xbox Game Pass 50% / 50% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Surviving Mars Xbox Game Pass 67% / 67% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Just Cause 4 – Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 60% / 60% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection Xbox Game Pass 75% / 75% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Gears of War 4 Xbox Game Pass 67% / 67% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Dark Souls: Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 30% / 40% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Cuphead Xbox Play Anywhere 20% / 20% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Hello Neighbor Xbox Game Pass 50% / 50% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Rare Replay Xbox Game Pass 50% / 50% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Jurassic World Evolution Xbox One X Enhanced 40% / 50% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Mass Effect Andromeda Standard Recruit Edition Xbox One Game 60%
- Portal Knights Xbox One X Enhanced 50% / 60% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Outer Wilds Xbox Game Pass 20% / 20% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Watch Dogs 2 Xbox One Game 70% / 80% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Portal Knights – Lobot Box Add-On 25% / 35% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Portal Knights – Emoji Box Add-On 25% / 35% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Portal Knights – Bibot Box Add-On 25% / 35% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Assetto Corsa – DLC Season Pass Add-On 30% / 40% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Assetto Corsa – Ferrari 70th Anniversary DLC Add-On 30% / 40% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Assetto Corsa – Ready To Race DLC Add-On 30% / 40% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Virginia Xbox One Game 50% / 60% Xbox Super Game Sale
- How To Survive: Storm Warning Edition Xbox One Game 67% / 75% Xbox Super Game Sale
- How to Survive 2 Xbox One Game 40% / 50% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Pixel Piracy Xbox One Game 70% / 80% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Terraria Xbox Game Pass 70% / 70% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 60% / 70% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Assetto Corsa Xbox One Game 40% / 50% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 40% / 50% Xbox Super Game Sale
- ABZÛ Xbox Game Pass 50% / 50% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Xbox Game Pass 70% / 70% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Laser League Xbox One Game 60% / 60% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Crackdown 3 Xbox Game Pass 50% / 50% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Disneyland Adventures Xbox Game Pass 35% / 35% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure Xbox Game Pass 35% / 35% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Zoo Tycoon Ultimate Animal Collection Xbox Game Pass 35% / 35% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Super Lucky’s Tale Xbox Play Anywhere 35% / 35% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 75% / 75% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Ori And The Blind Forest: Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% / 50% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Quantum Break Xbox Game Pass 75% / 75% Xbox Super Game Sale
- ReCore Definitive Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 40% / 40% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Ryse: Legendary Edition Xbox Game Pass 67% / 75% Xbox Super Game Sale
- ScreamRide Xbox Game Pass 75% / 75% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Sunset Overdrive Xbox Game Pass 50% / 50% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Sunset Overdrive Deluxe Edition Xbox Game Pass 40% / 50% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Batman: Return to Arkham Xbox Game Pass 50% / 50% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Lego Marvel Collection Xbox One Game 30% / 40% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Batman: Arkham Collection Xbox Game Pass 60% / 70% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Hitman HD Enhanced Collection Xbox One Game 60% / 70% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Injustice 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 30% / 40% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Mortal Kombat X Xbox One Game 30% / 30% Xbox Super Game Sale
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 40% / 50% Xbox Super Game Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Xbox One Game 40% / 50% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Cars 3: Driven to Win Xbox One Game 50% / 60% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Scribblenauts Showdown Xbox One Game 40% / 50% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack Xbox One Game 50% / 60% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Mad Max Xbox One Game 40% / 50% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 5% / 15% Xbox Super Game Sale
- BioShock: The Collection Xbox One Game 67% / 75% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% / 50% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Carnival Games Xbox One Game 67% / 75% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Mafia III Xbox One X Enhanced 67% / 75% Xbox Super Game Sale
Offerte Xbox 360
- Age of Booty Backward Compatible 65% / 75% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Aliens vs Predator Backward Compatible 50% / 60% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Aliens: Colonial Marines Games On Demand 50% / 60% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Alone in the Dark Games On Demand 70% / 80% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Altered Beast Backward Compatible 40% / 50% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Backward Compatible 50% / 60% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Assassin’s Creed III Backward Compatible 40% / 50% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Asura’s Wrath Backward Compatible 65% / 75% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Avatar: The Last Air Bender: The Burning Earth Games On Demand 85% DWG
- Battlefield 3 Backward Compatible 65% / 75% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Battlestations: Midway Backward Compatible 65% / 75% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Battlestations: Pacific Backward Compatible 65% / 75% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Bayonetta Backward Compatible 50% / 60% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Beyond Good & Evil HD Backward Compatible 57% / 67% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Bionic Commando: Rearmed Games On Demand 65% / 75% Xbox Super Game Sale
- BioShock Backward Compatible 50% / 60% Xbox Super Game Sale
- BioShock 2 Backward Compatible 50% / 60% Xbox Super Game Sale
- BioShock Infinite Backward Compatible 60% / 70% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Blue Dragon Backward Compatible 65% / 75% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Borderlands Backward Compatible 50% / 60% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Borderlands 2 Backward Compatible 50% / 60% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel Games On Demand 60% / 70% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Bully Scholarship Edition Backward Compatible 50% / 60% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Call of Duty 2 Backward Compatible 15% / 25% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Call of Duty 3 Backward Compatible 15% / 25% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Backward Compatible 15% / 25% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Backward Compatible 40% / 50% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops II Backward Compatible 57% / 67% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops II Season Pass Add-On 50% / 60% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Cars 2: The Video Game Backward Compatible 67% DWG
- Catherine Backward Compatible 70% / 80% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Comix Zone Backward Compatible 40% / 50% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Condemned Backward Compatible 65% / 75% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Crazy Taxi Backward Compatible 65% / 75% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Dark Void Backward Compatible 65% / 75% Xbox Super Game Sale
- Darksiders II Backward Compatible 75% / 85% Xbox Super Game Sale
Questi sono solo alcuni dei giochi Xbox One e Xbox 360 in offerta ora su Xbox Store per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold, gli sconti come detto andranno avanti fino al 29 luglio.
