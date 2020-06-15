Nuovi giochi: arrivano The Last of Us 2 e il primo DLC di Pokemon Spada e Scudo

La settimana appena iniziata vedrà il lancio di uno dei giochi più attesi dell'anno e dell'intera generazione: parliamo naturalmente di The Last Of Us Parte 2, disponibile da venerdì 19 giugno su PlayStation 4 e PS4 PRO.

Arriva anche il primo DLC di Pokemon Spada e Scudo, L'Isola Solitaria dell'Armatura, disponibile dal 17 giugno come parte del Pass Espansione del gioco.

Lunedì 15 giugno

Robot Island | PC, Mac

Pac and the Tumbling Seed Box | PC, Mac

Sqwark! A Nutty Adventure | PC

Barn Finders | PC

Oik 3D | PC

Griftlands | PC

Lithium City | PC

Martedì 16 giugno

Darius Cozmic Collection Arcade | PS4, Switch

Darius Cozmic Collection Console | PS4, Switch

Colt Canyon | Xbox One

Summer In Mara | Switch, PC

The Waylanders | PC

Hardspace: Shipbreaker | PC

Disintegration | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Desperados III | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Velucity | PC

Carrots and Cream | PC

Viticulture Essential Edtion | PC, Mac

Choco Pixel 6 | PC

The Forgotten Land | PC

Wordle | PC

Mercoledì 17 giugno

Across The Grooves | Switch, PC, Mac

Alwa’s Legacy | PC, Mac

Timberman VS | Xbox One

Pokemon Spada e Scudo: L'Isola Solitaria dell'Armatura | Switch

Radio Squid | Xbox One

Edna & Harvey The Breakout Anniversary Edition | Switch

Nohra | PC

Curious Expedition 2 | PC

Last Battle Order from Caos | PC

Blockicker | PC, Mac

Haxity | PC

Project Starship X | PC, Mac

Beer | PC

Giovedì 18 giugno

Ruiner | Switch

West of Dead | Xbox One, PC

Namco Museum Archives Vol 1 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Namco Museum Archives Vol 2| PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Waking | Xbox One, PC

Klaus | Switch

One Way Heroics Plus | Switch

Aery - LIttle Bird Adventure | Switch

Polandball: Can Into Space | Switch

My Butler | Switch

Hawkoniwa Explorer Plus | Switch

Push The Crate 2 | Switch

Endless Fables Dark Moor | Switch

Working Zombies | Switch

Best Friend Forever | Switch

Destrobots | Switch

Space Mouse 2 | PC

Saint Kotar | The Yellow Mask

Bourbon Empire | PC

Heavy Rain | PC - Steam

Detroit Become Human | PC - Steam

Beyond Two Souls | PC - Steam

Outer Wilds | PC - Steam

Q-A Neon Platformer | PC

Westmark Manor | PC

Landers Black Moon | PC, Mac

Something Ate My Alien | PC, Mac

Duck Life: Adventure | PC, Mac

Tainted Grail | PC

Venerdì 19 giugno

The Coma 2 Vicious Sisters | PS4, Switch

Radio Squid | Switch

Burnout Paradise Remastered | Switch

Railway Empire | Switch

Flying Red Barrel The Diary of a Little Aviator | PC

Hard West | Xbox One

The Academy | PC

The Last of Us Part 2 | PS4

Supper Soccer Blast | Switch

The Coma 2 Vicious Sisters | Switch

Bugzl | PC

Cannon Father | PC, Mac

Isolation Story | PC

BRDG | PC

Flowers Garden Solitaire | PC

The Academy The First Riddle | PC, Mac

E ancora citiamo West of Dead disponibile dal 18 giugno mentre il giorno successivo segnaliamo l'arrivo di Burnout Paradise Remastered e Railway Empire per Nintendo Switch. Debuttano su Steam anche tre giochi Quantic Dream: Heavy Rain, Beyond Due Anime e Detroit Become Human.