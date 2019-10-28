Nuovi giochi PS4: arrivano Afterparty e Super Monkey Ball Banana Blitz HD
Inizia una nuova settimana e come di consueto vi proponiamo il calendario delle uscite PlayStation 4 dei prossimi sette giorni, tra le novità in arrivo troviamo Afterparty, Super Monkey Ball Banana Blitz HD, Atelier Ryza Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout e Disgaea 4 Complete Plus.
La lista è decisamente lunga e include anche il bundle Disney Classic Games con Aladdin e Il Re Leone, Yakuza 4 Remastered, Close to the Sun e Harvest Moon Mad Dash.
Nuovi Giochi PS4
- 39 Days to Mars - 28 ottobre 2019
- Afterparty - 28 ottobre 2019
- Annihilation - 28 ottobre 2019
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Blitz HD - 28 ottobre 2019
- Antigraviator - 28 ottobre 2019
- Atelier Ryza Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout - 28 ottobre 2019
- Blind Spot - 28 ottobre 2019
- Castle Costume - 28 ottobre 2019
- Citadel Forged With Fire - 28 ottobre 2019
- Close to the Sun - 28 ottobre 2019
- CoolPaintr VR Deluxe Edition - 28 ottobre 2019
- Delta Squad - 29 ottobre 2019
- Disgaea 4 Complete + - 29 ottobre 2019
- Disney Classic Games Aladdin & The Lion King - 29 ottobre 2019
- The Forbidden Arts - 29 ottobre 2019
- Ghost Parade - 29 ottobre 2019
- Harvest Moon Mad Dash - 29 ottobre 2019
- Lost Artifacts Time Machine - 29 ottobre 2019
- Miles & Kilo - 29 ottobre 2019
- Qubit's Quest - 30 ottobre 2019
- Spirit of the North - 30 ottobre 2019
- Spooky’s Jump Scare Mansion HD Renovation - 30 ottobre 2019
- Twincop - 30 ottobre 2019
- Vektor Wars - 31 ottobre 2019
- Vosaria Lair of the Forgotten - 31 ottobre 2019
- Voyage of the Dead - 31 ottobre 2019
- Xeno Crisis - 31 ottobre 2019
- Yakuza 4 - 31 ottobre 2019
Una settimana ricchissima in attesa di novembre, mese che vedrà il lancio, tra gli altri, di Death Stranding e Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, due titoli destinati a catalizzare l'attenzione (e le vendite) durante la stagione natalizia.
