Nuovi giochi: arrivano Biomutant, King of Seas e Shin Megami Tensei 3 HD

Quali sono i nuovi giochi in uscita questa settimana? L'elenco è piuttosto corposo e include titoli molto attesi dal pubblico come Biomutant e King of Seas (del team italiano 3DClouds) oltre a Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster e l'horror Maid of Sker.

Ai giochi citati si aggiungono Super Bomberman R Online, Solasta Crown of the Magister, Song of Horror e Wonder Boy Asha in Monster World.

Martedì 25 maggio

  • King of Seas | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster | PS4, Switch, PC
  • Capcom Arcade Stadium | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Saint's Row The Third Remastered | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
  • Erica | PC
  • Wraith The Oblivion Afterlife | PC
  • Biomutant | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Very Very Valet | Switch
  • Strangeland | PC

Mercoledì 26 maggio

  • Aluna Sentinel of the Shards | Switch, PC
  • Maid of Sker | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
  • Mutazione | Xbox One, Switch
  • Pecaminosa | PC
  • Skittles | Switch
  • Castle Flipper | PC

Giovedì 27 maggio

  • Warhammer Age of Sigmar Storm Ground | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Crying Suns | Switch
  • Earth Defense Force: World Brothers | PS4, Switch, PC
  • Super Bomberman R Online | PS4, Switch, PC
  • Solasta Crown of the Magister | PC
  • Mechwarrior 5 Mercenaries | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
  • Eight Dragons | Switch
  • Horse Club Adventures | Switch
  • Weaving Tides | Switch
  • Earth Defense Force: World Brothers | Switch
  • Sumire | Switch
  • Crying Suns | Switch
  • 32 Secs | Switch
  • Mini Car Racing | Switch
  • Kontrakt | Switch
  • Spy Alarm | Switch
  • Cape’s Escape Game 2.5th Room | Switch
  • Fishing Fighters | Switch
  • The Longest Road On Earth | PC

Venerdì 28 maggio

  • Port Royale 4 | Switch
  • Eagle Island | Xbox One
  • Song of Horror | PS4, Xbox One
  • Eight Dragons | Xbox One
  • Trenga Unlimited | Xbox One, PC
  • Crossbow Crusade | Xbox One, Switch
  • Long Ago A Puzzle Tale | Xbox One
  • Wonder Boy Asha in Monster World | PS4, Switch
  • 7 Years From Now | Switch, PC
  • Beautiful Desolation | PS4, Switch
  • Super Arcade Soccer 2021 | Xbox One
  • SRX The Game | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Avete già deciso cosa comprare? Fatecelo sapere nello spazio qui sotto dedicato ai commenti, le novità in uscita certamente non mancano, con particolare focus su Biomutant e King of Seas.

