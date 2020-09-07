Nuovi giochi: Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning tra le uscite della settimana

Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning rappresenta una delle uscite più importanti della settimana appena iniziata insieme al nuovo WRC 8 e una serie di produzioni AA e indipendenti in arrivo su PC, PS4, Xbox One e Nintendo Switch.

Lunedì 7 settembre

Shaolin vs Wutang | Switch

Circuit Dude | Switch

Tropicalia | PC

The Girl of Glass A Summer Bird’s Tale The Journey Begins | PC

Alice Sisters | PC

Ants | PC, Mac

Arc Wizards | PC

Martedì 8 settembre

AeternoBlade | PC

AeternoBlade II | PC

Party Hard 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Star Renegades | PC, Mac

OkunoKA Madness | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Necromunda Underhive Wars | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning | PS4, Xbox One, PC

RPG Maker MV | PS4, Switch

AVICII Inventor | Switch

Spark The Electric Jester 2 | Xbox One

Meganoid | Switch

WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship | PC

Chess Brain | PC, Mac

Swords n Magic and Stuff | PC

The Sims 4 Journey to Batuu Game Pack | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Mercoledì 9 settembre

Takotan | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Chickens Madness | Xbox One

CarX Drift Racing Online | Xbox One

Injection π23 No Name, No Number | Xbox One

The Rule of Lands Pioneers | PC

Blazing Sails Pirate Battle Royale | PC

Cloud Gardens | PC

Hermes: Sibyls’ Prophecy | PC

Giovedì 10 settembre

MO Astray | Switch

Bounty Battle | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Hotshot Racing | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Wintermoor Tactics Club | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Bake n Switch | Switch

Othercide | Switch

Vampire The Masquerade Shadows of New York | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Minoria | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Tamarin | PS4, PC

Tin & Kuna | Switch

Tomoyo After It’s a Wonderful Life CS Edition | Switch

Space Robinson | Switch

The Snake King | Switch

Deleveled | Switch

Death and Taxes | Switch

Adventures of Pip | Switch

Redneck Ed Astro Monsters Show | PC

Hungry Horace | PC

As Far As The Eye | PC

A Monster’s Expedition | PC

Venerdì 11 settembre

Firework | Switch

Doodle Derby | Switch

WeakWood Throne | Switch

Inertial Drift | Switch

Bob Mazzolini Racing | PC, Mac

DARKAIR | PC

Inertial Drift | PC

Our Past | PC, Mac

KaveXplorer | PC

Oltre ai due giochi citati, la lista delle novità include Vampire The Masquerade Shadows of New York, AeternoBlade e AeternoBlade II per PC, il nuovo expansion pack di The Sims 4 (Star Wars: Viaggio a Batuu) e RPG Maker MV. Avete già deciso cosa comprare? Fatecelo sapere nello spazio qui sotto dedicato ai commenti.