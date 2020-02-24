Nuovi giochi: arrivano Two Point Hospital e One Punch Man A Hero Nobody Knows

Inizia una nuova settimana e come di consueto è arrivato il momento di dare uno sguardo alle uscite videogiochi dei prossimi sette giorni per PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch e PC Windows.

Una settimana che vede un buon numero di uscite anche se mancano forse vere e proprie hit AAA. In ogni caso a breve i giocatori potranno mettere le mani su produzioni come Rune Factory 4 per Nintendo Switch, Wasteland Remastered, One Punch Man A Hero Nobody Knows, Space Channel 5 VR Kinda Funky News Flash per PlayStation VR e Two Point Hospital per console.

Lunedì 24 febbraio

MathLand | Switch

Money Loves Silence | PC

Poly Duels | PC

Martedì 25 febbraio

Hayfever | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Rune Factory 4 | Switch

Ganbare! Super Strikers | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Vita

Wasteland Remastered | Xbox One, PC

Space Channel 5 VR: Kinda Funky News Flash | PSVR

House Flipper | PS4

Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Two Point Hospital | Xbox One, PS4, Switch

Infliction | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Samurai Showdown | Switch

Sayonara Wild Hearts | Xbox One

Arcade Fuzz | Switch

Broken Lines | Switch

The Unholy Society | Switch, PC

Genesis Alpha One Deluxe Edition | PC

Smart Moves | PC

Broken Lines | PC

Mists of Noyah | PC

Mercoledì 26 febbraio

Bastide | PC

One Finger Death Punch 2 | Xbox One

House Flipper | Xbox One

Hero Must Die. Again | PS4, PC

Vasilis | PS4, Vita

Castle of No Escape 2 | Xbox One

Edgar -Bokbok in Boulzac | Switch

Catlandia: Crisis at Fort Pawprint | PC, Mac

Arcane Showdown | PC

Crocotile 3D | PC

Void Monsters 2: The Blight | PC

Relow | PC, Mac

Vapormaze | PC

Beyond Extinct | PC

Mercoledì 27 febbraio

Soul Axiom | Switch

Overpass | PC

Heaven Dust | Switch, PC

Underhero | Switch

Hero Must Die. Again | Switch

Mousecraft | Switch

Voxelgram | Switch

Kingdom Rush Frontiers | Switch

Animated Jigsaws Collection | Switch

Dual Brain Vol. 3: Shapes | Switch

Wanderlust Travel Stories | Switch

Boulder Dash 30th Anniversary | Switch

Served! | Switch

Diadra Empty | PS4

MX Nitro Ultimate Edition | PS4

Dominance | PC

Beach Buggy Racing 2 | PC

Devasted | PC

Warmth | PC

Ironheart | PC, Mac

Barbarous Tavern Of Emyr | PC, Mac

Snaliens | PC

Iris and The Giant | PC, Mac

Venerdì 28 febbraio

Romance Of The Three Kingdoms XIV | PS4, PC

ToeJam & Earl Back In The Groove | Switch

Coffee Crisis | PS4

Stab Stab Stab! | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Dwarrows | PC, Mac

Kingdom Under Fire: The Crusaders | PC

Bloodroots | PS4, Switch, PC

One Punch Man A Hero Nobody Knows | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Bucket Knight | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Metro Redux | Switch

LocO-SportS | Switch

BE-A Walker | Switch

Metro Last Light | Switch

Metro 2033 | Switch

Skull Rogue | Switch

Ski Sniper | Switch

Spartan Fist | Switch, PS4

Profane | Switch

Depixtion | Switch

Ritual: Crown of Horns | PS4

Bierwagen Rush | PC

Retrowave | PC

Wallachia: Reign Of Dracula | PC

Paper Pirates | PC

Frog X Log | PC

La lista potrebbe continuare con Overpass, Metro Redux per Nintendo Switch, Retrowave, Romance Of The Three Kingdoms XIV, ToeJam & Earl Back In The Groove e Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection. Avete già deciso cosa comprare?