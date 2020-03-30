Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Nuovi giochi: Persona 5 Royal e Resident Evil 3 Remake tra le novità della settimana

Inizia una nuova settimana e come di consueto è arrivato il momento di dare uno sguardo alle nuove uscite dei prossimi 7 giorni, tra le novità in arrivo spicca ovviamente Resident Evil 3 Remake, senza dimenticare Persona 5 Royal.

Resident Evil 3 Remake sarà disponibile dal 3 aprile su PC, PS4 e Xbox One, ricordiamo che in alcuni territori (Italia compresa) il lancio della versione fisica potrebbe slittare di qualche settimana a causa dell'emergenza Coronavirus, nessun ritardo invece per il lancio in digitale. Persona 5 Royal arriverà invece il 31 marzo in esclusiva su PlayStation 4 e PS4 PRO, di seguito il calendario completo delle uscite.

Lunedì 30 marzo

  • What The Box | Switch
  • Stealthscape | PC
  • Memory | PC, Mac
  • Rushberry Mercs | PC
  • Kill Yourself | PC

Martedì 31 marzo

  • Bubble Bobble 4 Friends | Switch
  • Creature In The Well | PS4
  • Persona 5 Royal | PS4
  • Operencia: The Stolen Sun | PS4, Switch
  • Mount And Blade II: Bannerlord | PC
  • The Complex | Xbox One, Switch
  • Treachery In Beatdown City | Switch, PC
  • Curious Expedition | PS4
  • TY The Tasmanian Tiger | Switch
  • Zombie Army Trilogy | Switch
  • Chapeau | Switch
  • Stones Of The Revenant | Switch
  • Meldoy Flight | PC
  • Fates Of Ort | PC, Mac
  • Cork The Volcano | PC
  • Abacus Finch | PC
  • Swatch Out! | PC
  • Soldat | PC

Mercoledì 1 aprile

  • Lost Artifacts: Golden Island | Xbox One
  • Totally Reliable Delivery Service | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Wurroom | PS4. Switch
  • Stimuli | PC
  • Stacks On Stacks (On Stacks) | PC
  • Easy Puzzle: Bridges | PC
  • Xenogunner | PC

Giovedì 2 aprile

  • Curious Expedition | Switch
  • Snakeybus | PS4, Switch
  • MazM: Jekyll and Hyde | Switch, PC
  • MetaChampions | Switch
  • Rascal Fight | Switch
  • Pocket Harvest | Switch
  • Junk Jack | Switch
  • Horror Bundle Vol. 1 | Switch
  • The Otterman Empire | Switch
  • SpelunKing: The Mine Match | PC, Mac
  • Madrun | PC
  • Lonecastle | PC
  • Easy Puzzle: Streets | PC
  • Deadtides | PC
  • Lock ‘N Load Tactical Digital | PC, Mac

Venerdì 3 aprile

  • Pode | PC
  • Resident Evil 3 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • HyperParasite | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Horror Of The Deep | Xbox One
  • Curious Expedition | Xbox One
  • Drift Zone Arcade | Switch
  • In Other Waters | Switch
  • Space Force | Switch
  • Business Wars - The Card Game | PC, Mac
  • Dogs Of Wallstreet | PC
  • Orbit of Death | PC

Avete già deciso cosa comprare? La lista delle novità è certamente corposa anche se, a parte i due titoli citati, mancano nuove produzioni AAA di spessore con ampio spazio per giochi indipendenti e titoli a basso budget.

