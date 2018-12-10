Nuovi Giochi PS4: arrivano Borderlands 2 VR e Earth Defense Force 5

La settimana appena iniziata non è particolarmente ricca di uscite, del resto i publisher hanno ormai sparato le principali cartucce in vista del Natale, in ogni caso non mancano titoli interessanti in particolar modo per PlayStation VR, come Gungrave e Borderlands 2.
Novità Giochi PlayStation Classic
- Atari Flashback Classics
- Atari Flashback Classics Volume 3
- Bibi & Tina The Movie Game
- Bibi Blocksberg The Great Witch Broom Race 3
- Borderlands 2 VR
- Desert Child
- Double Switch 25th Anniversary Edition
- Dragonfly Chronicles
- Earth Defense Force 5
- Escape Game Aloha
- Gungrave VR
- Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms
- Kingdom Two Crowns
- Kingmaker Rise to the Throne
- Night Trap 25th Anniversary Edition
- Red Matter
- Richie's Plank Experience
- Smash Hit Plunder
- Prey Typhon Hunter
- The Videokid
- Warbot
Da segnalare l'uscita di due volumi della serie Atari Flashback Classic, oltre a Night Trap 25th Anniversary Edition, Earth Defense Force 5, Red Matter, Kingmaker Rise to the Throne e Desert Child. Una line-up non ricchissima, in attesa delle grandi uscite di gennaio 2019.