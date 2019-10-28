Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Nuovi giochi PS4: arrivano Afterparty e Super Monkey Ball Banana Blitz HD

Inizia una nuova settimana e come di consueto vi proponiamo il calendario delle uscite PlayStation 4 dei prossimi sette giorni, tra le novità in arrivo troviamo Afterparty, Super Monkey Ball Banana Blitz HD, Atelier Ryza Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout e Disgaea 4 Complete Plus.

La lista è decisamente lunga e include anche il bundle Disney Classic Games con Aladdin e Il Re Leone, Yakuza 4 Remastered, Close to the Sun e Harvest Moon Mad Dash.

Nuovi Giochi PS4

  • 39 Days to Mars - 28 ottobre 2019
  • Afterparty - 28 ottobre 2019
  • Annihilation - 28 ottobre 2019
  • Super Monkey Ball Banana Blitz HD - 28 ottobre 2019
  • Antigraviator - 28 ottobre 2019
  • Atelier Ryza Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout - 28 ottobre 2019
  • Blind Spot - 28 ottobre 2019
  • Castle Costume - 28 ottobre 2019
  • Citadel Forged With Fire - 28 ottobre 2019
  • Close to the Sun - 28 ottobre 2019
  • CoolPaintr VR Deluxe Edition - 28 ottobre 2019
  • Delta Squad - 29 ottobre 2019
  • Disgaea 4 Complete + - 29 ottobre 2019
  • Disney Classic Games Aladdin & The Lion King - 29 ottobre 2019
  • The Forbidden Arts - 29 ottobre 2019
  • Ghost Parade - 29 ottobre 2019
  • Harvest Moon Mad Dash - 29 ottobre 2019
  • Lost Artifacts Time Machine - 29 ottobre 2019
  • Miles & Kilo - 29 ottobre 2019
  • Qubit's Quest - 30 ottobre 2019
  • Spirit of the North - 30 ottobre 2019
  • Spooky’s Jump Scare Mansion HD Renovation - 30 ottobre 2019
  • Twincop - 30 ottobre 2019
  • Vektor Wars - 31 ottobre 2019
  • Vosaria Lair of the Forgotten - 31 ottobre 2019
  • Voyage of the Dead - 31 ottobre 2019
  • Xeno Crisis - 31 ottobre 2019
  • Yakuza 4 - 31 ottobre 2019

Una settimana ricchissima in attesa di novembre, mese che vedrà il lancio, tra gli altri, di Death Stranding e Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, due titoli destinati a catalizzare l'attenzione (e le vendite) durante la stagione natalizia.

