Nuovi Giochi PS4: arrivano PUBG e The Last Remnant

Inizia una nuova settimana e come di consueto vi proponiamo la lista delle nuove uscite su PlayStation 4, tra cui troviamo PUBG, Just Cause 4, Hello Neighbor, Hide and Seek e b>Jagged Alliance Rage.

Giochi PS4 Novità

Arca’s Path VR

Atelier Meruru The Apprentice of Arland DX

Atelier Rorona The Alchemist of Arland DX

Atelier Totori The Adventurer of Arland DX

Battle Princess Madelyn

Betty Bat’s Treasure Hunt

Emerald Shores

Energy Cycle Edge

Gnomes Garden New Home

Guns’n’Stories Bulletproof VR

Hello Neighbor Hide and Seek

Jagged Alliance Rage!

Just Cause 4

The Last Remnant

Life of Pixel

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom

Mutant Year Zero Road to Eden

Override Mech City Brawl

Persona 3 Dancing In Moonlight

Persona 5: Dancing In Starlight

Persona Dancing: Endless Night Bundle

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Prison Boss VR

Subnautica

Thronebreaker The Witcher Tales

Oltre ai titoli citati in apertura segnaliamo anche la disponibilità di The Last Remnant, Persona 3 Dancing In Moonlight e Persona 5 Dancing in Starlight, oltre a Subnautica e Atelier Meruru The Apprentice of Arland DX, Atelier Rorona The Alchemist of Arland DX e Atelier Totori The Adventurer of Arland DX.