Nuovi Giochi PS4: Generation Zero e Space Junkies tra le novità della settimana

La settimana appena iniziata si prospetta ricchissima di novità per i possessori di PlayStation 4, PS4 PRO e PlayStation VR, grazie all'arrivo di numerosi titoli tra cui Generation Zero, Space Junkies, Assassin's Creed III Remastered e Angry Birds VR Isle of Pigs.

Tra i nuovi giochi in arrivo citiamo Angry Birds Isle of Pig per PlayStation VR, la remastered di Assassin's Creed III (originariamente uscito alla fine del 2012) che include anche tutti i DLC pubblicati per il gioco originale, Block A Pix Deluxe, Cave Digger Riches per PlayStation VR, Counter Fighter per PSVR, l'avventura Dracula's Legacy e l'indie The End is Nigh.

L'elenco continua con Generation Zero (il nuovo gioco degli autori di Just Cause, uno shooter ambientato nella Svezia del.. 1980). GODS Remastered, riedizione del classico targato Bitmap Brothers, Inferno Climber Reborn, il gioco di calcio retrò Legendary Eleven, il JRPG The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel, Metagal (per PS4 e PlayStation Vita), il gioco di baseball MLB The Show 19 (disponibile in Europa solamente in formato digitale), Nelke & The Legendary Alchemists, Outward, Path of Exile, Phar Lap, The Princess Guide, il gioco horror S.O.N., Seven Enhanced Edition, Siralim 3, Skyworld e Space Junkies per PlayStation VR.

Arrivano poi anche Tale of the Fragmented Star Single Fragment Version, War Theatre (per PlayStation Vita), Warhammer 40,000 Space Wolf, Warparty, Where The Bees Make Honey e infine il racing game italiano Xenon Racer.