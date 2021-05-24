8
Nuovi giochi: arrivano Biomutant, King of Seas e Shin Megami Tensei 3 HD
di
Davide Leoni
Quali sono i nuovi giochi in uscita questa settimana? L'elenco è piuttosto corposo e include titoli molto attesi dal pubblico come Biomutant e King of Seas (del team italiano 3DClouds) oltre a Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster e l'horror Maid of Sker.
Ai giochi citati si aggiungono Super Bomberman R Online, Solasta Crown of the Magister, Song of Horror e Wonder Boy Asha in Monster World.
Martedì 25 maggio
- King of Seas | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster | PS4, Switch, PC
- Capcom Arcade Stadium | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Saint's Row The Third Remastered | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Erica | PC
- Wraith The Oblivion Afterlife | PC
- Biomutant | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Very Very Valet | Switch
- Strangeland | PC
Mercoledì 26 maggio
- Aluna Sentinel of the Shards | Switch, PC
- Maid of Sker | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Mutazione | Xbox One, Switch
- Pecaminosa | PC
- Skittles | Switch
- Castle Flipper | PC
Giovedì 27 maggio
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar Storm Ground | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Crying Suns | Switch
- Earth Defense Force: World Brothers | PS4, Switch, PC
- Super Bomberman R Online | PS4, Switch, PC
- Solasta Crown of the Magister | PC
- Mechwarrior 5 Mercenaries | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- Eight Dragons | Switch
- Horse Club Adventures | Switch
- Weaving Tides | Switch
- Sumire | Switch
- 32 Secs | Switch
- Mini Car Racing | Switch
- Kontrakt | Switch
- Spy Alarm | Switch
- Cape’s Escape Game 2.5th Room | Switch
- Fishing Fighters | Switch
- The Longest Road On Earth | PC
Venerdì 28 maggio
- Port Royale 4 | Switch
- Eagle Island | Xbox One
- Song of Horror | PS4, Xbox One
- Eight Dragons | Xbox One
- Trenga Unlimited | Xbox One, PC
- Crossbow Crusade | Xbox One, Switch
- Long Ago A Puzzle Tale | Xbox One
- Wonder Boy Asha in Monster World | PS4, Switch
- 7 Years From Now | Switch, PC
- Beautiful Desolation | PS4, Switch
- Super Arcade Soccer 2021 | Xbox One
- SRX The Game | PS4, Xbox One, PC
Avete già deciso cosa comprare? Fatecelo sapere nello spazio qui sotto dedicato ai commenti, le novità in uscita certamente non mancano, con particolare focus su Biomutant e King of Seas.
