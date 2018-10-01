Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
  1. HOME
  2. Scheda PlayStation 4
  3. Notizie

Nuovi giochi PS4: arrivano WWE 2K19, Mega Man 11 e Fist of the North Star Lost Paradise!

Nuovi giochi PS4: arrivano WWE 2K19, Mega Man 11 e Fist of the North Star Lost Paradise!
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

La settimana appena iniziata è decisamente interessante dal punto di vista delle nuove uscite su PlayStation 4, grazie al lancio di titoli come Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Fist of the North Star Lost Paradise e Mega Man 11, solamente per citarne alcuni.

Novità PlayStation 4

  • Assassin's Creed Odyssey
  • Astro Bot Rescue Mission
  • Fist of the North Star Lost Paradise
  • Freaky Awesome
  • Mega Man 11
  • The Midnight Sanctuary
  • Party Crashers
  • Pato Box
  • Racket Fury Table Tennis VR
  • Valthirian Arc Hero School Story
  • WWE 2K19

Da segnalare anche l'arrivo di Astro Bot Rescue Mission per PlayStation VR, Racket Fury Table Tennis VR e WWE 2K19, oltre a Midnight Sanctuary, Party Crashers e Pato Box. Ricordiamo inoltre che la recensione di Assassin's Creed Odyssey sarà pubblicata oggi pomeriggio alle 13:00, non mancate!

Quanto è interessante?
4
Vai ai commenti

Scopri le migliori Console in offerta e i Bonus prenotazione più interessanti dei tuoi Videogiochi preferiti in offerta su Amazon.it

speciale

PlayStation 4: i 10 giochi più venduti del 2018 su Amazon

Altri contenuti per Scheda PlayStation 4

  1. Assassin's Creed Odyssey giocato in diretta su Twitch oggi pomeriggio alle 17:00!
  2. Marvel's Spider-Man e Shadow of the Tomb Raider ai primi posti della classifica italiana