Nuovi Giochi PS4: arrivano Borderlands 2 VR e Earth Defense Force 5

La settimana appena iniziata non è particolarmente ricca di uscite, del resto i publisher hanno ormai sparato le principali cartucce in vista del Natale, in ogni caso non mancano titoli interessanti in particolar modo per PlayStation VR, come Gungrave e Borderlands 2.

  • Atari Flashback Classics
  • Atari Flashback Classics Volume 3
  • Bibi & Tina The Movie Game
  • Bibi Blocksberg The Great Witch Broom Race 3
  • Borderlands 2 VR
  • Desert Child
  • Double Switch 25th Anniversary Edition
  • Dragonfly Chronicles
  • Earth Defense Force 5
  • Escape Game Aloha
  • Gungrave VR
  • Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms
  • Kingdom Two Crowns
  • Kingmaker Rise to the Throne
  • Night Trap 25th Anniversary Edition
  • Red Matter
  • Richie's Plank Experience
  • Smash Hit Plunder
  • Prey Typhon Hunter
  • The Videokid
  • Warbot

Da segnalare l'uscita di due volumi della serie Atari Flashback Classic, oltre a Night Trap 25th Anniversary Edition, Earth Defense Force 5, Red Matter, Kingmaker Rise to the Throne e Desert Child. Una line-up non ricchissima, in attesa delle grandi uscite di gennaio 2019.

