Nuovi giochi: arrivano Captain Tsubasa, Wasteland 3 e Tell Me Why
di
Davide Leoni
L'ultima settimana di agosto si prospetta come ogni anno piuttosto ricca di uscite, del resto dopo qualche settimana di pausa il mercato riprende ora il suo regolare cammino in attesa delle grandi novità della stagione autunnale.
Tra le nuove uscite della settimana del 24 agosto segnaliamo Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions, Project Cars 3, Wasteland 3 e Tell Me Why, solamente per citarne alcune.
24 agosto
- Operation Zeta | PC
- Water Rain | PC
- MaryPark St. | PC
- Orbit of Death | PC
- Flower Challenge | PC
25 agosto
- Kanagawa Jet Girls | PS4, PC
- Death end re;Quest 2 | PS4
- Descenders | PS4
- Giraffe and Annika | PS4, Switch
- No Straight Roads | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Street Power Soccer | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Sense: A Cyberpunk Ghost Story | PC
- Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Story | PSVR
- Gear.Club Unlimted 2 - Tracks Edition | Switch
- Roll for the Galaxy | PC
- BeatBeat | PC
- Celluar Harvest | PC
- Jessika | PC, Mac
- Home Designer - Living Room | PC
- Otti: House Keeper | PC
- Over The Alps | Switch
26 agosto
- The Suicide of Rachel Foster | PS4, Xbox One
- Sheepo | PC
- Chickamauga Battles | PC, Mac
- Japanese Romanji Adventure | PC, Mac
- Turtle vs Portal | PC, Mac
- Jenny LeClue - Detectivu | Switch
- Jets’n’Guns 2 | Switch
27 agosto
- Moon | Switch
- Tell Me Why | Xbox One, PC
- Hypnospace Outlaw | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos | PC
- Disease: Hidden Object | PC
- Skyhill: Black Mist | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles | PS4, Switch
- Giraffe and Annika | Xbox One
- Surgeon Simulator 2 | PC
- I’m Russia | PC
- Hero Hours Contract | PC
- Flatland Vol. 2 | PC
- Line Dots | PC, Mac
- Control Ultimate Edition | PC
- JMPR | PC
- Stilstand | PC
- Milky Strike | PC
- Wira & Taska: Against the Master of Gravity | PC
- Ultimate Fishing Simulator | Switch
- Blast Brawl 2 | Switch
- Retro Classix 2in1 pack: Bad Dudes & Two Crude Dudes | Switch
- Commander Keen in Keen Dreams: Definitive Edition | Switch
- Deadly Days | Switch
- Tank Mechanic Simulator | Switch
- Newton’s Cradle Puzzle Game | Switch
- Alphaset by POWGI | Switch
- Serious Scramblers | Switch
- Best Friend Forever | Switch
- Struggling | Switch
28 agosto
- Road to Guandong | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions | PS4, Switch, PC
- Wasteland 3 | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac
- Project CARS 3 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Nexomon: Extincition | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- Madden NFL 21 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Windbound | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Shing! | PS4, PC
- Liege Dragon | Xbox One, PC
- Hexagroove: Tactical DJ | Xbox One
- Double Kick Heroes | Xbox One
- Dungeons of Edera | PC
- Beholder’s Lair | PC
- Girabox | PC
- Throw It | PC
- Death’s Hangover | Switch
- Solitaire Klondike Minimal | Switch
- Color Jumper | Switch
- Jump Force - Deluxe Edition | Switch
- Grim Legends: The Forsaken Bride | Switch
- A Hero and A Garden | Switch
Pronti ad arrivare sugli scaffali (digitali e fisici) anche Madden NFL 21, Windbound, Immortal Realms Vampire Wars e Jump Force Deluxe Edition per Nintendo Switch. Avete già deciso cosa comprare? Fatecelo sapere nello spazio qui sotto dedicato ai commenti.
