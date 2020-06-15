Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Nuovi giochi: arrivano The Last of Us 2 e il primo DLC di Pokemon Spada e Scudo

La settimana appena iniziata vedrà il lancio di uno dei giochi più attesi dell'anno e dell'intera generazione: parliamo naturalmente di The Last Of Us Parte 2, disponibile da venerdì 19 giugno su PlayStation 4 e PS4 PRO.

Arriva anche il primo DLC di Pokemon Spada e Scudo, L'Isola Solitaria dell'Armatura, disponibile dal 17 giugno come parte del Pass Espansione del gioco.

Lunedì 15 giugno

  • Robot Island | PC, Mac
  • Pac and the Tumbling Seed Box | PC, Mac
  • Sqwark! A Nutty Adventure | PC
  • Barn Finders | PC
  • Oik 3D | PC
  • Griftlands | PC
  • Lithium City | PC

Martedì 16 giugno

  • Darius Cozmic Collection Arcade | PS4, Switch
  • Darius Cozmic Collection Console | PS4, Switch
  • Colt Canyon | Xbox One
  • Summer In Mara | Switch, PC
  • The Waylanders | PC
  • Hardspace: Shipbreaker | PC
  • Disintegration | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Desperados III | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Velucity | PC
  • Carrots and Cream | PC
  • Viticulture Essential Edtion | PC, Mac
  • Choco Pixel 6 | PC
  • The Forgotten Land | PC
  • Wordle | PC

Mercoledì 17 giugno

  • Across The Grooves | Switch, PC, Mac
  • Alwa’s Legacy | PC, Mac
  • Timberman VS | Xbox One
  • Pokemon Spada e Scudo: L'Isola Solitaria dell'Armatura | Switch
  • Radio Squid | Xbox One
  • Edna & Harvey The Breakout Anniversary Edition | Switch
  • Nohra | PC
  • Curious Expedition 2 | PC
  • Last Battle Order from Caos | PC
  • Blockicker | PC, Mac
  • Haxity | PC
  • Project Starship X | PC, Mac
  • Beer | PC

Giovedì 18 giugno

  • Ruiner | Switch
  • West of Dead | Xbox One, PC
  • Namco Museum Archives Vol 1 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Namco Museum Archives Vol 2| PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Waking | Xbox One, PC
  • Klaus | Switch
  • One Way Heroics Plus | Switch
  • Aery - LIttle Bird Adventure | Switch
  • Polandball: Can Into Space | Switch
  • My Butler | Switch
  • Hawkoniwa Explorer Plus | Switch
  • Push The Crate 2 | Switch
  • Endless Fables Dark Moor | Switch
  • Working Zombies | Switch
  • Best Friend Forever | Switch
  • Destrobots | Switch
  • Space Mouse 2 | PC
  • Saint Kotar | The Yellow Mask
  • Bourbon Empire | PC
  • Heavy Rain | PC - Steam
  • Detroit Become Human | PC - Steam
  • Beyond Two Souls | PC - Steam
  • Outer Wilds | PC - Steam
  • Q-A Neon Platformer | PC
  • Westmark Manor | PC
  • Landers Black Moon | PC, Mac
  • Something Ate My Alien | PC, Mac
  • Duck Life: Adventure | PC, Mac
  • Tainted Grail | PC

Venerdì 19 giugno

  • The Coma 2 Vicious Sisters | PS4, Switch
  • Radio Squid | Switch
  • Burnout Paradise Remastered | Switch
  • Railway Empire | Switch
  • Flying Red Barrel The Diary of a Little Aviator | PC
  • Hard West | Xbox One
  • The Academy | PC
  • The Last of Us Part 2 | PS4
  • Supper Soccer Blast | Switch
  • The Coma 2 Vicious Sisters | Switch
  • Bugzl | PC
  • Cannon Father | PC, Mac
  • Isolation Story | PC
  • BRDG | PC
  • Flowers Garden Solitaire | PC
  • The Academy The First Riddle | PC, Mac

E ancora citiamo West of Dead disponibile dal 18 giugno mentre il giorno successivo segnaliamo l'arrivo di Burnout Paradise Remastered e Railway Empire per Nintendo Switch. Debuttano su Steam anche tre giochi Quantic Dream: Heavy Rain, Beyond Due Anime e Detroit Become Human.

