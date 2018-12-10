Nuovi Giochi PS4: arrivano Borderlands 2 VR e Earth Defense Force 5

La settimana appena iniziata non è particolarmente ricca di uscite, del resto i publisher hanno ormai sparato le principali cartucce in vista del Natale, in ogni caso non mancano titoli interessanti in particolar modo per PlayStation VR, come Gungrave e Borderlands 2.

Novità Giochi PlayStation Classic

Atari Flashback Classics

Atari Flashback Classics Volume 3

Bibi & Tina The Movie Game

Bibi Blocksberg The Great Witch Broom Race 3

Borderlands 2 VR

Desert Child

Double Switch 25th Anniversary Edition

Dragonfly Chronicles

Earth Defense Force 5

Escape Game Aloha

Gungrave VR

Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms

Kingdom Two Crowns

Kingmaker Rise to the Throne

Night Trap 25th Anniversary Edition

Red Matter

Richie's Plank Experience

Smash Hit Plunder

Prey Typhon Hunter

The Videokid

Warbot

Da segnalare l'uscita di due volumi della serie Atari Flashback Classic, oltre a Night Trap 25th Anniversary Edition, Earth Defense Force 5, Red Matter, Kingmaker Rise to the Throne e Desert Child. Una line-up non ricchissima, in attesa delle grandi uscite di gennaio 2019.