Nuovi giochi: arrivano Biomutant, King of Seas e Shin Megami Tensei 3 HD

Quali sono i nuovi giochi in uscita questa settimana? L'elenco è piuttosto corposo e include titoli molto attesi dal pubblico come Biomutant e King of Seas (del team italiano 3DClouds) oltre a Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster e l'horror Maid of Sker.

Ai giochi citati si aggiungono Super Bomberman R Online, Solasta Crown of the Magister, Song of Horror e Wonder Boy Asha in Monster World.

Martedì 25 maggio

King of Seas | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster | PS4, Switch, PC

Capcom Arcade Stadium | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Saint's Row The Third Remastered | PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Erica | PC

Wraith The Oblivion Afterlife | PC

Biomutant | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Very Very Valet | Switch

Strangeland | PC

Mercoledì 26 maggio

Aluna Sentinel of the Shards | Switch, PC

Maid of Sker | PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Mutazione | Xbox One, Switch

Pecaminosa | PC

Skittles | Switch

Castle Flipper | PC

Giovedì 27 maggio

Warhammer Age of Sigmar Storm Ground | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Crying Suns | Switch

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers | PS4, Switch, PC

Super Bomberman R Online | PS4, Switch, PC

Solasta Crown of the Magister | PC

Mechwarrior 5 Mercenaries | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Eight Dragons | Switch

Horse Club Adventures | Switch

Weaving Tides | Switch

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers | Switch

Sumire | Switch

Crying Suns | Switch

32 Secs | Switch

Mini Car Racing | Switch

Kontrakt | Switch

Spy Alarm | Switch

Cape’s Escape Game 2.5th Room | Switch

Fishing Fighters | Switch

The Longest Road On Earth | PC

Venerdì 28 maggio

Port Royale 4 | Switch

Eagle Island | Xbox One

Song of Horror | PS4, Xbox One

Eight Dragons | Xbox One

Trenga Unlimited | Xbox One, PC

Crossbow Crusade | Xbox One, Switch

Long Ago A Puzzle Tale | Xbox One

Wonder Boy Asha in Monster World | PS4, Switch

7 Years From Now | Switch, PC

Beautiful Desolation | PS4, Switch

Super Arcade Soccer 2021 | Xbox One

SRX The Game | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Avete già deciso cosa comprare? Fatecelo sapere nello spazio qui sotto dedicato ai commenti, le novità in uscita certamente non mancano, con particolare focus su Biomutant e King of Seas.