Nuovi giochi PS4, Xbox, PC e Switch: arrivano Borderlands 3, Greedfall e PES 2020
Davide Leoni
La settimana appena iniziata si prospetta piuttosto ricca per quanto riguarda le nuove uscite su PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch e PC Windows, con l'arrivo di una serie di titoli particolarmente attesi.
Tra i nuovi giochi della settimana che va dal 9 al 15 settembre troviamo Gears 5 (già disponibile per i preorder della Ultimate Edition e per gli abbonati Xbox Game Pass Ultimate), The Walking Dead The Telltale Definitive Series, GreedFall, Borderlands 3, eFootball PES 2020 e Daemon x Machina.
9 settembre
- Ridiculous Rugby | PC, Mac
- Workhard | PC
- Unrailed | PC
- King And Slaves | PC
- Wizard Battle | PC, Mac
- Solitaire Match 2 Cards Valentine’s Day | PC, Mac
- Last Regiment | PC
10 settembre
- The Walking Dead The Telltale Definitive Series | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Blasphemous | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- Utawarerumono Zan | PS4
- Greedfall | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Gears 5 | Xbox One, PC
- eFootball PES 2020 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Caravan Stories | PS4
- Gun Gun Pixies | Switch
- Summer Knights | PC
- Rabisco | PC
- Misfire | PC
- Age Of Grit | PC, Mac
11 settembre
- Throne Quest Deluxe | Switch
- The Seven | PC
- Rebels & Redcoats | PC
- Queen’s Wish The Conqueror | PC
- Mermaid Colony | PC
- Royal Merchant | PC, Mac
12 settembre
- Agatha Knife | PS4
- The Sinking City | Switch
- Sydney Hunter And The Curse Of The Mayan | Switch
- The Tenth Line Special Edition | Switch
- Ritual Sorcerer Angel | Switch
- Space Intervention | 3DS
- Super Dodgeball Beats | Switch
- Battle Supremacy - Evolution | Switch
- Escape Mouse Gun | PC, Mac
- Super Dodgeball Beats | PC
- Simple Railroad | PC, Mac
13 settembre
- Borderlands 3 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Light Fairytale Episode 1 | Xbox One
- NASCAR Heat | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- NHL 20 | PS4, Xbox One
- Ellen | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Daemon X Machina | Switch
- Star Wars Pinball | Switch
- Distraint Deluxe Edition | Switch
- Atomic Heist | Switch
- Chop | Switch
- Daemon X Machina | Switch
- Ellen | Switch
- Rest In Pieces | Switch
- Guroopia | PC
- CuBB | PC
14 settembre
- Hard Times
Il mese di settembre riparte insomma alla grande in attesa delle uscite di fine mese, tra cui The Legend of Zelda Link's Awakening (insieme a Nintendo Switch Lite), FIFA 20 e Dragon Quest XI S Definitive Edition per Nintendo Switch. La stagione autunnale si apre in grande stile all'insegna di un trimestre che vedrà l'arrivo di produzioni attesissime come Pokemon Spada e Scudo e Death Stranding.
