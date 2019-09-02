Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Nuovi giochi PS4, Xbox, PC e Switch, tutte le uscite della settimana 2/6 settembre 2019

La prima settimana di settembre si prospetta decisamente interessante per quanto riguarda le nuove uscite videogiochi, grazie all'arrivo di titoli molto attesi per PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 e Nintendo Switch. Di seguito, tutte le novità previste per la settimana che va dal 2 al 6 settembre.

Il 3 settembre vedrà il debutto di Catherine Full Body, Final Fantasy VIII Remastered e Spyro Reignited Trilogy per Nintendo Switch e PC, particolarmente interessante anche la giornata di venerdì 6 settembre che segna l'arrivo di Monster Hunter World Iceborne ed NBA 2K20.

Lunedì 2 settembre

  • Only One Burn | PC
  • Adventure Slime | PC
  • Mostly Intense Monster Defense | PC
  • Jigsaw Puzzle - Pro Edition | PC
  • Devader | PC, Mac

Martedì 3 settembre

  • Torchlight II | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Final Fantasy VIII Remastered | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Catherine: Fully Body | PS4
  • Root Letter: Last Answer | PS4, Switch, PC
  • Children Of Morta | PC, Mac
  • Spyro Reignited Trilogy | Switch, PC
  • Barrier X | Switch
  • Fin And The Ancient Mystery | Switch
  • Root Letter: Last Answer | Switch
  • Aleesha’s Tower | PC
  • DriftWay | PC
  • Laservasion | PC, Mac

Mercoledì 4 settembre

  • RemiLore: Lost Girl In The Lands Of Lore | PC
  • Monochrome Order | Xbox One, PC
  • Post War Dreams | Xbox One, PC
  • Departure Dash | PC
  • DragonClash | PC
  • Singled Out | PC, Mac

Giovedì 5 settembre

  • Fantasy General II | PC
  • River City Girls | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Headliner: NovieNews | Switch
  • Green Hell | PC
  • Hyperforma | Switch
  • Quarters, Please! | Switch
  • Gnomes Garden: Lost King | Switch
  • Asdivine Menace | Switch
  • Fifty Words by POWGI | Switch
  • Battle Supremacy - Ground Assault | Switch
  • Wuppo: Definitive Edition | Switch
  • If My Heart Had Wings | Switch
  • The Battle Of Mahjong | Switch
  • Pocket Clothier | Switch
  • Spaces Cows | Switch
  • Rugby Champions | PC

Venerdì 6 settembre

  • Remorthered: Tormented Fathers | Switch
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne | PS4, Xbox One
  • Restless Hero | Xbox One, PC
  • Falcon Age | PC
  • Creature In The Well | Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Gun Gun Pixies | Switch, PC
  • Super Street: The Game | Switch
  • PixoCities | Switch, PC
  • NBA 2k20 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Super Jumpy Ball | Switch
  • Crowd Control | PC
  • BioMech | PC, Mac
  • Pew-Pew Rocket | PC

Sempre venerdì 6 settembre verrà sbloccato l'accesso anticipato a Gears 5 (su Everyeye.it trovate la prova della campagna di Gears 5 in esclusiva italiana) per gli abbonati Xbox Game Pass e per coloro che hanno prenotato la Ultimate Edition, permettendo così di iniziare a giocare con quattro giorni di anticipo rispetto alla data di lancio ufficiale fissata per il 10 settembre.

