Nuovi giochi: Assetto Corsa Competizione e Ninjala tra le novità della settimana
Davide Leoni
Inizia una nuova settimana ed è tempo di dare uno sguardo alle uscite videogiochi in arrivo nei prossimi sette giorni, una lineup piuttosto ricca con focus particolare sulle produzioni indipendenti, ad eccezione di Assetto Corsa Competizione e pochi altri titoli.
Assetto Corsa Competizione esce domani su console (Xbox One e PlayStation 4), tra le altre pubblicazioni degne di nota citiamo Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 per PC, SpongeBob SquarePants Battle for Bikini Bottom-Rehydrated e Star Wars Episode 1 Racer, oltre a Pokemon Cafè Mix.
Lunedì 22 giugno
- Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 | PC
- Coaster | PS4
- Sword and Sandals Spartacus | Switch
- Gees vs Cthulhu | PC
- Low Poly Forces | PC
- Alien Cat 3 | PC
- Ur Game The Game of Ancient Gods | PC
- Card Blitz WWII | PC
- Hylics 2 | PC, Mac
- Secret Government | PC, Mac
- Run! Grandpa! Run! | PC
Martedì 23 giugno
- SpongeBob SquarePants Battle for Bikini Bottom-Rehydrated | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Star Wars Episode 1: Racer | PS4, Switch
- Assetto Corsa Competizione | PS4, Xbox One
- Tower of Time | PS4
- Pokemon Cafe Mix | Switch, iOS, Android
- Little Town Hero | PS4
- Octonaut | PS4
- Ultracore | PS4, Switch
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour | Switch
- A Summer with the Shiba Inu | PS4
- Conjurer Andy’s Repeatable Dungeon | Switch
- Hi-Score Boi | PC
- Beaver Fun River Run - Steam Edition | PC
- Escape From Cosmic Abyss | PC
- Card Hog | PC
- The Innsmouth Curse | PC, Mac
- Viking Chronicles: Tale of The Lost Queen | PC
- Sharecare YOU | PC
Mercoledì 24 giugno
- Night Call | Xbox One, Switch
- Octonaut | Xbox One
- A Summer with the Shiba Inu | Xbox One
- Ninjala | Switch
- Firefighters: Airport Heroes | PS4
- AntVentor | Switch
- Holy Potatoes! What The Hell?! | Switch
- Nofrills Klondike Solitaire | PC, Mac
- I dream of you and ice cream | PC
- Rival Stars Horse Racing: Desktop Edition | PC, Mac
Giovedì 25 giugno
- Mr. Driller DrillLand | Switch
- Tower of Time | Switch
- Observation | Xbox One
- The Almost Gone | Switch, PC
- Keen: One Girl Army | PC, Mac
- Brigandine | The Legend of Runersia | Switch
- Blair Witch | Switch
- The Messenger | Xbox One
- Miden Tower | Switch
- Grimshade | Switch
- Towaga Among Shadows | Switch
- Urban Trial Tricky | Switch
- Pachi Pachi On A Roll | Switch
- United | Switch
- The Forgotten Land | Switch
- Iron Wings | Switch
- Poopdie - Chapter One | Switch
- Collar X Malice | Switch
- Truck and Logistics Simulator | Switch
- God Hates Us | PC
- Mirt Tales of the Cold Land | PC, Mac
Venerdì 26 giugno
- Yes, Your Grace | Xbox One, Switch
- A Summer with the Shiba Inu | Switch
- Tower of Time | Xbox One
- Super Toy Cars 2 | PS4
- City Driver Simulator | Switch
- Urban Flow | Switch
- Sudoky | Switch
- Dreams Keeper Solitaire | PC, Mac
- Hard Driver | PC
- Hard Driver 2 | PC
- BAFF F | PC
- Click Monster | PC
- Ancient Evil | PC
- Dim Glow | PC
Arrivano anche Ninjala e Blair Witch per Nintendo Switch in quella che si presenta come una settimana quantitativamente ricca di novità ma priva grandi uscite AAA. Avete già deciso cosa comprare? Fatecelo sapere qui sotto nello spazio dedicato ai commenti.
