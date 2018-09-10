Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
  1. HOME
  2. Scheda PlayStation 4
  3. Notizie

Nuovi giochi PS4: Tomb Raider e Black Clover Quartet Knights tra le novità in arrivo

Nuovi giochi PS4: Tomb Raider e Black Clover Quartet Knights tra le novità in arrivo
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

La settimana appena iniziata si prospetta decisamente interessante per i possessori di PlayStation 4, i quali potranno mettere le mani su titoli come NBA 2K19, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Black Clover Quartet Knights e V-Rally 4, solamente per citarne alcuni.

PlayStation 4 Novità
Tra gli altri giochi disponibili nei prossimi giorni troviamo anche Nefarious, Neon Wall, NHL 19, Stay, Super Street The Game, Claws of Furry, Boundless e Marble Duel:

  • Black Clover Quartet Knights
  • Boundless
  • Claws Of Furry
  • Construction Simulator 2
  • Fossil Hunters
  • Marble Duel
  • Trickster (PlayStation VR)
  • V-Rally 4
  • NBA 2K19
  • Nefarious
  • Neonwall (PlayStation VR)
  • NHL 19
  • Stay
  • Shadow Of The Tomb Raider
  • Super Street The Game

Limitatamente a Shadow of the Tomb Raider ricordiamo che il gioco sarà disponibile dal 14 settembre con accesso anticipato al 12 settembre per coloro che hanno prenotato la Croft Edition del gioco. La recensione di Shadow of the Tomb Raider sarà online oggi pomeriggio alle 15:00, non mancate!

Quanto è interessante?
3
Vai ai commenti

Scopri le migliori Console in offerta e i Bonus prenotazione più interessanti dei tuoi Videogiochi preferiti in offerta su Amazon.it

speciale

PlayStation 4: i 10 giochi più venduti del 2018 su Amazon

Altri contenuti per Scheda PlayStation 4

  1. PS4 Pro con Marvel's Spider-Man in offerta a 399.99 euro fino al 23 settembre
  2. Fortnite: la skin Accordo Potente è nuovamente disponibile!