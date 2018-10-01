Nuovi giochi PS4: arrivano WWE 2K19, Mega Man 11 e Fist of the North Star Lost Paradise!

La settimana appena iniziata è decisamente interessante dal punto di vista delle nuove uscite su PlayStation 4, grazie al lancio di titoli come Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Fist of the North Star Lost Paradise e Mega Man 11, solamente per citarne alcuni.
Novità PlayStation 4
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission
- Fist of the North Star Lost Paradise
- Freaky Awesome
- Mega Man 11
- The Midnight Sanctuary
- Party Crashers
- Pato Box
- Racket Fury Table Tennis VR
- Valthirian Arc Hero School Story
- WWE 2K19
Da segnalare anche l'arrivo di Astro Bot Rescue Mission per PlayStation VR, Racket Fury Table Tennis VR e WWE 2K19, oltre a Midnight Sanctuary, Party Crashers e Pato Box. Ricordiamo inoltre che la recensione di Assassin's Creed Odyssey sarà pubblicata oggi pomeriggio alle 13:00, non mancate!