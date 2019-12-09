Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Nuovi giochi: questa settimana arrivano GTFO, Ashen e Mechwarrior 5 Mercenaries

Inizia una nuova settimana e come di consueto è arrivato il momento di dare una occhiata alle novità videogiochi in arrivo nei prossimi sette giorni su PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC e Nintendo Switch.

La settimana si apre con i lanci di GTFO, eFootball PES 2020 Lite Edition, Ashen, Shovel Knight Showdown e Shovel Knight King Of Cards e Terminator Resistance.

Lunedì 9 dicembre

  • Ashen | PS4, Switch
  • GTFO | PC
  • eFootball PES 2020 Lite | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Sanctum Breach | PC
  • Earthshine | PC, Mac
  • The Frog Detective 2 The Case Of The Invisible Wizard | PC, Mac
  • Shoot, Push, Portals | PC

Martedì 10 dicembre

  • Shovel Knight Showdown | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PS Vita, 3DS, PC, Mac, Linux
  • Shovel Knight King Of Cards |PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PS Vita, 3DS, PC, Mac, Linux
  • Mechwarrior 5 Mercenaries | PC
  • Blacksad Under The Skin | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • AVICII Invector | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Call Of Juarez Gunslinger | Switch
  • Riverbond | Switch
  • Terminator Resistance | PS4, Xbox One
  • Rift Keeper | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Hearthstone Descent Of Dragons | PC
  • Dragon Quest Builders 2 | PC
  • Super Monkey Ball Banana Blitz HD | PC
  • Gravity Balls | PC
  • Cowboys vs. Hipsters | PC, Mac
  • The Cult: Marduk’s Longest Night | PC
  • Blood Scrolls | PC
  • Hades | PC
  • Murder On The Island | PC
  • Hello Neighbor Hide And Seek | PC

Mercoledì 11 dicembre

  • Headliner NoviNews | Xbox One
  • Ultimate Racing 2D | Xbox One
  • Transport Fever 2 | PC
  • Metal Lord Origin | Xbox One
  • Vampire The Masquerade-Coteries Of New York | PC
  • Stone | Xbox One
  • Oliver's Adventures In The Fairyland | PS4
  • Ghetto Conspiracy | PC
  • Not For Broadcast Prologue | PC
  • Santa's Holiday | PC, Mac
  • Zupl F | PC
  • Raccoo Venture | PC
  • Blocks! Julius Caesar | PC, Mac
  • Cook Dungeon | PC

Giovedì 12 dicembre

  • Pathologic 2 - Part 1 | Xbox One
  • Gensou SkyDrift | Switch, PC
  • Cardpocalypse | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • SuperEpic The Entertainment War | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Jamestown+ | Switch, PC
  • Detroit Become Human | PC
  • Winter Resort Simulator | PC
  • Parity | PC, Mac
  • Unlock The King 2 | PC, Mac
  • Yuletide Legends Who Framed Santa Claus | PC, Mac
  • Cat Lady The Card Game | PC
  • Beat School DJ Simulator | PC, Mac
  • Pivot | PC

Venerdì 13 dicembre

  • Dead End Job | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Weakless | Xbox One
  • Event Horizon | Space Defense | Switch
  • Robozarro | PC
  • Backspace Bouken | PC, Mac
  • Lumberjack Simulator | PC
  • Geocells Quadcells | PC, Mac
  • Knight Swap 2 | PC, Mac
  • HexON | PC, Mac
  • Hope's Farm | PC, Mac
  • Bikerz | PC

Sabato 14 dicembre

  • Iridion II | PC
  • Witchcraft Pandoras Box | PC

Mancano le grandi produzioni AAA, per le quali dovremo attendere il mese di gennaio, tuttavia arrivano alcuni titoli molto attesi e novità dal mondo indie, oltre a porting per PC di giochi già usciti su console come Detroit Become Human di Quantic Dream, Dragon Quest Builders 2 e Super Monkey Ball Banana Blitz HD.

