Nuovi giochi PS4 si aggiungono ai Saldi di Primavera sul PlayStation Store
Sony Interactive Entertainment ha annunciato con un post sul PlayStation Blog l'arrivo di nuovi giochi a prezzo scontato tra le Offerte di Primavera sul PlayStation Store, con i saldi primaverili in corso fino al primo maggio.
Alla lista si aggiungono titoli come Battlefield 1, Call of Duty Black Ops 4, DiRT Rally 2.0, FIFA 19, Madden NFL 19, Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition, Need for Speed, Tom Clancy's The Division 2, Subnautica, Overwatch Legendary Edition, Marvel's Spider-Man Digital Deluxe Edition, Metro Exodus e tanti altri ancora, di seguito la lista completa così come riportata sul PlayStation Blog:
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Deluxe Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Deluxe Pack
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Gold Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Season Pass
- Battlefield 1
- Battlefield 1 & Titanfall 2 Ultimate Bundle
- Battlefield 1 Revolution
- Battlefield V
- Call of Duty Black Ops 4
- Call of Duty Black Ops 4 – Black Ops Pass
- Call of Duty WWII Digital Deluxe
- Call of Duty WWII Gold Edition
- DiRT Rally 2.0
- DiRT Rally 2.0 Deluxe
- EA SPORTS UFC 3
- EA SPORTS UFC 3 Deluxe Edition
- Fallout 76
- Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition
- Far Cry New Dawn
- FIFA 19
- FIFA 19 Champions Edition
- FIFA 19 Ultimate Edition
- God of War Digital Deluxe Edition
- EA SPORTS 19 Bundle
- Madden NFL 19
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Digital Deluxe Edition
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City that Never Sleep
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Heist
- The BioWare Bundle
- Metro Exodus
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition
- Need for Speed
- Need for Speed Deluxe Edition
- Need for Speed Payback
- Need for Speed Payback Deluxe Edition
- Need for Speed Payback Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- EA SPORTS NHL 19
- Subnautica
- Overwatch Legendary Edition
- Rocket League – Back to the Future Car Pack
- Rocket League
- Rocket League – Aftershock
- Rocket League – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
- Rocket League – Chaos Run DLC Pack
- Rocket League – DC Super Heroes DLC Pack
- Rocket League – Esper
- Rocket League – Fast & Furious ’70 Dodge
- Rocket League – Fast & Furious ’99 Nissan
- Rocket League – Fast & Furious DLC Bundle
- Rocket League – Game of the Year Edition
- Rocket League – Hot Wheels Bone Shaker
- Rocket League – Hot Wheels Triple Threat
- Rocket League – Hot Wheels Twin Mill III
- Rocket League – Jurassic World Car Pack
- Rocket League – Marauder
- Rocket League – Masamune
- Rocket League – McLaren 570S Car Pack
- Rocket League – Proteus
- Rocket League – Revenge of the Battle-Cars DLC
- Rocket League – Supersonic Fury DLC Pack
- Rocket League – The Fate of the Furious
- Rocket League – Triton
- Rocket League – Vulcan
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Gold Edition
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Standard Edition
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Ultimate Edition
- The Grand Tour Game
- The Sims 4
- The Sims 4 Bundle
- The Sims 4 Bundle – Cats & Dogs, Parenthood
- The Sims 4 Bundle – Get to Work, Dine Out
- The Sims 4 Cats & Dogs
- The Sims 4 City Living
- The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition
- The Sims 4 Get to Work
- The Sims 4 Get Together
- The Sims 4 Plus Cats & Dogs Bundle
- The Sims 4 Seasons
- Titanfall 2 Standard Edition
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition
- Trials Rising
- Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition
- Unravel Two
- Unravel Yarny Bundle
- 1000 Platinum + Rare Mod
- 2100 Platinum + Dual Rare Mod
- 3125 Platinum + Triple Rare Mod
- Warframe 170 Platinum
- Warframe 370 Platinum
Per i prezzi aggiornati e gli eventuali sconti esclusivi per gli abbonati PlayStation Plus vi rimandiamo al PlayStation Store, ricordandovi che gli Sconti di Primavera sono validi fino al primo maggio 2019. Avete già deciso cosa comprare? In caso contrario, potete chiedere consigli alla community utilizzando lo spazio commenti qui sotto.
