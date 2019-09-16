Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Nuovi giochi PS4: arrivano Castle Crashers, Ni No Kuni e Sayonara Wild Hearts

Inizia una nuova settimana e come di consueto è arrivato il momento giusto per scoprire tutte le nuove uscite PlayStation 4 dei prossimi sette giorni, tra cui troviamo Castle Crashers Remastered e la riedizione di Ni No Kuni La Minaccia della Strega Cinerea.

Nel catalogo novità PlayStation 4 trovano spazio anche Inferno 2, Overland, Mutazione, Rebel Cops, Truck Driver e Lost Castle.

Giochi PS4 Novità

  • Castle Crashers Remastered - 17 settembre
  • Gnomes Garden Lost King - 17 settembre
  • Groundhog Day Like Father Like Son - 17 settembre
  • Inferno 2 - 17 settembre
  • Lost Castle - 17 settembre
  • Massira - 18 settembre
  • Mowin & Throwin - 18 settembre
  • Mutazione - 19 settembre
  • Ni No Kuni Wrath of the White Witch Remastered - 19 settembre
  • Niffelheim - 19 settembre
  • Overland - 19 settembre
  • Rebel Cops - 19 settembre
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts - 20 settembre
  • Scheming Through the Zombie Apocalypse The Beginning - 20 settembre
  • The Sojourn - 20 settembre
  • Truck Driver - 20 settembre
  • Witching Tower VR - 20 settembre
  • AI The Somnium Files - 23 settembre - 20 settembre

Da segnalare anche l'arrivo di Sayonara Wild Hearts di Simogo, definito un "Album pop interattivo", esperienza musicale tutta da scoprire. Tutto questo in attesa dell'arrivo dei pezzi grossi dell'ultima settimana di settembre, tra cui l'attesissimo FIFA 20 disponibile dal 27 settembre 2019, che andrà a scontrarsi con un eFootball PES 2020 più agguerrito e in forma che mai.

