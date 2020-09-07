Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Nuovi giochi: Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning tra le uscite della settimana

Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning rappresenta una delle uscite più importanti della settimana appena iniziata insieme al nuovo WRC 8 e una serie di produzioni AA e indipendenti in arrivo su PC, PS4, Xbox One e Nintendo Switch.

Lunedì 7 settembre

  • Shaolin vs Wutang | Switch
  • Circuit Dude | Switch
  • Tropicalia | PC
  • The Girl of Glass A Summer Bird’s Tale The Journey Begins | PC
  • Alice Sisters | PC
  • Ants | PC, Mac
  • Arc Wizards | PC

Martedì 8 settembre

  • AeternoBlade | PC
  • AeternoBlade II | PC
  • Party Hard 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Star Renegades | PC, Mac
  • OkunoKA Madness | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Necromunda Underhive Wars | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • RPG Maker MV | PS4, Switch
  • AVICII Inventor | Switch
  • Spark The Electric Jester 2 | Xbox One
  • Meganoid | Switch
  • WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship | PC
  • Chess Brain | PC, Mac
  • Swords n Magic and Stuff | PC
  • The Sims 4 Journey to Batuu Game Pack | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Mercoledì 9 settembre

  • Takotan | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Chickens Madness | Xbox One
  • CarX Drift Racing Online | Xbox One
  • Injection π23 No Name, No Number | Xbox One
  • The Rule of Lands Pioneers | PC
  • Blazing Sails Pirate Battle Royale | PC
  • Cloud Gardens | PC
  • Hermes: Sibyls’ Prophecy | PC

Giovedì 10 settembre

  • MO Astray | Switch
  • Bounty Battle | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Hotshot Racing | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Wintermoor Tactics Club | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Bake n Switch | Switch
  • Othercide | Switch
  • Vampire The Masquerade Shadows of New York | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Minoria | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Tamarin | PS4, PC
  • Tin & Kuna | Switch
  • Tomoyo After It’s a Wonderful Life CS Edition | Switch
  • Space Robinson | Switch
  • The Snake King | Switch
  • Deleveled | Switch
  • Death and Taxes | Switch
  • Adventures of Pip | Switch
  • Redneck Ed Astro Monsters Show | PC
  • Hungry Horace | PC
  • As Far As The Eye | PC
  • A Monster’s Expedition | PC

Venerdì 11 settembre

  • Firework | Switch
  • Doodle Derby | Switch
  • WeakWood Throne | Switch
  • Inertial Drift | Switch
  • Bob Mazzolini Racing | PC, Mac
  • DARKAIR | PC
  • Inertial Drift | PC
  • Our Past | PC, Mac
  • KaveXplorer | PC

Oltre ai due giochi citati, la lista delle novità include Vampire The Masquerade Shadows of New York, AeternoBlade e AeternoBlade II per PC, il nuovo expansion pack di The Sims 4 (Star Wars: Viaggio a Batuu) e RPG Maker MV. Avete già deciso cosa comprare? Fatecelo sapere nello spazio qui sotto dedicato ai commenti.

