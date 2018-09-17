Nuovi Giochi PS4: arrivano Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle e Transference per PSVR

La settimana che sta per iniziare si presenta piuttosto interessante per i possessori di PlayStation 4, PS4 Pro e PlayStation VR, che potranno mettere le mani su tanti nuovi titoli, tra cui Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle, Toon War e RGX Showdown.

Novità PlayStation 4

Da segnalare in particolare le numerose uscite dedicate a PlayStation VR, tra cui Downward Spiral Horus Station, The Door, Transference di Ubisoft, Trickster VR Dungeon Crawler e Unearthing Mars 2. Tra le uscite di rilievo troviamo anche Scribblenauts Mega Pack e The Gardens Between:

8-Bit Armies

Anodyne

Blind

Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle

The Door (PlayStation VR)

Downward Spiral Horus Station (PlayStation VR)

Fishing Sim World

The Gardens Between

Hover Revolt of Gamers

Labyrinth of Refrain Coven of Dusk

Legendary Fishing

My Brother Rabbit

Neonwall

RGX Showdown

Scribblenauts Mega Pack

Speed Brawl

Splody

Toon War

Transference (PlayStation VR)

Trickster VR Dungeon Crawler (PlayStation VR)

Unearthing Mars 2 (PlayStation VR)

Ricordiamo che sul PlayStation Store è ancora attiva la promozione Sconto del 70% acquistando due giochi tra i titoli aderenti all'iniziativa, tra cui Call of Duty Infinite Warfare, La Terra di Mezzo L'Ombra della Guerra, Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition, Gran Turismo Sport e XCOM 2.