Nuovi giochi: Assetto Corsa Competizione e Ninjala tra le novità della settimana

Inizia una nuova settimana ed è tempo di dare uno sguardo alle uscite videogiochi in arrivo nei prossimi sette giorni, una lineup piuttosto ricca con focus particolare sulle produzioni indipendenti, ad eccezione di Assetto Corsa Competizione e pochi altri titoli.

Assetto Corsa Competizione esce domani su console (Xbox One e PlayStation 4), tra le altre pubblicazioni degne di nota citiamo Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 per PC, SpongeBob SquarePants Battle for Bikini Bottom-Rehydrated e Star Wars Episode 1 Racer, oltre a Pokemon Cafè Mix.

Lunedì 22 giugno

Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 | PC

Coaster | PS4

Sword and Sandals Spartacus | Switch

Gees vs Cthulhu | PC

Low Poly Forces | PC

Alien Cat 3 | PC

Ur Game The Game of Ancient Gods | PC

Card Blitz WWII | PC

Hylics 2 | PC, Mac

Secret Government | PC, Mac

Run! Grandpa! Run! | PC

Martedì 23 giugno

SpongeBob SquarePants Battle for Bikini Bottom-Rehydrated | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Star Wars Episode 1: Racer | PS4, Switch

Assetto Corsa Competizione | PS4, Xbox One

Tower of Time | PS4

Pokemon Cafe Mix | Switch, iOS, Android

Little Town Hero | PS4

Octonaut | PS4

Ultracore | PS4, Switch

Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour | Switch

A Summer with the Shiba Inu | PS4

Conjurer Andy’s Repeatable Dungeon | Switch

Hi-Score Boi | PC

Beaver Fun River Run - Steam Edition | PC

Escape From Cosmic Abyss | PC

Card Hog | PC

The Innsmouth Curse | PC, Mac

Viking Chronicles: Tale of The Lost Queen | PC

Sharecare YOU | PC

Mercoledì 24 giugno

Night Call | Xbox One, Switch

Octonaut | Xbox One

A Summer with the Shiba Inu | Xbox One

Ninjala | Switch

Firefighters: Airport Heroes | PS4

AntVentor | Switch

Holy Potatoes! What The Hell?! | Switch

Nofrills Klondike Solitaire | PC, Mac

I dream of you and ice cream | PC

Rival Stars Horse Racing: Desktop Edition | PC, Mac

Giovedì 25 giugno

Mr. Driller DrillLand | Switch

Tower of Time | Switch

Observation | Xbox One

The Almost Gone | Switch, PC

Keen: One Girl Army | PC, Mac

Brigandine | The Legend of Runersia | Switch

Blair Witch | Switch

The Messenger | Xbox One

Miden Tower | Switch

Grimshade | Switch

Towaga Among Shadows | Switch

Urban Trial Tricky | Switch

Pachi Pachi On A Roll | Switch

United | Switch

The Forgotten Land | Switch

Iron Wings | Switch

Poopdie - Chapter One | Switch

Collar X Malice | Switch

Truck and Logistics Simulator | Switch

God Hates Us | PC

Mirt Tales of the Cold Land | PC, Mac

Venerdì 26 giugno

Yes, Your Grace | Xbox One, Switch

A Summer with the Shiba Inu | Switch

Tower of Time | Xbox One

Super Toy Cars 2 | PS4

City Driver Simulator | Switch

Urban Flow | Switch

Sudoky | Switch

Dreams Keeper Solitaire | PC, Mac

Hard Driver | PC

Hard Driver 2 | PC

BAFF F | PC

Click Monster | PC

Ancient Evil | PC

Dim Glow | PC

Arrivano anche Ninjala e Blair Witch per Nintendo Switch in quella che si presenta come una settimana quantitativamente ricca di novità ma priva grandi uscite AAA. Avete già deciso cosa comprare? Fatecelo sapere qui sotto nello spazio dedicato ai commenti.