Nuovi Giochi PS4: arrivano Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle e Transference per PSVR

La settimana che sta per iniziare si presenta piuttosto interessante per i possessori di PlayStation 4, PS4 Pro e PlayStation VR, che potranno mettere le mani su tanti nuovi titoli, tra cui Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle, Toon War e RGX Showdown.
Novità PlayStation 4
Da segnalare in particolare le numerose uscite dedicate a PlayStation VR, tra cui Downward Spiral Horus Station, The Door, Transference di Ubisoft, Trickster VR Dungeon Crawler e Unearthing Mars 2. Tra le uscite di rilievo troviamo anche Scribblenauts Mega Pack e The Gardens Between:
- 8-Bit Armies
- Anodyne
- Blind
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle
- The Door (PlayStation VR)
- Downward Spiral Horus Station (PlayStation VR)
- Fishing Sim World
- The Gardens Between
- Hover Revolt of Gamers
- Labyrinth of Refrain Coven of Dusk
- Legendary Fishing
- My Brother Rabbit
- Neonwall
- RGX Showdown
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack
- Speed Brawl
- Splody
- Toon War
- Transference (PlayStation VR)
- Trickster VR Dungeon Crawler (PlayStation VR)
- Unearthing Mars 2 (PlayStation VR)
Ricordiamo che sul PlayStation Store è ancora attiva la promozione Sconto del 70% acquistando due giochi tra i titoli aderenti all'iniziativa, tra cui Call of Duty Infinite Warfare, La Terra di Mezzo L'Ombra della Guerra, Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition, Gran Turismo Sport e XCOM 2.