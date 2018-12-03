Nuovi Giochi PS4: arrivano PUBG e The Last Remnant

Inizia una nuova settimana e come di consueto vi proponiamo la lista delle nuove uscite su PlayStation 4, tra cui troviamo PUBG, Just Cause 4, Hello Neighbor, Hide and Seek e b>Jagged Alliance Rage.
Giochi PS4 Novità
- Arca’s Path VR
- Atelier Meruru The Apprentice of Arland DX
- Atelier Rorona The Alchemist of Arland DX
- Atelier Totori The Adventurer of Arland DX
- Battle Princess Madelyn
- Betty Bat’s Treasure Hunt
- Emerald Shores
- Energy Cycle Edge
- Gnomes Garden New Home
- Guns’n’Stories Bulletproof VR
- Hello Neighbor Hide and Seek
- Jagged Alliance Rage!
- Just Cause 4
- The Last Remnant
- Life of Pixel
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
- Mutant Year Zero Road to Eden
- Override Mech City Brawl
- Persona 3 Dancing In Moonlight
- Persona 5: Dancing In Starlight
- Persona Dancing: Endless Night Bundle
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
- Prison Boss VR
- Subnautica
- Thronebreaker The Witcher Tales
Oltre ai titoli citati in apertura segnaliamo anche la disponibilità di The Last Remnant, Persona 3 Dancing In Moonlight e Persona 5 Dancing in Starlight, oltre a Subnautica e Atelier Meruru The Apprentice of Arland DX, Atelier Rorona The Alchemist of Arland DX e Atelier Totori The Adventurer of Arland DX.