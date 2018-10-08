Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Nuovi Giochi PlayStation 4: arrivano Call of Duty Black Ops 4, WWE 2K19 e Evasion

Call of Duty Black Ops 4 è forse la più importante novità della settimana per PlayStation 4, insieme a WWE 2K19, tuttavia non mancano altri titoli di rilievo anche per PlayStation VR come Evasion e The Exorcist Legion VR Episodes 4&5.

Novità PlayStation 4

  • Call Of Duty Black Ops 4
  • Disgaea 1 Complete
  • Evasion (PlayStation VR)
  • The Exorcist Legion VR Episodes 4&5 (PlayStation VR)
  • Home Sweet Home (PlayStation VR)
  • Mark of the Ninja Remastered
  • My Memory of Us
  • Space Hulk Tactics
  • Super Blackjack Battle II Turbo The Card Warriors
  • WWE 2K19

Da segnalare in particolare l'arrivo di Disgaea 1 Complete, Mark of the Ninja Remastered e Space Hulk Tactics, oltre a numerosi titoli per PlayStation VR. Ricordiamo che sono ora attivi sul PlayStation Store gli Sconti della Settimana con protagonisti giochi del calibro di God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn e Detroit Become Human.

