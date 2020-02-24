Nuovi giochi: arrivano Two Point Hospital e One Punch Man A Hero Nobody Knows
Davide Leoni
Inizia una nuova settimana e come di consueto è arrivato il momento di dare uno sguardo alle uscite videogiochi dei prossimi sette giorni per PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch e PC Windows.
Una settimana che vede un buon numero di uscite anche se mancano forse vere e proprie hit AAA. In ogni caso a breve i giocatori potranno mettere le mani su produzioni come Rune Factory 4 per Nintendo Switch, Wasteland Remastered, One Punch Man A Hero Nobody Knows, Space Channel 5 VR Kinda Funky News Flash per PlayStation VR e Two Point Hospital per console.
Lunedì 24 febbraio
- MathLand | Switch
- Money Loves Silence | PC
- Poly Duels | PC
Martedì 25 febbraio
- Hayfever | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Rune Factory 4 | Switch
- Ganbare! Super Strikers | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Vita
- Wasteland Remastered | Xbox One, PC
- Space Channel 5 VR: Kinda Funky News Flash | PSVR
- House Flipper | PS4
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Two Point Hospital | Xbox One, PS4, Switch
- Infliction | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Samurai Showdown | Switch
- Sayonara Wild Hearts | Xbox One
- Arcade Fuzz | Switch
- Broken Lines | Switch
- The Unholy Society | Switch, PC
- Genesis Alpha One Deluxe Edition | PC
- Smart Moves | PC
- Broken Lines | PC
- Mists of Noyah | PC
Mercoledì 26 febbraio
- Bastide | PC
- One Finger Death Punch 2 | Xbox One
- House Flipper | Xbox One
- Hero Must Die. Again | PS4, PC
- Vasilis | PS4, Vita
- Castle of No Escape 2 | Xbox One
- Edgar -Bokbok in Boulzac | Switch
- Catlandia: Crisis at Fort Pawprint | PC, Mac
- Arcane Showdown | PC
- Crocotile 3D | PC
- Void Monsters 2: The Blight | PC
- Relow | PC, Mac
- Vapormaze | PC
- Beyond Extinct | PC
Mercoledì 27 febbraio
- Soul Axiom | Switch
- Overpass | PC
- Heaven Dust | Switch, PC
- Underhero | Switch
- Hero Must Die. Again | Switch
- Mousecraft | Switch
- Voxelgram | Switch
- Kingdom Rush Frontiers | Switch
- Animated Jigsaws Collection | Switch
- Dual Brain Vol. 3: Shapes | Switch
- Wanderlust Travel Stories | Switch
- Boulder Dash 30th Anniversary | Switch
- Served! | Switch
- Diadra Empty | PS4
- MX Nitro Ultimate Edition | PS4
- Dominance | PC
- Beach Buggy Racing 2 | PC
- Devasted | PC
- Warmth | PC
- Ironheart | PC, Mac
- Barbarous Tavern Of Emyr | PC, Mac
- Snaliens | PC
- Iris and The Giant | PC, Mac
Venerdì 28 febbraio
- Romance Of The Three Kingdoms XIV | PS4, PC
- ToeJam & Earl Back In The Groove | Switch
- Coffee Crisis | PS4
- Stab Stab Stab! | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Dwarrows | PC, Mac
- Kingdom Under Fire: The Crusaders | PC
- Bloodroots | PS4, Switch, PC
- One Punch Man A Hero Nobody Knows | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Bucket Knight | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Metro Redux | Switch
- LocO-SportS | Switch
- BE-A Walker | Switch
- Metro Last Light | Switch
- Metro 2033 | Switch
- Skull Rogue | Switch
- Ski Sniper | Switch
- Spartan Fist | Switch, PS4
- Profane | Switch
- Depixtion | Switch
- Ritual: Crown of Horns | PS4
- Bierwagen Rush | PC
- Retrowave | PC
- Wallachia: Reign Of Dracula | PC
- Paper Pirates | PC
- Frog X Log | PC
La lista potrebbe continuare con Overpass, Metro Redux per Nintendo Switch, Retrowave, Romance Of The Three Kingdoms XIV, ToeJam & Earl Back In The Groove e Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection. Avete già deciso cosa comprare?
Altri contenuti per Line-Up Mensile PS4 e Xbox One
- Da Dreams a Zombie Army 4 Dead War: le nuove uscite videogiochi di febbraio 2020
- Giochi PS4 e Xbox One: le novità in uscita a febbraio 2020
- Nuovi giochi in uscita: arrivano Warcraft 3 ReForged e Journey To The Savage Planet
- Nuovi videogiochi: arrivano Kingdom Hearts 3 Re:Mind e Temtem
- Nuovi videogiochi: arrivano Dragon Ball Z Kakarot e Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore
Line-Up Mensile PS4 e Xbox One
Contenuti più Letti
- 2 commentiAttrice conquistata da Zelda Breath of the Wild sul set: ora ha 300 ore di gioco!
- 3 commentiRainbow Six Siege: l'operatore Clash è stato disabilitato per l'ennesima volta
- 5 commentiBlue Protocol: gameplay e novità sull'MMO in stile anime di Bandai Namco
- 3 commentiGran Turismo Sport: nuovo aggiornamento con 3 auto in arrivo; il 2020 sarà meno ricco
- 24 commentiPS5: proviamo a ipotizzare i giochi di lancio della nuova console Sony
- 2 commentiBaldur's Gate 3 in uscita in Early Access nel 2020 e altri 6 giochi D&D: teaser da Hasbro
- 19 commentiMass Effect, ex BioWare rivela quanti utenti hanno giocato la storia da Rinnegati
- 32 commentiResident Evil 3 Remake: spuntano tanti nuovi screenshot del gameplay con Jill e Nemesis
- 9 commentiDark Souls 3: streamer disabile batte un boss con un controller collegato alla bocca
- 1 commentiAmazon Gaming Week: le migliori offerte del weekend su PS4, notebook, schede video e altro