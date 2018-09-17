Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
World of Tomb Raider
Tutto sull'ultima avventura di Lara Croft
Nuovi Giochi PS4: arrivano Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle e Transference per PSVR

La settimana che sta per iniziare si presenta piuttosto interessante per i possessori di PlayStation 4, PS4 Pro e PlayStation VR, che potranno mettere le mani su tanti nuovi titoli, tra cui Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle, Toon War e RGX Showdown.

Novità PlayStation 4
Da segnalare in particolare le numerose uscite dedicate a PlayStation VR, tra cui Downward Spiral Horus Station, The Door, Transference di Ubisoft, Trickster VR Dungeon Crawler e Unearthing Mars 2. Tra le uscite di rilievo troviamo anche Scribblenauts Mega Pack e The Gardens Between:

  • 8-Bit Armies
  • Anodyne
  • Blind
  • Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle
  • The Door (PlayStation VR)
  • Downward Spiral Horus Station (PlayStation VR)
  • Fishing Sim World
  • The Gardens Between
  • Hover Revolt of Gamers
  • Labyrinth of Refrain Coven of Dusk
  • Legendary Fishing
  • My Brother Rabbit
  • Neonwall
  • RGX Showdown
  • Scribblenauts Mega Pack
  • Speed Brawl
  • Splody
  • Toon War
  • Transference (PlayStation VR)
  • Trickster VR Dungeon Crawler (PlayStation VR)
  • Unearthing Mars 2 (PlayStation VR)

Ricordiamo che sul PlayStation Store è ancora attiva la promozione Sconto del 70% acquistando due giochi tra i titoli aderenti all'iniziativa, tra cui Call of Duty Infinite Warfare, La Terra di Mezzo L'Ombra della Guerra, Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition, Gran Turismo Sport e XCOM 2.

