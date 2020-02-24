Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Nuovi giochi: arrivano Two Point Hospital e One Punch Man A Hero Nobody Knows

Inizia una nuova settimana e come di consueto è arrivato il momento di dare uno sguardo alle uscite videogiochi dei prossimi sette giorni per PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch e PC Windows.

Una settimana che vede un buon numero di uscite anche se mancano forse vere e proprie hit AAA. In ogni caso a breve i giocatori potranno mettere le mani su produzioni come Rune Factory 4 per Nintendo Switch, Wasteland Remastered, One Punch Man A Hero Nobody Knows, Space Channel 5 VR Kinda Funky News Flash per PlayStation VR e Two Point Hospital per console.

Lunedì 24 febbraio

  • MathLand | Switch
  • Money Loves Silence | PC
  • Poly Duels | PC

Martedì 25 febbraio

  • Hayfever | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Rune Factory 4 | Switch
  • Ganbare! Super Strikers | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Vita
  • Wasteland Remastered | Xbox One, PC
  • Space Channel 5 VR: Kinda Funky News Flash | PSVR
  • House Flipper | PS4
  • Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Two Point Hospital | Xbox One, PS4, Switch
  • Infliction | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Samurai Showdown | Switch
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts | Xbox One
  • Arcade Fuzz | Switch
  • Broken Lines | Switch
  • The Unholy Society | Switch, PC
  • Genesis Alpha One Deluxe Edition | PC
  • Smart Moves | PC
  • Broken Lines | PC
  • Mists of Noyah | PC

Mercoledì 26 febbraio

  • Bastide | PC
  • One Finger Death Punch 2 | Xbox One
  • House Flipper | Xbox One
  • Hero Must Die. Again | PS4, PC
  • Vasilis | PS4, Vita
  • Castle of No Escape 2 | Xbox One
  • Edgar -Bokbok in Boulzac | Switch
  • Catlandia: Crisis at Fort Pawprint | PC, Mac
  • Arcane Showdown | PC
  • Crocotile 3D | PC
  • Void Monsters 2: The Blight | PC
  • Relow | PC, Mac
  • Vapormaze | PC
  • Beyond Extinct | PC

Mercoledì 27 febbraio

  • Soul Axiom | Switch
  • Overpass | PC
  • Heaven Dust | Switch, PC
  • Underhero | Switch
  • Hero Must Die. Again | Switch
  • Mousecraft | Switch
  • Voxelgram | Switch
  • Kingdom Rush Frontiers | Switch
  • Animated Jigsaws Collection | Switch
  • Dual Brain Vol. 3: Shapes | Switch
  • Wanderlust Travel Stories | Switch
  • Boulder Dash 30th Anniversary | Switch
  • Served! | Switch
  • Diadra Empty | PS4
  • MX Nitro Ultimate Edition | PS4
  • Dominance | PC
  • Beach Buggy Racing 2 | PC
  • Devasted | PC
  • Warmth | PC
  • Ironheart | PC, Mac
  • Barbarous Tavern Of Emyr | PC, Mac
  • Snaliens | PC
  • Iris and The Giant | PC, Mac

Venerdì 28 febbraio

  • Romance Of The Three Kingdoms XIV | PS4, PC
  • ToeJam & Earl Back In The Groove | Switch
  • Coffee Crisis | PS4
  • Stab Stab Stab! | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Dwarrows | PC, Mac
  • Kingdom Under Fire: The Crusaders | PC
  • Bloodroots | PS4, Switch, PC
  • One Punch Man A Hero Nobody Knows | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Bucket Knight | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Metro Redux | Switch
  • LocO-SportS | Switch
  • BE-A Walker | Switch
  • Metro Last Light | Switch
  • Metro 2033 | Switch
  • Skull Rogue | Switch
  • Ski Sniper | Switch
  • Spartan Fist | Switch, PS4
  • Profane | Switch
  • Depixtion | Switch
  • Ritual: Crown of Horns | PS4
  • Bierwagen Rush | PC
  • Retrowave | PC
  • Wallachia: Reign Of Dracula | PC
  • Paper Pirates | PC
  • Frog X Log | PC

La lista potrebbe continuare con Overpass, Metro Redux per Nintendo Switch, Retrowave, Romance Of The Three Kingdoms XIV, ToeJam & Earl Back In The Groove e Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection. Avete già deciso cosa comprare?

