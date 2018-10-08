Nuovi Giochi PlayStation 4: arrivano Call of Duty Black Ops 4, WWE 2K19 e Evasion

Call of Duty Black Ops 4 è forse la più importante novità della settimana per PlayStation 4, insieme a WWE 2K19, tuttavia non mancano altri titoli di rilievo anche per PlayStation VR come Evasion e The Exorcist Legion VR Episodes 4&5.
Novità PlayStation 4
- Call Of Duty Black Ops 4
- Disgaea 1 Complete
- Evasion (PlayStation VR)
- The Exorcist Legion VR Episodes 4&5 (PlayStation VR)
- Home Sweet Home (PlayStation VR)
- Mark of the Ninja Remastered
- My Memory of Us
- Space Hulk Tactics
- Super Blackjack Battle II Turbo The Card Warriors
- WWE 2K19
Da segnalare in particolare l'arrivo di Disgaea 1 Complete, Mark of the Ninja Remastered e Space Hulk Tactics, oltre a numerosi titoli per PlayStation VR. Ricordiamo che sono ora attivi sul PlayStation Store gli Sconti della Settimana con protagonisti giochi del calibro di God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn e Detroit Become Human.