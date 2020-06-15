Nuovi giochi: arrivano The Last of Us 2 e il primo DLC di Pokemon Spada e Scudo
di
Davide Leoni
La settimana appena iniziata vedrà il lancio di uno dei giochi più attesi dell'anno e dell'intera generazione: parliamo naturalmente di The Last Of Us Parte 2, disponibile da venerdì 19 giugno su PlayStation 4 e PS4 PRO.
Arriva anche il primo DLC di Pokemon Spada e Scudo, L'Isola Solitaria dell'Armatura, disponibile dal 17 giugno come parte del Pass Espansione del gioco.
Lunedì 15 giugno
- Robot Island | PC, Mac
- Pac and the Tumbling Seed Box | PC, Mac
- Sqwark! A Nutty Adventure | PC
- Barn Finders | PC
- Oik 3D | PC
- Griftlands | PC
- Lithium City | PC
Martedì 16 giugno
- Darius Cozmic Collection Arcade | PS4, Switch
- Darius Cozmic Collection Console | PS4, Switch
- Colt Canyon | Xbox One
- Summer In Mara | Switch, PC
- The Waylanders | PC
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker | PC
- Disintegration | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Desperados III | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Velucity | PC
- Carrots and Cream | PC
- Viticulture Essential Edtion | PC, Mac
- Choco Pixel 6 | PC
- The Forgotten Land | PC
- Wordle | PC
Mercoledì 17 giugno
- Across The Grooves | Switch, PC, Mac
- Alwa’s Legacy | PC, Mac
- Timberman VS | Xbox One
- Pokemon Spada e Scudo: L'Isola Solitaria dell'Armatura | Switch
- Radio Squid | Xbox One
- Edna & Harvey The Breakout Anniversary Edition | Switch
- Nohra | PC
- Curious Expedition 2 | PC
- Last Battle Order from Caos | PC
- Blockicker | PC, Mac
- Haxity | PC
- Project Starship X | PC, Mac
- Beer | PC
Giovedì 18 giugno
- Ruiner | Switch
- West of Dead | Xbox One, PC
- Namco Museum Archives Vol 1 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Namco Museum Archives Vol 2| PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Waking | Xbox One, PC
- Klaus | Switch
- One Way Heroics Plus | Switch
- Aery - LIttle Bird Adventure | Switch
- Polandball: Can Into Space | Switch
- My Butler | Switch
- Hawkoniwa Explorer Plus | Switch
- Push The Crate 2 | Switch
- Endless Fables Dark Moor | Switch
- Working Zombies | Switch
- Best Friend Forever | Switch
- Destrobots | Switch
- Space Mouse 2 | PC
- Saint Kotar | The Yellow Mask
- Bourbon Empire | PC
- Heavy Rain | PC - Steam
- Detroit Become Human | PC - Steam
- Beyond Two Souls | PC - Steam
- Outer Wilds | PC - Steam
- Q-A Neon Platformer | PC
- Westmark Manor | PC
- Landers Black Moon | PC, Mac
- Something Ate My Alien | PC, Mac
- Duck Life: Adventure | PC, Mac
- Tainted Grail | PC
Venerdì 19 giugno
- The Coma 2 Vicious Sisters | PS4, Switch
- Radio Squid | Switch
- Burnout Paradise Remastered | Switch
- Railway Empire | Switch
- Flying Red Barrel The Diary of a Little Aviator | PC
- Hard West | Xbox One
- The Academy | PC
- The Last of Us Part 2 | PS4
- Supper Soccer Blast | Switch
- The Coma 2 Vicious Sisters | Switch
- Bugzl | PC
- Cannon Father | PC, Mac
- Isolation Story | PC
- BRDG | PC
- Flowers Garden Solitaire | PC
- The Academy The First Riddle | PC, Mac
E ancora citiamo West of Dead disponibile dal 18 giugno mentre il giorno successivo segnaliamo l'arrivo di Burnout Paradise Remastered e Railway Empire per Nintendo Switch. Debuttano su Steam anche tre giochi Quantic Dream: Heavy Rain, Beyond Due Anime e Detroit Become Human.
