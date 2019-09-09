Nuovi giochi PS4, Xbox, PC e Switch: arrivano Borderlands 3, Greedfall e PES 2020

La settimana appena iniziata si prospetta piuttosto ricca per quanto riguarda le nuove uscite su PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch e PC Windows, con l'arrivo di una serie di titoli particolarmente attesi.

Tra i nuovi giochi della settimana che va dal 9 al 15 settembre troviamo Gears 5 (già disponibile per i preorder della Ultimate Edition e per gli abbonati Xbox Game Pass Ultimate), The Walking Dead The Telltale Definitive Series, GreedFall, Borderlands 3, eFootball PES 2020 e Daemon x Machina.

9 settembre

Ridiculous Rugby | PC, Mac

Workhard | PC

Unrailed | PC

King And Slaves | PC

Wizard Battle | PC, Mac

Solitaire Match 2 Cards Valentine’s Day | PC, Mac

Last Regiment | PC

10 settembre

The Walking Dead The Telltale Definitive Series | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Blasphemous | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

Utawarerumono Zan | PS4

Greedfall | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Gears 5 | Xbox One, PC

eFootball PES 2020 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Caravan Stories | PS4

Gun Gun Pixies | Switch

Summer Knights | PC

Rabisco | PC

Misfire | PC

Age Of Grit | PC, Mac

11 settembre

Throne Quest Deluxe | Switch

The Seven | PC

Rebels & Redcoats | PC

Queen’s Wish The Conqueror | PC

Mermaid Colony | PC

Royal Merchant | PC, Mac

12 settembre

Agatha Knife | PS4

The Sinking City | Switch

Sydney Hunter And The Curse Of The Mayan | Switch

The Tenth Line Special Edition | Switch

Ritual Sorcerer Angel | Switch

Space Intervention | 3DS

Super Dodgeball Beats | Switch

Battle Supremacy - Evolution | Switch

Escape Mouse Gun | PC, Mac

Super Dodgeball Beats | PC

Simple Railroad | PC, Mac

13 settembre

Borderlands 3 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Light Fairytale Episode 1 | Xbox One

NASCAR Heat | PS4, Xbox One, PC

NHL 20 | PS4, Xbox One

Ellen | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Daemon X Machina | Switch

Star Wars Pinball | Switch

Distraint Deluxe Edition | Switch

Atomic Heist | Switch

Chop | Switch

Rest In Pieces | Switch

Guroopia | PC

CuBB | PC

14 settembre

14 settembre

Il mese di settembre riparte insomma alla grande in attesa delle uscite di fine mese, tra cui The Legend of Zelda Link's Awakening (insieme a Nintendo Switch Lite), FIFA 20 e Dragon Quest XI S Definitive Edition per Nintendo Switch. La stagione autunnale si apre in grande stile all'insegna di un trimestre che vedrà l'arrivo di produzioni attesissime come Pokemon Spada e Scudo e Death Stranding.