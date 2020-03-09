Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Nuovi giochi: Nioh 2 e Ori and the Will of the Wisps tra le nuove uscite della settimana

La settimana appena iniziata si preannuncia molto interessante grazie all'arrivo di due giochi molto attesi, ci riferiamo naturalmente a Nioh 2 e Ori and the Will of the Wisps, anche se non mancano altre uscite di rilievo per tutte le principali piattaforme.

Lunedì 9 marzo

  • Horizon’s Gate | PC
  • The Escaper | PC
  • Comic Book Tycoon | PC

Martedì 10 marzo

  • Langrisser I & II | PS4, Switch, PC
  • Roboshark | PC
  • Laser Heck | PC
  • Wild West Steam Loco | PC
  • Serin Fate | PC
  • Dreadlands | PC
  • Armorik The Viking The Eight Conquests | PC

Mercoledì 11 marzo

  • Ori And The Will Of The Wisps | Xbox One, PC
  • Jump, Step, Step | PS4
  • Cartoon Strike | PC
  • Fantasy Memory Card Game | PC
  • Rhythmic Retro Racer | PC

Giovedì 12 marzo

  • Neon City Riders | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Bless Unleashed | Xbox One
  • DJMAX Respect V | PC
  • Hidden Through TIme | PS4, PC
  • Brotherhood United | Switch
  • Hidden In Plain Sight | Switch
  • inbento | Switch
  • Half Past Fate | Switch, PC
  • A Street Cat’s Tale | Switch
  • NinNinDays | Switch
  • Mystic Vale | Switch
  • Shieldmaiden | PC

Venerdì 13 marzo

  • Stela | Switch, PC
  • Mecho Tales | Xbox One
  • Dead Or School | PS4, Switch
  • Nioh 2 | PS4
  • My Hero One’s Justice 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Ritual Crown Of Horns | Xbox One
  • Rainbows, Toilets & Unicorns | Switch
  • Rack N Ruin | Switch
  • Syder Reloaded | Switch
  • Jump, Step, Step | Switch
  • Trancelation | Switch
  • Super Destronaut Land Wars | PS4, Switch
  • Yoga Master | Switch
  • Deep Diving Adventures | Switch
  • Borderlands 3 | PC via Steam
  • Mya Of The Desert | PC
  • Spunk and Splat | PC
  • Roundguard | PC
  • Make Me LAG | PC
  • Seals Of The Bygone | PC

Da segnalare anche l'arrivo di Borderlands 3 su Steam, senza dimenticare My Hero One's Justice 2 (basato sulla popolare serie My Hero Academia) e una ondata di giochi indipendenti in uscita su PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One e Nintendo Switch.

Avete già deciso cosa comprare? Vi ricordiamo che tra le principali uscite videogiochi di marzo 2020 figurano anche DOOM Eternal, Bleeding Edge e Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Nuovi giochi PS4 e Xbox One: tutte le uscite di marzo 2020

