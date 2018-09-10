Nuovi giochi PS4: Tomb Raider e Black Clover Quartet Knights tra le novità in arrivo

La settimana appena iniziata si prospetta decisamente interessante per i possessori di PlayStation 4, i quali potranno mettere le mani su titoli come NBA 2K19, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Black Clover Quartet Knights e V-Rally 4, solamente per citarne alcuni.

PlayStation 4 Novità

Tra gli altri giochi disponibili nei prossimi giorni troviamo anche Nefarious, Neon Wall, NHL 19, Stay, Super Street The Game, Claws of Furry, Boundless e Marble Duel:

Black Clover Quartet Knights

Boundless

Claws Of Furry

Construction Simulator 2

Fossil Hunters

Marble Duel

Trickster (PlayStation VR)

V-Rally 4

NBA 2K19

Nefarious

Neonwall (PlayStation VR)

NHL 19

Stay

Shadow Of The Tomb Raider

Super Street The Game

Limitatamente a Shadow of the Tomb Raider ricordiamo che il gioco sarà disponibile dal 14 settembre con accesso anticipato al 12 settembre per coloro che hanno prenotato la Croft Edition del gioco. La recensione di Shadow of the Tomb Raider sarà online oggi pomeriggio alle 15:00, non mancate!