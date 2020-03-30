Nuovi giochi: Persona 5 Royal e Resident Evil 3 Remake tra le novità della settimana

Inizia una nuova settimana e come di consueto è arrivato il momento di dare uno sguardo alle nuove uscite dei prossimi 7 giorni, tra le novità in arrivo spicca ovviamente Resident Evil 3 Remake, senza dimenticare Persona 5 Royal.

Resident Evil 3 Remake sarà disponibile dal 3 aprile su PC, PS4 e Xbox One, ricordiamo che in alcuni territori (Italia compresa) il lancio della versione fisica potrebbe slittare di qualche settimana a causa dell'emergenza Coronavirus, nessun ritardo invece per il lancio in digitale. Persona 5 Royal arriverà invece il 31 marzo in esclusiva su PlayStation 4 e PS4 PRO, di seguito il calendario completo delle uscite.

Lunedì 30 marzo

What The Box | Switch

Stealthscape | PC

Memory | PC, Mac

Rushberry Mercs | PC

Kill Yourself | PC

Martedì 31 marzo

Bubble Bobble 4 Friends | Switch

Creature In The Well | PS4

Persona 5 Royal | PS4

Operencia: The Stolen Sun | PS4, Switch

Mount And Blade II: Bannerlord | PC

The Complex | Xbox One, Switch

Treachery In Beatdown City | Switch, PC

Curious Expedition | PS4

TY The Tasmanian Tiger | Switch

Zombie Army Trilogy | Switch

Chapeau | Switch

Stones Of The Revenant | Switch

Meldoy Flight | PC

Fates Of Ort | PC, Mac

Cork The Volcano | PC

Abacus Finch | PC

Swatch Out! | PC

Soldat | PC

Mercoledì 1 aprile

Lost Artifacts: Golden Island | Xbox One

Totally Reliable Delivery Service | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Wurroom | PS4. Switch

Stimuli | PC

Stacks On Stacks (On Stacks) | PC

Easy Puzzle: Bridges | PC

Xenogunner | PC

Giovedì 2 aprile

Curious Expedition | Switch

Snakeybus | PS4, Switch

MazM: Jekyll and Hyde | Switch, PC

MetaChampions | Switch

Rascal Fight | Switch

Pocket Harvest | Switch

Junk Jack | Switch

Horror Bundle Vol. 1 | Switch

The Otterman Empire | Switch

SpelunKing: The Mine Match | PC, Mac

Madrun | PC

Lonecastle | PC

Easy Puzzle: Streets | PC

Deadtides | PC

Lock ‘N Load Tactical Digital | PC, Mac

Venerdì 3 aprile

Pode | PC

Resident Evil 3 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

HyperParasite | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Horror Of The Deep | Xbox One

Curious Expedition | Xbox One

Drift Zone Arcade | Switch

In Other Waters | Switch

Space Force | Switch

Business Wars - The Card Game | PC, Mac

Dogs Of Wallstreet | PC

Orbit of Death | PC

Avete già deciso cosa comprare? La lista delle novità è certamente corposa anche se, a parte i due titoli citati, mancano nuove produzioni AAA di spessore con ampio spazio per giochi indipendenti e titoli a basso budget.