Nuovi giochi PS4, PC, Xbox One e Switch: Control, Astral Chain, MXGP 2019, Ancestors

L'ultima settimana di agosto segna ufficialmente la riapertura della nuova stagione videoludica, dopo due mesi di relativa calma, con uscite ridotte in particolar modo per quanto riguarda i giochi AAA per PC e console. I prossimi sette giorni vedranno invece l'arrivo di produzioni molto attese per tutte le principali piattaforme.

Tra i nuovi giochi in uscita su PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One e PC troviamo Ancestors The Humankind Odyssey (il nuovo gioco del papà di Assassin's Creed), MXGP 2019, Astral Chain, Control di Remedy, Hunt Showdown, World of Warcraft Classic, The Ninja Saviors Return of the Warriors, Remothered Tormented Fathers e Collection of Mana.

27 agosto

Ancestors The Humankind Odyssey - PC

The Bard’s Tale IV Director’s Cut - PS4, PC

Collection of Mana - Switch

Control - PS4, Xbox One, PC

Crystar - PS4, PC

Decay of Logos - PS4, Switch, Xbox One, PC

Hunt Showdown - Xbox One, PC

Knights and Bikes - PS4, PC

Minoria - PC

MXGP 2019 - PS4, Xbox One

Trine 1-3 - Switch

Whipseey and the Lost Atlus - PS4, Switch, Xbox One, PC

World of Warcraft Classic - PC

Wreckfest - PS4, Xbox One

28 agosto

Hookbots - Switch, Xbox One

Pantsu Hunter Back to the ‘90s - PS4, PS Vita

Headspun - Switch, PC

SubaraCity - Xbox One

Kamiko - Xbox One

Vambrace Cold Soul - PS4, Switch, Xbox One

29 agosto

Agent A A puzzle in Disguise - Switch

Brunch Club - Switch

Bubsy: Paws on Fire! - Switch

Grand Brix Shooter - Switch, PC

Heave Ho - Switch, PC

The Lord of the Rings Adventure Card Game - PS4, Switch, Xbox One, PC

30 agosto

Astral Chain - Switch

Blair Witch - Xbox One, PC

The Dark Pictures Man of Medan - PS4, Xbox One, PC

Newt One - Xbox One, PC

The Ninja Saviors Return of the Warriors - PS4, Switch

Re:Legend - PC

Unlucky Seven - PC

Remothered Tormented Fathers - Switch

Spirit Roots - PC

Tokyo Chronos - PS4

The Wild Eight - PS4, Xbox One

Una settimana decisamente ricca, in attesa delle altre grandi uscite di settembre 2019, mese che vedrà l'arrivo di giochi come Borderlands 3, Gears 5, FIFA 20, eFootball PES 2020, Dragon Quest XI S Definitive Edition per Nintendo Switch, Monster Hunter World Iceborne, GreedFall, Daymare 1998, The Legend of Zelda Link's Awakening, Code Vein e The Surge 2, solamente per citarne alcuni.