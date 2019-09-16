Nuovi giochi PS4: arrivano Castle Crashers, Ni No Kuni e Sayonara Wild Hearts

Inizia una nuova settimana e come di consueto è arrivato il momento giusto per scoprire tutte le nuove uscite PlayStation 4 dei prossimi sette giorni, tra cui troviamo Castle Crashers Remastered e la riedizione di Ni No Kuni La Minaccia della Strega Cinerea.

Nel catalogo novità PlayStation 4 trovano spazio anche Inferno 2, Overland, Mutazione, Rebel Cops, Truck Driver e Lost Castle.

Giochi PS4 Novità

Castle Crashers Remastered - 17 settembre

Gnomes Garden Lost King - 17 settembre

Groundhog Day Like Father Like Son - 17 settembre

Inferno 2 - 17 settembre

Lost Castle - 17 settembre

Massira - 18 settembre

Mowin & Throwin - 18 settembre

Mutazione - 19 settembre

Ni No Kuni Wrath of the White Witch Remastered - 19 settembre

Niffelheim - 19 settembre

Overland - 19 settembre

Rebel Cops - 19 settembre

Sayonara Wild Hearts - 20 settembre

Scheming Through the Zombie Apocalypse The Beginning - 20 settembre

The Sojourn - 20 settembre

Truck Driver - 20 settembre

Witching Tower VR - 20 settembre

AI The Somnium Files - 23 settembre - 20 settembre

Da segnalare anche l'arrivo di Sayonara Wild Hearts di Simogo, definito un "Album pop interattivo", esperienza musicale tutta da scoprire. Tutto questo in attesa dell'arrivo dei pezzi grossi dell'ultima settimana di settembre, tra cui l'attesissimo FIFA 20 disponibile dal 27 settembre 2019, che andrà a scontrarsi con un eFootball PES 2020 più agguerrito e in forma che mai.