Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
IFA 2019
  1. HOME
  2. Line-Up Mensile PS4 e Xbox One
  3. Notizie

Nuovi giochi PS4, Xbox, PC e Switch: arrivano Borderlands 3, Greedfall e PES 2020

Nuovi giochi PS4, Xbox, PC e Switch: arrivano Borderlands 3, Greedfall e PES 2020
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

La settimana appena iniziata si prospetta piuttosto ricca per quanto riguarda le nuove uscite su PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch e PC Windows, con l'arrivo di una serie di titoli particolarmente attesi.

Tra i nuovi giochi della settimana che va dal 9 al 15 settembre troviamo Gears 5 (già disponibile per i preorder della Ultimate Edition e per gli abbonati Xbox Game Pass Ultimate), The Walking Dead The Telltale Definitive Series, GreedFall, Borderlands 3, eFootball PES 2020 e Daemon x Machina.

9 settembre

  • Ridiculous Rugby | PC, Mac
  • Workhard | PC
  • Unrailed | PC
  • King And Slaves | PC
  • Wizard Battle | PC, Mac
  • Solitaire Match 2 Cards Valentine’s Day | PC, Mac
  • Last Regiment | PC

10 settembre

  • The Walking Dead The Telltale Definitive Series | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Blasphemous | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
  • Utawarerumono Zan | PS4
  • Greedfall | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Gears 5 | Xbox One, PC
  • eFootball PES 2020 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Caravan Stories | PS4
  • Gun Gun Pixies | Switch
  • Summer Knights | PC
  • Rabisco | PC
  • Misfire | PC
  • Age Of Grit | PC, Mac

11 settembre

  • Throne Quest Deluxe | Switch
  • The Seven | PC
  • Rebels & Redcoats | PC
  • Queen’s Wish The Conqueror | PC
  • Mermaid Colony | PC
  • Royal Merchant | PC, Mac

12 settembre

  • Agatha Knife | PS4
  • The Sinking City | Switch
  • Sydney Hunter And The Curse Of The Mayan | Switch
  • The Tenth Line Special Edition | Switch
  • Ritual Sorcerer Angel | Switch
  • Space Intervention | 3DS
  • Super Dodgeball Beats | Switch
  • Battle Supremacy - Evolution | Switch
  • Escape Mouse Gun | PC, Mac
  • Super Dodgeball Beats | PC
  • Simple Railroad | PC, Mac

13 settembre

  • Borderlands 3 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Light Fairytale Episode 1 | Xbox One
  • NASCAR Heat | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • NHL 20 | PS4, Xbox One
  • Ellen | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Daemon X Machina | Switch
  • Star Wars Pinball | Switch
  • Distraint Deluxe Edition | Switch
  • Atomic Heist | Switch
  • Chop | Switch
  • Daemon X Machina | Switch
  • Ellen | Switch
  • Rest In Pieces | Switch
  • Guroopia | PC
  • CuBB | PC

14 settembre

  • Hard Times

Il mese di settembre riparte insomma alla grande in attesa delle uscite di fine mese, tra cui The Legend of Zelda Link's Awakening (insieme a Nintendo Switch Lite), FIFA 20 e Dragon Quest XI S Definitive Edition per Nintendo Switch. La stagione autunnale si apre in grande stile all'insegna di un trimestre che vedrà l'arrivo di produzioni attesissime come Pokemon Spada e Scudo e Death Stranding.

Quanto è interessante?
1
Vai ai commenti
rubrica

Giochi PS4 e Xbox One: tutte le uscite e novità di settembre 2019

Altri contenuti per Line-Up Mensile PS4 e Xbox One

  1. Rod Fergusson: la serie Gears stava morendo, Microsoft l'ha riportata in vita
  2. Gears 5: segnalati problemi con Co-Op, VoIP e chat, The Coalition al lavoro per risolvere