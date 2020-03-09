Nuovi giochi: Nioh 2 e Ori and the Will of the Wisps tra le nuove uscite della settimana

La settimana appena iniziata si preannuncia molto interessante grazie all'arrivo di due giochi molto attesi, ci riferiamo naturalmente a Nioh 2 e Ori and the Will of the Wisps, anche se non mancano altre uscite di rilievo per tutte le principali piattaforme.

Lunedì 9 marzo

Horizon’s Gate | PC

The Escaper | PC

Comic Book Tycoon | PC

Martedì 10 marzo

Langrisser I & II | PS4, Switch, PC

Roboshark | PC

Laser Heck | PC

Wild West Steam Loco | PC

Serin Fate | PC

Dreadlands | PC

Armorik The Viking The Eight Conquests | PC

Mercoledì 11 marzo

Ori And The Will Of The Wisps | Xbox One, PC

Jump, Step, Step | PS4

Cartoon Strike | PC

Fantasy Memory Card Game | PC

Rhythmic Retro Racer | PC

Giovedì 12 marzo

Neon City Riders | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Bless Unleashed | Xbox One

DJMAX Respect V | PC

Hidden Through TIme | PS4, PC

Brotherhood United | Switch

Hidden In Plain Sight | Switch

inbento | Switch

Half Past Fate | Switch, PC

A Street Cat’s Tale | Switch

NinNinDays | Switch

Mystic Vale | Switch

Shieldmaiden | PC

Venerdì 13 marzo

Stela | Switch, PC

Mecho Tales | Xbox One

Dead Or School | PS4, Switch

Nioh 2 | PS4

My Hero One’s Justice 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Ritual Crown Of Horns | Xbox One

Rainbows, Toilets & Unicorns | Switch

Rack N Ruin | Switch

Syder Reloaded | Switch

Jump, Step, Step | Switch

Trancelation | Switch

Super Destronaut Land Wars | PS4, Switch

Yoga Master | Switch

Deep Diving Adventures | Switch

Borderlands 3 | PC via Steam

Mya Of The Desert | PC

Spunk and Splat | PC

Roundguard | PC

Make Me LAG | PC

Seals Of The Bygone | PC

Da segnalare anche l'arrivo di Borderlands 3 su Steam, senza dimenticare My Hero One's Justice 2 (basato sulla popolare serie My Hero Academia) e una ondata di giochi indipendenti in uscita su PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One e Nintendo Switch.

Avete già deciso cosa comprare? Vi ricordiamo che tra le principali uscite videogiochi di marzo 2020 figurano anche DOOM Eternal, Bleeding Edge e Animal Crossing New Horizons.