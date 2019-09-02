Nuovi giochi PS4, Xbox, PC e Switch, tutte le uscite della settimana 2/6 settembre 2019

La prima settimana di settembre si prospetta decisamente interessante per quanto riguarda le nuove uscite videogiochi, grazie all'arrivo di titoli molto attesi per PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 e Nintendo Switch. Di seguito, tutte le novità previste per la settimana che va dal 2 al 6 settembre.

Il 3 settembre vedrà il debutto di Catherine Full Body, Final Fantasy VIII Remastered e Spyro Reignited Trilogy per Nintendo Switch e PC, particolarmente interessante anche la giornata di venerdì 6 settembre che segna l'arrivo di Monster Hunter World Iceborne ed NBA 2K20.

Lunedì 2 settembre

Only One Burn | PC

Adventure Slime | PC

Mostly Intense Monster Defense | PC

Jigsaw Puzzle - Pro Edition | PC

Devader | PC, Mac

Martedì 3 settembre

Torchlight II | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Catherine: Fully Body | PS4

Root Letter: Last Answer | PS4, Switch, PC

Children Of Morta | PC, Mac

Spyro Reignited Trilogy | Switch, PC

Barrier X | Switch

Fin And The Ancient Mystery | Switch

Root Letter: Last Answer | Switch

Aleesha’s Tower | PC

DriftWay | PC

Laservasion | PC, Mac

Mercoledì 4 settembre

RemiLore: Lost Girl In The Lands Of Lore | PC

Monochrome Order | Xbox One, PC

Post War Dreams | Xbox One, PC

Departure Dash | PC

DragonClash | PC

Singled Out | PC, Mac

Giovedì 5 settembre

Fantasy General II | PC

River City Girls | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Headliner: NovieNews | Switch

Green Hell | PC

Hyperforma | Switch

Quarters, Please! | Switch

Gnomes Garden: Lost King | Switch

Asdivine Menace | Switch

Fifty Words by POWGI | Switch

Battle Supremacy - Ground Assault | Switch

Wuppo: Definitive Edition | Switch

If My Heart Had Wings | Switch

The Battle Of Mahjong | Switch

Pocket Clothier | Switch

Spaces Cows | Switch

Rugby Champions | PC

Venerdì 6 settembre

Remorthered: Tormented Fathers | Switch

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne | PS4, Xbox One

Restless Hero | Xbox One, PC

Falcon Age | PC

Creature In The Well | Xbox One, Switch, PC

Gun Gun Pixies | Switch, PC

Super Street: The Game | Switch

PixoCities | Switch, PC

NBA 2k20 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Super Jumpy Ball | Switch

Crowd Control | PC

BioMech | PC, Mac

Pew-Pew Rocket | PC

Sempre venerdì 6 settembre verrà sbloccato l'accesso anticipato a Gears 5 (su Everyeye.it trovate la prova della campagna di Gears 5 in esclusiva italiana) per gli abbonati Xbox Game Pass e per coloro che hanno prenotato la Ultimate Edition, permettendo così di iniziare a giocare con quattro giorni di anticipo rispetto alla data di lancio ufficiale fissata per il 10 settembre.