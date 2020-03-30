Nuovi giochi: Persona 5 Royal e Resident Evil 3 Remake tra le novità della settimana
Davide Leoni
Inizia una nuova settimana e come di consueto è arrivato il momento di dare uno sguardo alle nuove uscite dei prossimi 7 giorni, tra le novità in arrivo spicca ovviamente Resident Evil 3 Remake, senza dimenticare Persona 5 Royal.
Resident Evil 3 Remake sarà disponibile dal 3 aprile su PC, PS4 e Xbox One, ricordiamo che in alcuni territori (Italia compresa) il lancio della versione fisica potrebbe slittare di qualche settimana a causa dell'emergenza Coronavirus, nessun ritardo invece per il lancio in digitale. Persona 5 Royal arriverà invece il 31 marzo in esclusiva su PlayStation 4 e PS4 PRO, di seguito il calendario completo delle uscite.
Lunedì 30 marzo
- What The Box | Switch
- Stealthscape | PC
- Memory | PC, Mac
- Rushberry Mercs | PC
- Kill Yourself | PC
Martedì 31 marzo
- Bubble Bobble 4 Friends | Switch
- Creature In The Well | PS4
- Persona 5 Royal | PS4
- Operencia: The Stolen Sun | PS4, Switch
- Mount And Blade II: Bannerlord | PC
- The Complex | Xbox One, Switch
- Treachery In Beatdown City | Switch, PC
- Curious Expedition | PS4
- TY The Tasmanian Tiger | Switch
- Zombie Army Trilogy | Switch
- Chapeau | Switch
- Stones Of The Revenant | Switch
- Meldoy Flight | PC
- Fates Of Ort | PC, Mac
- Cork The Volcano | PC
- Abacus Finch | PC
- Swatch Out! | PC
- Soldat | PC
Mercoledì 1 aprile
- Lost Artifacts: Golden Island | Xbox One
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Wurroom | PS4. Switch
- Stimuli | PC
- Stacks On Stacks (On Stacks) | PC
- Easy Puzzle: Bridges | PC
- Xenogunner | PC
Giovedì 2 aprile
- Curious Expedition | Switch
- Snakeybus | PS4, Switch
- MazM: Jekyll and Hyde | Switch, PC
- MetaChampions | Switch
- Rascal Fight | Switch
- Pocket Harvest | Switch
- Junk Jack | Switch
- Horror Bundle Vol. 1 | Switch
- The Otterman Empire | Switch
- SpelunKing: The Mine Match | PC, Mac
- Madrun | PC
- Lonecastle | PC
- Easy Puzzle: Streets | PC
- Deadtides | PC
- Lock ‘N Load Tactical Digital | PC, Mac
Venerdì 3 aprile
- Pode | PC
- Resident Evil 3 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- HyperParasite | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Horror Of The Deep | Xbox One
- Curious Expedition | Xbox One
- Drift Zone Arcade | Switch
- In Other Waters | Switch
- Space Force | Switch
- Business Wars - The Card Game | PC, Mac
- Dogs Of Wallstreet | PC
- Orbit of Death | PC
Avete già deciso cosa comprare? La lista delle novità è certamente corposa anche se, a parte i due titoli citati, mancano nuove produzioni AAA di spessore con ampio spazio per giochi indipendenti e titoli a basso budget.
