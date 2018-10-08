Nuovi Giochi PlayStation 4: arrivano Call of Duty Black Ops 4, WWE 2K19 e Evasion

Call of Duty Black Ops 4 è forse la più importante novità della settimana per PlayStation 4, insieme a WWE 2K19, tuttavia non mancano altri titoli di rilievo anche per PlayStation VR come Evasion e The Exorcist Legion VR Episodes 4&5.

Novità PlayStation 4

Call Of Duty Black Ops 4

Disgaea 1 Complete

Evasion (PlayStation VR)

The Exorcist Legion VR Episodes 4&5 (PlayStation VR)

Home Sweet Home (PlayStation VR)

Mark of the Ninja Remastered

My Memory of Us

Space Hulk Tactics

Super Blackjack Battle II Turbo The Card Warriors

WWE 2K19

Da segnalare in particolare l'arrivo di Disgaea 1 Complete, Mark of the Ninja Remastered e Space Hulk Tactics, oltre a numerosi titoli per PlayStation VR. Ricordiamo che sono ora attivi sul PlayStation Store gli Sconti della Settimana con protagonisti giochi del calibro di God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn e Detroit Become Human.