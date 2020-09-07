8.5
Nuovi giochi: Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning tra le uscite della settimana
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di
Davide Leoni
Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning rappresenta una delle uscite più importanti della settimana appena iniziata insieme al nuovo WRC 8 e una serie di produzioni AA e indipendenti in arrivo su PC, PS4, Xbox One e Nintendo Switch.
Lunedì 7 settembre
- Shaolin vs Wutang | Switch
- Circuit Dude | Switch
- Tropicalia | PC
- The Girl of Glass A Summer Bird’s Tale The Journey Begins | PC
- Alice Sisters | PC
- Ants | PC, Mac
- Arc Wizards | PC
Martedì 8 settembre
- AeternoBlade | PC
- AeternoBlade II | PC
- Party Hard 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Star Renegades | PC, Mac
- OkunoKA Madness | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Necromunda Underhive Wars | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- RPG Maker MV | PS4, Switch
- AVICII Inventor | Switch
- Spark The Electric Jester 2 | Xbox One
- Meganoid | Switch
- WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship | PC
- Chess Brain | PC, Mac
- Swords n Magic and Stuff | PC
- The Sims 4 Journey to Batuu Game Pack | PS4, Xbox One, PC
Mercoledì 9 settembre
- Takotan | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Chickens Madness | Xbox One
- CarX Drift Racing Online | Xbox One
- Injection π23 No Name, No Number | Xbox One
- The Rule of Lands Pioneers | PC
- Blazing Sails Pirate Battle Royale | PC
- Cloud Gardens | PC
- Hermes: Sibyls’ Prophecy | PC
Giovedì 10 settembre
- MO Astray | Switch
- Bounty Battle | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Hotshot Racing | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Wintermoor Tactics Club | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Bake n Switch | Switch
- Othercide | Switch
- Vampire The Masquerade Shadows of New York | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Minoria | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Tamarin | PS4, PC
- Tin & Kuna | Switch
- Tomoyo After It’s a Wonderful Life CS Edition | Switch
- Space Robinson | Switch
- The Snake King | Switch
- Deleveled | Switch
- Death and Taxes | Switch
- Adventures of Pip | Switch
- Redneck Ed Astro Monsters Show | PC
- Hungry Horace | PC
- As Far As The Eye | PC
- A Monster’s Expedition | PC
Venerdì 11 settembre
- Firework | Switch
- Doodle Derby | Switch
- WeakWood Throne | Switch
- Inertial Drift | Switch
- Bob Mazzolini Racing | PC, Mac
- DARKAIR | PC
- Inertial Drift | PC
- Our Past | PC, Mac
- KaveXplorer | PC
Oltre ai due giochi citati, la lista delle novità include Vampire The Masquerade Shadows of New York, AeternoBlade e AeternoBlade II per PC, il nuovo expansion pack di The Sims 4 (Star Wars: Viaggio a Batuu) e RPG Maker MV. Avete già deciso cosa comprare? Fatecelo sapere nello spazio qui sotto dedicato ai commenti.
Altri contenuti per Line-Up Mensile PS4 e Xbox One
- Da Marvel's Avengers a PES 2021 e Mafia: tutti i nuovi giochi di settembre in video!
- Videogiochi novità: arrivano Marvel's Avengers e Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2
- PS4 e Xbox One: i giochi in uscita a settembre 2020
- Nuovi giochi: arrivano Captain Tsubasa, Wasteland 3 e Tell Me Why
- Da Captain Tsubasa a Flight Simulator: tutte le novità di agosto su PS4, Xbox One, PC e Switch!
Line-Up Mensile PS4 e Xbox One
Contenuti più Letti
- 2 commentiCall of Duty Warzone, sono stati rimossi i veicoli dalla mappa! Ecco perché
- Giochi gratis da scaricare, le novità della settimana per PC, PS4 e Xbox One
- GameStop Gold Days: supervalutazione dell'usato console per PS4, Xbox One e Switch
- 44 commentiPS5 sta per arrivare: le pagine dei giochi sul sito ufficiale svelano la lineup di lancio?
- 18 commentiPS5: il sito ufficiale UK aggiorna la finestra di lancio, novità in arrivo?
- 9 commentiCobra Kai: la storia dei videogiochi su The Karate Kid
- 20 commentiPS5 State of Play: annuncio data di uscita e prezzo questa settimana? Facciamo chiarezza
- 62 commentiCyberpunk 2077: nel multiplayer sarete felici di spendere soldi in microtransazioni
- 6 commentiSkyrim e DOOM senza limiti: c'è chi riesce a 'riprodurli' su un test di gravidanza!
- 6 commentiNBA 2K21, il sistema di tiro mette tutti in crisi: 2K Sports pronta ad intervenire