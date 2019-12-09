Nuovi giochi: questa settimana arrivano GTFO, Ashen e Mechwarrior 5 Mercenaries
Davide Leoni
Inizia una nuova settimana e come di consueto è arrivato il momento di dare una occhiata alle novità videogiochi in arrivo nei prossimi sette giorni su PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC e Nintendo Switch.
La settimana si apre con i lanci di GTFO, eFootball PES 2020 Lite Edition, Ashen, Shovel Knight Showdown e Shovel Knight King Of Cards e Terminator Resistance.
Lunedì 9 dicembre
- Ashen | PS4, Switch
- GTFO | PC
- eFootball PES 2020 Lite | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Sanctum Breach | PC
- Earthshine | PC, Mac
- The Frog Detective 2 The Case Of The Invisible Wizard | PC, Mac
- Shoot, Push, Portals | PC
Martedì 10 dicembre
- Shovel Knight Showdown | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PS Vita, 3DS, PC, Mac, Linux
- Shovel Knight King Of Cards |PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PS Vita, 3DS, PC, Mac, Linux
- Mechwarrior 5 Mercenaries | PC
- Blacksad Under The Skin | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- AVICII Invector | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Call Of Juarez Gunslinger | Switch
- Riverbond | Switch
- Terminator Resistance | PS4, Xbox One
- Rift Keeper | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Hearthstone Descent Of Dragons | PC
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 | PC
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Blitz HD | PC
- Gravity Balls | PC
- Cowboys vs. Hipsters | PC, Mac
- The Cult: Marduk’s Longest Night | PC
- Blood Scrolls | PC
- Hades | PC
- Murder On The Island | PC
- Hello Neighbor Hide And Seek | PC
Mercoledì 11 dicembre
- Headliner NoviNews | Xbox One
- Ultimate Racing 2D | Xbox One
- Transport Fever 2 | PC
- Metal Lord Origin | Xbox One
- Vampire The Masquerade-Coteries Of New York | PC
- Stone | Xbox One
- Oliver's Adventures In The Fairyland | PS4
- Ghetto Conspiracy | PC
- Not For Broadcast Prologue | PC
- Santa's Holiday | PC, Mac
- Zupl F | PC
- Raccoo Venture | PC
- Blocks! Julius Caesar | PC, Mac
- Cook Dungeon | PC
Giovedì 12 dicembre
- Pathologic 2 - Part 1 | Xbox One
- Gensou SkyDrift | Switch, PC
- Cardpocalypse | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- SuperEpic The Entertainment War | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Jamestown+ | Switch, PC
- Detroit Become Human | PC
- Winter Resort Simulator | PC
- Parity | PC, Mac
- Unlock The King 2 | PC, Mac
- Yuletide Legends Who Framed Santa Claus | PC, Mac
- Cat Lady The Card Game | PC
- Beat School DJ Simulator | PC, Mac
- Pivot | PC
Venerdì 13 dicembre
- Dead End Job | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Weakless | Xbox One
- Event Horizon | Space Defense | Switch
- Robozarro | PC
- Backspace Bouken | PC, Mac
- Lumberjack Simulator | PC
- Geocells Quadcells | PC, Mac
- Knight Swap 2 | PC, Mac
- HexON | PC, Mac
- Hope's Farm | PC, Mac
- Bikerz | PC
Sabato 14 dicembre
- Iridion II | PC
- Witchcraft Pandoras Box | PC
Mancano le grandi produzioni AAA, per le quali dovremo attendere il mese di gennaio, tuttavia arrivano alcuni titoli molto attesi e novità dal mondo indie, oltre a porting per PC di giochi già usciti su console come Detroit Become Human di Quantic Dream, Dragon Quest Builders 2 e Super Monkey Ball Banana Blitz HD.
