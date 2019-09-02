Nuovi giochi PS4, Xbox, PC e Switch, tutte le uscite della settimana 2/6 settembre 2019
Davide Leoni
La prima settimana di settembre si prospetta decisamente interessante per quanto riguarda le nuove uscite videogiochi, grazie all'arrivo di titoli molto attesi per PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 e Nintendo Switch. Di seguito, tutte le novità previste per la settimana che va dal 2 al 6 settembre.
Il 3 settembre vedrà il debutto di Catherine Full Body, Final Fantasy VIII Remastered e Spyro Reignited Trilogy per Nintendo Switch e PC, particolarmente interessante anche la giornata di venerdì 6 settembre che segna l'arrivo di Monster Hunter World Iceborne ed NBA 2K20.
Lunedì 2 settembre
- Only One Burn | PC
- Adventure Slime | PC
- Mostly Intense Monster Defense | PC
- Jigsaw Puzzle - Pro Edition | PC
- Devader | PC, Mac
Martedì 3 settembre
- Torchlight II | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Catherine: Fully Body | PS4
- Root Letter: Last Answer | PS4, Switch, PC
- Children Of Morta | PC, Mac
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy | Switch, PC
- Barrier X | Switch
- Fin And The Ancient Mystery | Switch
- Root Letter: Last Answer | Switch
- Aleesha’s Tower | PC
- DriftWay | PC
- Laservasion | PC, Mac
Mercoledì 4 settembre
- RemiLore: Lost Girl In The Lands Of Lore | PC
- Monochrome Order | Xbox One, PC
- Post War Dreams | Xbox One, PC
- Departure Dash | PC
- DragonClash | PC
- Singled Out | PC, Mac
Giovedì 5 settembre
- Fantasy General II | PC
- River City Girls | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Headliner: NovieNews | Switch
- Green Hell | PC
- Hyperforma | Switch
- Quarters, Please! | Switch
- Gnomes Garden: Lost King | Switch
- Asdivine Menace | Switch
- Fifty Words by POWGI | Switch
- Battle Supremacy - Ground Assault | Switch
- Wuppo: Definitive Edition | Switch
- If My Heart Had Wings | Switch
- The Battle Of Mahjong | Switch
- Pocket Clothier | Switch
- Spaces Cows | Switch
- Rugby Champions | PC
Venerdì 6 settembre
- Remorthered: Tormented Fathers | Switch
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne | PS4, Xbox One
- Restless Hero | Xbox One, PC
- Falcon Age | PC
- Creature In The Well | Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Gun Gun Pixies | Switch, PC
- Super Street: The Game | Switch
- PixoCities | Switch, PC
- NBA 2k20 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Super Jumpy Ball | Switch
- Crowd Control | PC
- BioMech | PC, Mac
- Pew-Pew Rocket | PC
Sempre venerdì 6 settembre verrà sbloccato l'accesso anticipato a Gears 5 (su Everyeye.it trovate la prova della campagna di Gears 5 in esclusiva italiana) per gli abbonati Xbox Game Pass e per coloro che hanno prenotato la Ultimate Edition, permettendo così di iniziare a giocare con quattro giorni di anticipo rispetto alla data di lancio ufficiale fissata per il 10 settembre.
Altri contenuti per Line-Up Mensile PS4 e Xbox One
- Giochi PS4 e Xbox One: tutte le uscite e novità di settembre 2019
- Tutti i nuovi giochi in uscita ad agosto 2019 su PC, PS4, Xbox One e Switch
- Giochi PS4 e Xbox One: novità e uscite di agosto 2019
- Nuovi giochi: le uscite della settimana per PS4, PC, Xbox One e Nintendo Switch
- Tutti i nuovi giochi in uscita a luglio 2019 per PS4, Switch, PC e Xbox One
Line-Up Mensile PS4 e Xbox One
Contenuti più Letti
- 19 commentiFortnite sta morendo: così Tfue annuncia l'intenzione di cambiare
- 14 commentiBloodborne, scoperto un nuovo Cut Content: boss fight con Master Willem!
- 13 commentiPS5:la CPU della PlayStation nextgen ridurrà sensibilmente i tempi di sviluppo dei giochi?
- Fortnite: il mech BRUTO è stato rimosso da tutte le playlist del gioco
- 2 commentiPokemon Masters Guida: Trucchi per diventare il miglior allenatore
- 1 commentiGiochi PS4 a meno di 20 euro: le migliori offerte
- Pokémon Masters Guida: come salire di livello facilmente
- 15 commentiAmazon, sconti Back to School per Sony: Days Gone, Dualshock con skin Fornite
- 8 commentiBattlefield 5: EA DICE si scusa per "l'esperienza frustrante" offerta dal Capitolo 4
- Marvel's Avengers ci presenta Captain America: trailer e dettagli su combat system