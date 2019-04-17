Nuovi giochi PS4 si aggiungono ai Saldi di Primavera sul PlayStation Store

Sony Interactive Entertainment ha annunciato con un post sul PlayStation Blog l'arrivo di nuovi giochi a prezzo scontato tra le Offerte di Primavera sul PlayStation Store, con i saldi primaverili in corso fino al primo maggio.

Alla lista si aggiungono titoli come Battlefield 1, Call of Duty Black Ops 4, DiRT Rally 2.0, FIFA 19, Madden NFL 19, Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition, Need for Speed, Tom Clancy's The Division 2, Subnautica, Overwatch Legendary Edition, Marvel's Spider-Man Digital Deluxe Edition, Metro Exodus e tanti altri ancora, di seguito la lista completa così come riportata sul PlayStation Blog:

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Deluxe Edition

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Assassin’s Creed Origins Deluxe Pack

Assassin’s Creed Origins Gold Edition

Assassin’s Creed Origins Season Pass

Battlefield 1

Battlefield 1 & Titanfall 2 Ultimate Bundle

Battlefield 1 Revolution

Battlefield V

Call of Duty Black Ops 4

Call of Duty Black Ops 4 – Black Ops Pass

Call of Duty WWII Digital Deluxe

Call of Duty WWII Gold Edition

DiRT Rally 2.0

DiRT Rally 2.0 Deluxe

EA SPORTS UFC 3

EA SPORTS UFC 3 Deluxe Edition

Fallout 76

Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition

Far Cry New Dawn

FIFA 19

FIFA 19 Champions Edition

FIFA 19 Ultimate Edition

God of War Digital Deluxe Edition

EA SPORTS 19 Bundle

Madden NFL 19

Marvel’s Spider-Man Digital Deluxe Edition

Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City that Never Sleep

Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Heist

The BioWare Bundle

Metro Exodus

Metro Exodus Gold Edition

Need for Speed

Need for Speed Deluxe Edition

Need for Speed Payback

Need for Speed Payback Deluxe Edition

Need for Speed Payback Deluxe Edition Upgrade

EA SPORTS NHL 19

Subnautica

Overwatch Legendary Edition

Rocket League – Back to the Future Car Pack

Rocket League

Rocket League – Aftershock

Rocket League – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Rocket League – Chaos Run DLC Pack

Rocket League – DC Super Heroes DLC Pack

Rocket League – Esper

Rocket League – Fast & Furious ’70 Dodge

Rocket League – Fast & Furious ’99 Nissan

Rocket League – Fast & Furious DLC Bundle

Rocket League – Game of the Year Edition

Rocket League – Hot Wheels Bone Shaker

Rocket League – Hot Wheels Triple Threat

Rocket League – Hot Wheels Twin Mill III

Rocket League – Jurassic World Car Pack

Rocket League – Marauder

Rocket League – Masamune

Rocket League – McLaren 570S Car Pack

Rocket League – Proteus

Rocket League – Revenge of the Battle-Cars DLC

Rocket League – Supersonic Fury DLC Pack

Rocket League – The Fate of the Furious

Rocket League – Triton

Rocket League – Vulcan

Star Wars Battlefront II

Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Gold Edition

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Standard Edition

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Ultimate Edition

The Grand Tour Game

The Sims 4

The Sims 4 Bundle

The Sims 4 Bundle – Cats & Dogs, Parenthood

The Sims 4 Bundle – Get to Work, Dine Out

The Sims 4 Cats & Dogs

The Sims 4 City Living

The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition

The Sims 4 Get to Work

The Sims 4 Get Together

The Sims 4 Plus Cats & Dogs Bundle

The Sims 4 Seasons

Titanfall 2 Standard Edition

Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition

Trials Rising

Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition

Unravel Two

Unravel Yarny Bundle

1000 Platinum + Rare Mod

2100 Platinum + Dual Rare Mod

3125 Platinum + Triple Rare Mod

Warframe 170 Platinum

Warframe 370 Platinum

Per i prezzi aggiornati e gli eventuali sconti esclusivi per gli abbonati PlayStation Plus vi rimandiamo al PlayStation Store, ricordandovi che gli Sconti di Primavera sono validi fino al primo maggio 2019. Avete già deciso cosa comprare? In caso contrario, potete chiedere consigli alla community utilizzando lo spazio commenti qui sotto.