Nuovi giochi PS4: arrivano WWE 2K19, Mega Man 11 e Fist of the North Star Lost Paradise!

La settimana appena iniziata è decisamente interessante dal punto di vista delle nuove uscite su PlayStation 4, grazie al lancio di titoli come Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Fist of the North Star Lost Paradise e Mega Man 11, solamente per citarne alcuni.

Novità PlayStation 4

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Fist of the North Star Lost Paradise

Freaky Awesome

Mega Man 11

The Midnight Sanctuary

Party Crashers

Pato Box

Racket Fury Table Tennis VR

Valthirian Arc Hero School Story

WWE 2K19

Da segnalare anche l'arrivo di Astro Bot Rescue Mission per PlayStation VR, Racket Fury Table Tennis VR e WWE 2K19, oltre a Midnight Sanctuary, Party Crashers e Pato Box. Ricordiamo inoltre che la recensione di Assassin's Creed Odyssey sarà pubblicata oggi pomeriggio alle 13:00, non mancate!