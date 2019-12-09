Nuovi giochi: questa settimana arrivano GTFO, Ashen e Mechwarrior 5 Mercenaries

Inizia una nuova settimana e come di consueto è arrivato il momento di dare una occhiata alle novità videogiochi in arrivo nei prossimi sette giorni su PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC e Nintendo Switch.

La settimana si apre con i lanci di GTFO, eFootball PES 2020 Lite Edition, Ashen, Shovel Knight Showdown e Shovel Knight King Of Cards e Terminator Resistance.

Lunedì 9 dicembre

Ashen | PS4, Switch

GTFO | PC

eFootball PES 2020 Lite | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Sanctum Breach | PC

Earthshine | PC, Mac

The Frog Detective 2 The Case Of The Invisible Wizard | PC, Mac

Shoot, Push, Portals | PC

Martedì 10 dicembre

Shovel Knight Showdown | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PS Vita, 3DS, PC, Mac, Linux

Shovel Knight King Of Cards |PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PS Vita, 3DS, PC, Mac, Linux

Mechwarrior 5 Mercenaries | PC

Blacksad Under The Skin | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

AVICII Invector | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Call Of Juarez Gunslinger | Switch

Riverbond | Switch

Terminator Resistance | PS4, Xbox One

Rift Keeper | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Hearthstone Descent Of Dragons | PC

Dragon Quest Builders 2 | PC

Super Monkey Ball Banana Blitz HD | PC

Gravity Balls | PC

Cowboys vs. Hipsters | PC, Mac

The Cult: Marduk’s Longest Night | PC

Blood Scrolls | PC

Hades | PC

Murder On The Island | PC

Hello Neighbor Hide And Seek | PC

Mercoledì 11 dicembre

Headliner NoviNews | Xbox One

Ultimate Racing 2D | Xbox One

Transport Fever 2 | PC

Metal Lord Origin | Xbox One

Vampire The Masquerade-Coteries Of New York | PC

Stone | Xbox One

Oliver's Adventures In The Fairyland | PS4

Ghetto Conspiracy | PC

Not For Broadcast Prologue | PC

Santa's Holiday | PC, Mac

Zupl F | PC

Raccoo Venture | PC

Blocks! Julius Caesar | PC, Mac

Cook Dungeon | PC

Giovedì 12 dicembre

Pathologic 2 - Part 1 | Xbox One

Gensou SkyDrift | Switch, PC

Cardpocalypse | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

SuperEpic The Entertainment War | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Jamestown+ | Switch, PC

Detroit Become Human | PC

Winter Resort Simulator | PC

Parity | PC, Mac

Unlock The King 2 | PC, Mac

Yuletide Legends Who Framed Santa Claus | PC, Mac

Cat Lady The Card Game | PC

Beat School DJ Simulator | PC, Mac

Pivot | PC

Venerdì 13 dicembre

Dead End Job | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Weakless | Xbox One

Event Horizon | Space Defense | Switch

Robozarro | PC

Backspace Bouken | PC, Mac

Lumberjack Simulator | PC

Geocells Quadcells | PC, Mac

Knight Swap 2 | PC, Mac

HexON | PC, Mac

Hope's Farm | PC, Mac

Bikerz | PC

Sabato 14 dicembre

Iridion II | PC

Witchcraft Pandoras Box | PC

Mancano le grandi produzioni AAA, per le quali dovremo attendere il mese di gennaio, tuttavia arrivano alcuni titoli molto attesi e novità dal mondo indie, oltre a porting per PC di giochi già usciti su console come Detroit Become Human di Quantic Dream, Dragon Quest Builders 2 e Super Monkey Ball Banana Blitz HD.