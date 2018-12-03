Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
  1. HOME
  2. PlayStation 4
  3. Notizie

Nuovi Giochi PS4: arrivano PUBG e The Last Remnant

Nuovi Giochi PS4: arrivano PUBG e The Last Remnant
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

Inizia una nuova settimana e come di consueto vi proponiamo la lista delle nuove uscite su PlayStation 4, tra cui troviamo PUBG, Just Cause 4, Hello Neighbor, Hide and Seek e b>Jagged Alliance Rage.

Giochi PS4 Novità

  • Arca’s Path VR
  • Atelier Meruru The Apprentice of Arland DX
  • Atelier Rorona The Alchemist of Arland DX
  • Atelier Totori The Adventurer of Arland DX
  • Battle Princess Madelyn
  • Betty Bat’s Treasure Hunt
  • Emerald Shores
  • Energy Cycle Edge
  • Gnomes Garden New Home
  • Guns’n’Stories Bulletproof VR
  • Hello Neighbor Hide and Seek
  • Jagged Alliance Rage!
  • Just Cause 4
  • The Last Remnant
  • Life of Pixel
  • Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
  • Mutant Year Zero Road to Eden
  • Override Mech City Brawl
  • Persona 3 Dancing In Moonlight
  • Persona 5: Dancing In Starlight
  • Persona Dancing: Endless Night Bundle
  • PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
  • Prison Boss VR
  • Subnautica
  • Thronebreaker The Witcher Tales

Oltre ai titoli citati in apertura segnaliamo anche la disponibilità di The Last Remnant, Persona 3 Dancing In Moonlight e Persona 5 Dancing in Starlight, oltre a Subnautica e Atelier Meruru The Apprentice of Arland DX, Atelier Rorona The Alchemist of Arland DX e Atelier Totori The Adventurer of Arland DX.

Quanto è interessante?
3
Vai ai commenti

Scopri le migliorie offerte del Black Friday 2018: sconti e promozioni per risparmiare sui tuoi acquisti!

speciale

PlayStation 4: i 10 giochi più venduti del 2018 su Amazon

Altri contenuti per PlayStation 4

  1. Amazon 2018 Natale: PC Gaming e periferiche, le prime offerte
  2. Destiny 2 Black Armory: Q&A in diretta stasera alle 20:00